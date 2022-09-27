Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck on Reading Rd and Hickman Ave in Corryville
CINCINNATI — Reports of a pedestrian struck on Reading Rd and Hickman Ave in Corryville.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash into a building on St Lawrence Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash into a building on St Lawrence Avenue in West Price Hill.
WLWT 5
Police: At least 2 hospitalized after car hits group of people in North Avondale
CINCINNATI — At least two people were rushed to the hospital overnight Friday after a car hit a group of people in north Avondale. It happened shortly before midnight on Reading Road near Greenwood Avenue. Police have not said how many people were hurt, but at least two were...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Fairbanks Avenue and Eatondale Drive in Sedamsville
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Fairbanks Avenue and Eatondale Drive in Sedamsville.
WLWT 5
Reports of a robbery with injuries on Bramble Avenue in Madisonville
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of a robbery with injuries on Bramble Avenue in Madisonville.
WLWT 5
Reports of a person shot on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Millvale
CINCINNATI — Reports of a person shot on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Millvale.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Warsaw Avenue in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Warsaw Avenue in East Price Hill.
WLWT 5
Reports of shots fired on McHenry Avenue in East Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of shots fired on McHenry Avenue in East Westwood.
WLWT 5
University of Cincinnati community mourns student killed in crash near campus
CINCINNATI — Reminders of the tragic hit and run crash near the University of Cincinnati. The chalk writings the, flowers and balloons from people just wanting answers about something so senseless. “It’s a college campus you know people walking around all the time. It’s just unbelievable in a crosswalk...
WLWT 5
Reports of wires down on Pape Avenue in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI — Reports of wires down on Pape Avenue in Hyde Park.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Beekman and Pulte streets in North Fairmount
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Beekman and Pulte streets in North Fairmount.
LATEST: UC student from Moraine is hit, killed by car; Her roommate, also hit, is stable, police say
CINCINNATI — UPDATE @ 9:55 p.m.:. The second of the two University of Cincinnati students hit by a car Wednesday as they crossed a street near campus has been identified by police as 18-year-old Namiya Russell. Russell is listed in stable condition at a hospital, the Cincinnati Police Traffic...
WLWT 5
Roommates and other victim of hit-and-run in Clifton remember Cayden Turner at candlelight vigil
CINCINNATI — An emotional vigil was held on the campus of University of Cincinnati for 18-year-old Cayden Turner. She was killed Wednesday in a hit-and-run. Hundreds gathered, including some who did not know her. But for those who did, they shared their memories of Cayden wanting everyone to know...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash involving a Metro bus on Marburg Avenue in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash involving a Metro bus on Marburg Avenue in Hyde Park.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Middletown Road near the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Middletown Road near the City of Hamilton.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Gladys Avenue in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Gladys Avenue in College Hill.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Kirby Avenue in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Kirby Avenue in Mount Airy.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Garden Drive in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Garden Drive in Boone County.
WLWT 5
Reports of utility wires down on South Main Street in Oxford
OXFORD, Ohio — Reports of utility wires down on South Main Street in Oxford.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Crosby Township
ROSS, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Crosby Township.
