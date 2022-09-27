ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Reports of a robbery with injuries on Bramble Avenue in Madisonville

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a robbery with injuries on Bramble Avenue in Madisonville.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Warsaw Avenue in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Warsaw Avenue in East Price Hill.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of shots fired on McHenry Avenue in East Westwood

CINCINNATI — Reports of shots fired on McHenry Avenue in East Westwood.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of wires down on Pape Avenue in Hyde Park

CINCINNATI — Reports of wires down on Pape Avenue in Hyde Park.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash involving a Metro bus on Marburg Avenue in Hyde Park

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash involving a Metro bus on Marburg Avenue in Hyde Park.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Gladys Avenue in College Hill

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Gladys Avenue in College Hill.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Kirby Avenue in Mount Airy

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Kirby Avenue in Mount Airy.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of utility wires down on South Main Street in Oxford

OXFORD, Ohio — Reports of utility wires down on South Main Street in Oxford.
OXFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Crosby Township

ROSS, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Crosby Township.
ROSS, OH

