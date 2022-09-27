Instagram and Facebook users from the US can now share their NFTs thanks to the latest integration, Meta confirmed in a statement. In fact, creators can also cross-post their digital assets on both platforms with a single click. However, you must connect your digital wallet first, which means Meta will know the exact owner of a digital wallet. Now, the NFT community is debating one question: is this worth the price?

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO