Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of House of the Dragon.Well, folks, it finally happened! After more than a decade of teasing and throwaway lines about historical marriages between brothers and sisters, the Game of Thrones TV universe gave us a real taste of that good and old Targaryen incest (and no, Jon and Dany don't exactly count). In Episode 4 of House of the Dragon, Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) got a taste of the pleasures of King’s Landing with the help of her uncle Daemon (Matt Smith). And then she got a taste of her uncle's lips as the two undressed each other at a pleasure house. Things heated up and cooled down in the blink of an eye as Daemon abandoned his niece high and dry for reasons yet to be explained. Performance issues? A sudden, unexpected pang of guilt? Who knows? What matters right now is that fans were excited to see the culmination of a sexual tension that had been building up since Episode 1. Some were also more than a little irked out. After all, we all just watched a young woman engaging in a pretty heavy make-out session with her uncle. There are, of course, ways to make this scenario worse, but they aren’t that many. It is understandable for fans to feel at least a bit uncomfortable. But should they?

