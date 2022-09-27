Read full article on original website
Meta Announces NFT Integration For The US…But It Will KYC Your Wallet
Instagram and Facebook users from the US can now share their NFTs thanks to the latest integration, Meta confirmed in a statement. In fact, creators can also cross-post their digital assets on both platforms with a single click. However, you must connect your digital wallet first, which means Meta will know the exact owner of a digital wallet. Now, the NFT community is debating one question: is this worth the price?
