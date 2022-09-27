Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Osceola man facing charges connected to Hastings officer-involved shooting
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An Osceola man is facing six felony charges connected to an officer-involved shooting in Hastings. Anthony Mattison, 33, is charged with attempted second degree murder; attempted first degree assault on an officer; terroristic threats; use of a firearm to commit a felony; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person; and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
KSNB Local4
GIPD arrests three in afternoon standoff incident
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Three people were arrested after a high-risk warrant was served in Grand Island on the north end of town. It all started when Grand Island Police officers responded to 1215 N. Locust Street in reference to white smoke coming from the back of the residence.
York News-Times
Man re-sentenced to jail after 2019 case of breaking into sleeping couple’s house
YORK – In 2019, Jay Monson, now 32 years of age, of Lincoln, was sentenced in a case where he broke into a York residence while the couple living there was asleep. This week, he was re-sentenced in York County District Court, to jail, because he was not in compliance with the terms of his post-release supervision.
York News-Times
Man arraigned for allegedly assaulting deputy
YORK – A man accused of assaulting a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department has pleaded not guilty to the charge; meanwhile, 11 other charges against him have been dismissed. Fidel Martinez, 45, whose address is now listed as him being held in custody in Lincoln, entered...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Tactical Team arrests man after stand-off
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island police arrested a suspect Wednesday after a short stand-off on the north end of town. Police Captain Jim Duering said Alejandro Loforte-Escalona, 24, had six felony warrants outstanding. An investigator saw Loforte-Escalona run into a house in the 1500 block of North Locust Street. Police attempted to enter the house, but the residents refused to let them in, denying that Loforte-Escalona was there.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man charged after suspicious doll leads to building evacuation
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is behind bars after police said he and another person terrorized employees at a medical office building in Grand Island. According to officials, 44-year-old Kona Oili is charged with threatening the use of explosives while a second person, 41-year-old Tomi Worksman, is being referred for terroristic threat charges following an incident Monday morning at Med Care on Diers Ave.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man sentenced for meth-related charges
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A 39-year-old Grand Island man was sentenced to over nine years in prison for meth-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney announced Thursday that Michael Eugene West was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Lincoln for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine,. West was sentenced to 112 months...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man facing felony charge following doll incident
Slightly higher budget on the way for Grand Island Public Schools. Grand Island Public Schools have a budget incoming. Property taxes should increase around 25%. Officer-involved shooting near Hastings Police Station. Updated: 11 hours ago. An investigation is underway by multiple agencies following a shooting Tuesday in Hastings.
KSNB Local4
Kearney man jailed for assault after fight with probation officer
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man is sentenced to jail for domestic assault after a fight with his probation officer. Court records show Shawn Smith, 35, was convicted on third degree domestic assault and DUI. He was sentenced to 350 days in jail for the assault charge and 60 days in jail for the DUI.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man to federal prison for meth possession
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man will be in federal prison until sometime in 2032 for drug conviction. The U.S. Attorney’s office said Michael Eugene West, 39, was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. After his release from prison, West will begin a 4-year term of supervised release.
News Channel Nebraska
Suspect arrested after fleeing arrest half-handcuffed, leading multi-agency search near Grand Island
CHAPMAN, NE — A Central Nebraska man is in custody after authorities say he escaped arrest and sparked a multi-agency manhunt northeast of Grand Island. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a report of a man attempting to break into an occupied house in the 300 block of Chapman Road late Sunday night. Deputies attempted to arrest 34-year-old Alexander Esquitin at the scene, but say he assaulted an officer and fled half-handcuffed. He was then seen attempting to break into a vehicle and running into a cornfield.
KSNB Local4
Trailer overturns near Grand Island, several hogs don’t survive
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Patrol discovered hogs running along Interstate 80 when they responded to a livestock trailer crash near Grand Island Wednesday. According to NSP, the report of the incident was received around 4:50 p.m. and several agencies responded near mile marker 318. Upon arrival, they found a fire in the engine compartment of the overturned vehicle and a number of hogs that got loose.
KSNB Local4
19-year old Grand Island man arrested for assaulting GIPD officer
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - 19-year old Danny Gragg is behind bars in Hall County, after assaulting a Grand Island police officer on Saturday. It started after officers responded to a two-car accident on Atlanta Street Saturday evening. When they arrived, they found Gragg, who was showing signs of impairment....
NebraskaTV
Demolition crews tear down old Grand Island post office
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Demolition crews have begun the work to tear down the old Grand Island post office. The United States Postal Service moved out four years ago. They had leased the building from the Union Pacific Railroad. At the time, the USPS said it did not make...
News Channel Nebraska
Man rams car into GIPD vehicle
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Thirty-three-year-old Anthony Mattison of Shelby, was referred after he rammed the vehicle he was driving into a GIPD police car. The officer made a traffic stop on Mattison near the Walmart on South Locust street Saturday night. When the officer attempted to make contact, Mattison allegedly reversed his car into the front of the police vehicle and sped off.
NebraskaTV
Nebraska DMV offices hit with staffing shortages
LINCOLN, Neb. — Several Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicle offices are temporarily closed due to staffing shortages. The closings are on specific days and include locations in York, Osceola, St. Paul, Fullerton and Central City.
1011now.com
More than $277K worth of meat stolen in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating a beef theft that they said is different from previous thefts they’ve experienced regarding stolen meat. “This was different,” said GIPD Captain Jim Duering. “It wasn’t cold storage trailers sitting in a parking lot that got stolen.”
York News-Times
Sutton man pleads not guilty of running from trooper
YORK – Gildardo Garcia, 31, of Sutton, has pleaded not guilty to felony flight to avoid arrest and willful reckless driving after allegedly running from a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol in York. Garcia appeared for arraignment this week in York County District Court, before Judge James Stecker.
KSNB Local4
Hastings city council approves budget, new city administrator
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been well-reported by now that Adams County residents are seeing their property taxes go up 25% after the county board voted to approve the hike on Monday. Now, the city of Hastings is trying to help its residents. The city council approved its new...
