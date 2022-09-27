Read full article on original website
No. 3 Herd Men’s Soccer Plays to Scoreless Draw at Coastal Carolina
CONWAY, S.C. – — The No. 3 Marshall University men's soccer team (5-1-2, 1-0-2 Sun Belt) played to a 0-0 draw on the road to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-3-3, 0-0-2 Sun Belt) in Conway, South Carolina, on Thursday night. MU outshot CCU 16-3, including 4-2 in shots on goal.
Personal Records Fall For Marshall Cross Country Teams at Louisville Classic
LOUISVILLE, Ky.- The Marshall University cross country teams competed at the 21st Live at Lou Classic at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park in Louisville. Setting new personal records became the theme of the day for Coach Caleb Bowen's side, which saw 13 new PR's met against stiff competition. The women...
Herd Women’s Soccer Visits ULM Saturday
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University women's soccer team looks to build upon their victory last Sunday over App State in a road match at ULM. Kickoff from Brown Stadium in Monroe, Louisiana will be at 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. CT. HOW TO FOLLOW. Watch: ESPN+. Live Stats: StatBroadcast.
Herd Volleyball Drops SBC Home Opener to Georgia State
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University volleyball team (6-9, 0-3 Sun Belt) fell 3-0 (25-23, 25-23, 28-26) in its Sun Belt Conference home opener to the Georgia State Panthers (5-10, 1-2 Sun Belt) on Thursday night in the Cam Henderson Center. Sophomore Brynn Brown recorded her eighth double-double of...
Marshall Cross Country Heads to Louisville Classic Saturday
HUNTINGTON, W.Va.--The Marshall cross country teams race at the 21st Annual Live in Louisville Cross Country Classic on Saturday, October 1st. The annual meet is one of the most highly attended college and high school cross country events in the United States. The meet takes place at E.P. Tom Sawyer...
Vanderheyden Heads to ITA Women’s All-American Championships
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University tennis sophomore Emma Vanderheyden is set to compete in the ITA Women's All-American Championships in Cary, North Carolina, beginning Saturday. Vanderheyden will begin the tournament against 10th seeded Alicia Dudeney from the University of Florida at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The tournament is scheduled...
Herd Volleyball Sweeps Panthers on Friday
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University volleyball team (7-9, 1-3 Sun Belt) swept the Georgia State Panthers (5-11, 1-3 Sun Belt), 3-0, (25-20, 25-23, 25-16) in its final match of the week on Friday in the Cam Henderson Center. "Last night we tried to just lean on Macy (McElahney)...
Marshall receives $13.8M gift from State of West Virginia, Gov. Justice
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall Athletics received a $13.8 million gift from the State of West Virginia on Thursday afternoon at a ceremony held on the site of the school's future baseball stadium. The gift, in the form of a check from the State of West Virginia, was presented by...
