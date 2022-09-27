ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce City, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Summit Daily News

Head-on collision just north of Silverthorne ends in five individuals transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital

Five individuals were transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 30 after a head-on collision on Colorado Highway 9 just north of Silverthorne. According to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler, a red Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was traveling southbound when it crossed over the centerline and collided with a northbound white GMC Sierra pickup at mile marker 111.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
berthoudsurveyor.com

PoliceFiles – September 29, 2022

Family Problems: 3800 E Hwy 56 (Love’s), a man and his father got into a confrontation with another man and woman during a custody exchange. The father tried to enforce elements of the court order and attempted a “citizen’s arrest” by unjustifiably preventing the other man and woman from leaving the area. The man pushed the father with the bumper of his car so he could leave before a fight ensued. PC was established for the father’s actions; however, the other man did not want him charged. All parties were cautioned on their behavior for future exchanges. The child was the most behaved. What’s that tell ya?
THORNTON, CO
CBS Denver

Woman arrested in connection to deadly crash scene in Lakewood

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday night in Lakewood, and on Friday, police arrested suspect Irene Lonnie Martinez, 55, of Aurora, who is accused of leaving the scene. According to Lakewood Police Department' press release, just before 7 p.m., a driver going westbound on W Colfax Ave at Kendall Street hit a woman who was walking and did not stop. It was unconfirmed in the original or updated release whether the woman died at the scene or after being taken to a hospital. Early on Friday, police say they found both Martinez and the suspect vehicle, a  white 1996 Infinity G20.Martinez faces a charge for Leaving the Scene of an Accident involving Death, and she was booked in Jefferson County Jail. Anyone with more information can contact the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. 
LAKEWOOD, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Commerce City, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Cars
City
Commerce City, CO
Commerce City, CO
Cars
i-70scout.com

Deputies searching for two car thieves; armed and dangerous

CENTENNIAL – Arapahoe Sheriff Investigators are looking for two car thieves who they believe are armed and dangerous. The victim, a 23-year-old male, interrupted a man and woman stealing his blue Dodge Ram pick-up truck from the driveway of his home. It happened on September 25 at 2:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of E. Caley Pl. in Centennial.
CENTENNIAL, CO
CBS Denver

Suspect charged with kidnapping incident in Thornton

A man accused of trying to kidnap a young student outside a school has been charged with second-degree kidnapping. Suspect Diego James Gettler, 28, was arrested on Monday in connection to a recent attempted child abduction in Thornton.Gettler was booked into Adams County Jail. Gettler is accused of trying to take a child at the STEM Launch education center on Pecos Street on Sept. 23. A 10-year-old girl reported a man grabbed her outside the school, and police say she resisted the attack, and the suspect ran.Anyone with more information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).RELATED: Thornton Police release new pictures of alleged would-be child abductor and his car in attempt to locate him
THORNTON, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
c3gov.com

Police Dept. Press Releases

COMMERCE CITY, COLO. (September 27, 2022) – On 09/27/22, at 17:12 PM, officers responded to the report of a shooting that just occurred in the 3200 block of East 56th Avenue, near Brighton Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside a red Suzuki sedan. The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Multiple vehicle crash closes C-470 near Morrison

Two people were injured in a multiple-vehicle crash on C-470 near Morrison late Wednesday afternoon. The crash led to the shutdown of the roadway. The Jefferson Sheriff's Office reported a accident with injuries in a tweet at about 5 p.m. "Heads up, CLOSED Eastbound C470 Alameda through Morrison Road," according...
MORRISON, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Denver

Investigation: Law enforcement reviewing bomb threat, potential connection to Niceta

Multiple sources have confirmed to CBS News Colorado that law enforcement investigators -- including the FBI -- are reexamining a phony bomb threat that occurred in January 2022. Robin Niceta -- the woman who was later charged in connection with a false report of child abuse against an Aurora city councilwoman -- was the person who initially reported the bomb threat. The bomb threat occurred at the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services building, 14980 East Alameda Drive, Aurora, where Niceta worked as a child abuse case worker. Police did not make any arrests in the false bomb...
AURORA, CO
c3gov.com

News & Announcements

Starting Monday, Oct. 3, a section of the Second Creek Trail between E. 101st and E. 104th avenues will be closed for tunneling work through January 2023. This closure accommodates infrastructure work on the Second Creek Pipeline being constructed by Metro Water Recovery. Learn more about the project. Detours will...
COMMERCE CITY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy