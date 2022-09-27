Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
House of the Dragon Episode 6 Had Awesome Connection to Daenerys' Dragons
There is little doubt that House of the Dragon still gets compared to Game of Thrones but there have only been a few direct connections between the shows. The biggest one so far has been the reemergence of the catspaw dagger used by Arya Stark in the original series. However, the latest Easter egg is even bigger than that as it connects the prequel to Daenerys Targaryen's dragons!
thebrag.com
Emilia Clarke teases Daenerys’ return to ‘Game of Thrones’
During a recent Q and A, Emilia Clarke teased the possibility of her character, Daenerys Targaryen, returning to Game of Thrones. After being stabbed through the stomach by Jon Snow, mere feet from the Iron Throne she had sought her entire life, Daenerys Targaryen’s body was clutched by her Dragon Drogon and flown off into the distance.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon: Why Harrenhal Is Important to Game of Thrones History
House of the Dragon Episode 6 made the passage of time and burden of legacy a major thematic focus of its story – and no location in Westeros knows more about the burden of legacy than Harrenhal. Harrenhal is a location that plays a pivotal role in George R.R. Martin's Game of Thrones saga; in House of the Dragon we now learn some of pivotal history of Harrenhal that helped shape its place in Game of Thrones history:
House of the Dragon: Who is Jason Lannister and how does he relate to Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion?
A familiar name takes the floor in the third episode of House of the Dragon released Monday (5 September).Jason Lannister (Jefferson Hall) announces his proposal to marry Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), the heir to the throne chosen by her father, King Viserys I (Paddy Considine).Carrying all the arrogant swagger of a medieval Old Etonian, Jason is easily recognisable as the ancestor of beloved Game of Thrones characters such as Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion Lannister.So, how does Jason relate to his Game of Thrones successors?Jason precedes Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion by roughly 200 yearsSer Jason attempts to woo Rhaenyra with...
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay is Ready for Mitsuri's Season 3 Return
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently gearing up for the third season of the anime hitting in the near future, and one cosplay is perfectly ready to see more of Mitsuri Kanroji in action in the next big arc! The second season of the anime wrapped up the events of the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series. Fans loved seeing how intense the fights got at the end of the season, but it's really only the tip of the iceburg as the fights in the manga only get even more fierce from this point on.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Unleashes Iguro's Breathing Style
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has taken a backseat as of late, but don't go thinking the series has put down its guard. The manga might be over, but the story lives on thanks to its hugely popular anime. In fact, season three is in the works right now, and it promises to bring some new Hashira to the table. And to prepare, one cosplayer is going viral thanks to their stunning take on Iguro Obanai.
wegotthiscovered.com
Let’s hope Peter Jackson doesn’t find out how much ‘Rings of Power’ fans are loving the orcs
The Rings of Power is controversial amongst Tolkien fans for innumerable reasons, but there’s at least one aspect that seems to be getting universal approval. The first four episodes have slowly focused on orcs gradually taking over the Southlands, which it seems is destined to end up as the ruined land of Mordor.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Auctioning More Than 100 Iconic Props
If you've ever dreamed of drawing Rick Grimes' gun, wielding Michonne's sword, riding Daryl's motorcycle, or swinging Negan's baseball bat, you'll want to bid on The Walking Dead's official prop auction. AMC Networks and Goldin, the leading marketplace for collectibles and memorabilia, are auctioning more than 100 iconic props from the first ten seasons of The Walking Dead ahead of the show's final episodes (premiering October 2nd on AMC). From September 27th to October 15th, Goldin's Walking Dead collection is auctioning off screen-used props, production-worn clothing, and other one-of-a-kind items. Bidding is now open on the Goldin website.
‘Lord Of The Rings’ Claims Nielsen Streaming Ring, Topping ‘House Of The Dragon’ When Linear Is Subtracted
In the first head-to-head showdown for two big-budget fantasy series on Nielsen’s weekly streaming chart, Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power got the edge over HBO Max’s House of the Dragon. For the week of August 29-September 4, the first two episodes of LOTR rang up 1.253 billion minutes of streaming, compared with 781 million for Dragon, which finished fifth for the week. A major caveat, however: the Nielsen numbers track only viewing via a TV set through HBO Max, so linear HBO as well as multiplex viewing and on-demand orders are not counted. HBO has said...
thedigitalfix.com
Who’s bigger, Lord of the Rings’ Smaug or Game of Thrones’ Balerion?
When it comes to dragons, they say bigger is better, but who’s the most massive monster in the fantasy genre? Two names that immediately come to mind are Smaug, the last “great” dragon of Middle-earth, and Balerion the Black Dread, the personal mount of Aegon the Conqueror.
Collider
‘Prey for the Devil’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
Stories of exorcism are a dime a dozen. But how do you eliminate a demon possessing multiple people, spreading like an epidemic? The answers lie in Prey for the Devil, where a nun, played by Jacqueline Byers, learns to purge demons, or rather a single demon (more on that in a moment). The supernatural horror film is directed by Daniel Stamm. The German filmmaker is best known for directing The Last Exorcism and 13 Sins, as well as some episodes of television series like Fear the Walking Dead and the Scream TV series. Robert Zappia (Halloween H20: 20 Years Later) has written the screenplay for the film, from a story he developed with Earl Richey Jones and Todd R. Jones, both of whom also serve as producers. The plot follows Sister Ann, who is set to perform an exorcism and finds out that the demonic force has a connection to her past.
Harper's Bazaar
A Guide to the Complicated Targaryen Family Tree
At last, House of the Dragon is finally here—and the Targaryen family tree is just as confusing as ever. Brimming with incestuous relations and tangled intermarriages, HBO's prequel series to Game of Thrones (based off of George R.R. Martin's wildly popular books) gives fans a closer look at the twisted familial dynamics at the core of Westeros's most powerful (and blonde) family.
thedigitalfix.com
Hellraiser 2022 director confirms that “every Cenobite is practical”
David Bruckner, who directed the new Hellraiser movie set to be released on Hulu on October 7, has been talking to The Hollywood Reporter about Predator prequel Prey‘s release giving him confidence, having a Pinhead who is woman, and about creating the Cenobites practically. “We always knew that [a...
Collider
'Blade Runner: Black Lotus' & More Anime Originals Pulled From Adult Swim
At this point, it’s beginning to feel like nothing from HBO Max is safe from the Warner Bros and Discovery + merger. As more animated series were stricken from the streaming service as well as Cartoon Network entirely, fear of what may come from the latest merger announcement grew. While the success of many Adult Swim series appeared to be shielding it from the disappointment, Tigtone and Lazor Wulf were unfortunately the first, but not the only Adult Swim casualties of the merger. Toonami's co-creator Jason DeMarco confirmed some recent anime originals that will also be getting the ax are Fena: Pirate Princess, Shenmue The Animation as well as Blade Runner: Black Lotus.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Cosplay Features Jotaro's Compact Conundrum
Netflix released the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean's second half earlier this month, with the latest episodes exploring Jolyne's fight directly against the villainous Pucci, the Green Dolphin Street Prison Priest who is looking to accomplish a goal set by deceased villain Dio Brando. While the conclusion has yet to be confirmed by Netflix when it comes to its release date, cosplayers are still taking the opportunity to celebrate the latest anime adventure featuring the Joestars, with one specifically focusing on Jotaro at his absolute weirdest.
11 "She-Hulk" Details From Episode 7 That Are Super Fun And Just Subtle Enough That You Could've Missed Them
All I know is that the deep cut Marvel comics characters in this week's She-Hulk were perfect and Jen Walters deserves the world.
Collider
It's Time to Embrace Targaryen Incest If You Truly Want to Enjoy 'House of the Dragon'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of House of the Dragon.Well, folks, it finally happened! After more than a decade of teasing and throwaway lines about historical marriages between brothers and sisters, the Game of Thrones TV universe gave us a real taste of that good and old Targaryen incest (and no, Jon and Dany don't exactly count). In Episode 4 of House of the Dragon, Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) got a taste of the pleasures of King’s Landing with the help of her uncle Daemon (Matt Smith). And then she got a taste of her uncle's lips as the two undressed each other at a pleasure house. Things heated up and cooled down in the blink of an eye as Daemon abandoned his niece high and dry for reasons yet to be explained. Performance issues? A sudden, unexpected pang of guilt? Who knows? What matters right now is that fans were excited to see the culmination of a sexual tension that had been building up since Episode 1. Some were also more than a little irked out. After all, we all just watched a young woman engaging in a pretty heavy make-out session with her uncle. There are, of course, ways to make this scenario worse, but they aren’t that many. It is understandable for fans to feel at least a bit uncomfortable. But should they?
ComicBook
Neon Genesis Evangelion Studio Raise Eyebrows With New Job Listings
Following the recently released Evangelion film, Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time, the Rebuild of Evangelion movie series has come to a close, with Hideaki Anno moving on from the anime world to the live-action Shin universe in Godzilla, Ultraman, and Kamen Rider. While there have been no rumors that Shinji Ikari will be stepping back into the robot for future adventures, a new job listing at Studio Khara has begun speculation that the studio will be assembling a new anime project in the near future.
Gizmodo
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Audiences will return to the Planet of the Apes in 2024. Fox just announced that the title of the next film in the franchise is Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and it goes into production in October. As previously reported, it’s directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner) and stars Owen Teague (It, The Stand) as the primary ape. Now The Witcher’s Freya Allen has joined the cast as the main human along with Peter Macon of The Orville.
