“Daddy Put Mommy by a Tree” – 3-Year-Old Makes Shocking Claim After Mom Vanishes Without a Trace During a Bitter DivorceFatim HemrajBoulder, CO
Opinion: Dog the Bounty Hunter legendary among Denver homelessDavid HeitzDenver, CO
4 free events in Denver this weekendInna DinkinsDenver, CO
Popular super market chain opening another new location in Colorado next monthKristen WaltersDenver, CO
As drought persists in Northern DougCo, area remains under restrictionsNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
Summit Daily News
Head-on collision just north of Silverthorne ends in five individuals transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital
Five individuals were transported to St. Anthony Summit Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 30 after a head-on collision on Colorado Highway 9 just north of Silverthorne. According to Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler, a red Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was traveling southbound when it crossed over the centerline and collided with a northbound white GMC Sierra pickup at mile marker 111.
berthoudsurveyor.com
PoliceFiles – September 29, 2022
Family Problems: 3800 E Hwy 56 (Love’s), a man and his father got into a confrontation with another man and woman during a custody exchange. The father tried to enforce elements of the court order and attempted a “citizen’s arrest” by unjustifiably preventing the other man and woman from leaving the area. The man pushed the father with the bumper of his car so he could leave before a fight ensued. PC was established for the father’s actions; however, the other man did not want him charged. All parties were cautioned on their behavior for future exchanges. The child was the most behaved. What’s that tell ya?
Woman arrested in connection to deadly crash scene in Lakewood
A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday night in Lakewood, and on Friday, police arrested suspect Irene Lonnie Martinez, 55, of Aurora, who is accused of leaving the scene. According to Lakewood Police Department' press release, just before 7 p.m., a driver going westbound on W Colfax Ave at Kendall Street hit a woman who was walking and did not stop. It was unconfirmed in the original or updated release whether the woman died at the scene or after being taken to a hospital. Early on Friday, police say they found both Martinez and the suspect vehicle, a white 1996 Infinity G20.Martinez faces a charge for Leaving the Scene of an Accident involving Death, and she was booked in Jefferson County Jail. Anyone with more information can contact the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.
Occupants located, claimed they did not motion to 9-year-old
Police were looking for surveillance footage or information after a 9-year-old girl was beckoned to approach a man in a car.
More than 6 vehicles were in crash that closed C-470
More than six vehicles were involved in a crash that closed eastbound C-470 on Wednesday and sent two people to the hospital.
i-70scout.com
Deputies searching for two car thieves; armed and dangerous
CENTENNIAL – Arapahoe Sheriff Investigators are looking for two car thieves who they believe are armed and dangerous. The victim, a 23-year-old male, interrupted a man and woman stealing his blue Dodge Ram pick-up truck from the driveway of his home. It happened on September 25 at 2:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of E. Caley Pl. in Centennial.
Teenage Girl Crashes SUV Into Colorado Home During Police Chase
Deputies pursued the SUV after responding to reports of gunshots at a huge house party.
Suspect charged with kidnapping incident in Thornton
A man accused of trying to kidnap a young student outside a school has been charged with second-degree kidnapping. Suspect Diego James Gettler, 28, was arrested on Monday in connection to a recent attempted child abduction in Thornton.Gettler was booked into Adams County Jail. Gettler is accused of trying to take a child at the STEM Launch education center on Pecos Street on Sept. 23. A 10-year-old girl reported a man grabbed her outside the school, and police say she resisted the attack, and the suspect ran.Anyone with more information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).RELATED: Thornton Police release new pictures of alleged would-be child abductor and his car in attempt to locate him
c3gov.com
Police Dept. Press Releases
COMMERCE CITY, COLO. (September 27, 2022) – On 09/27/22, at 17:12 PM, officers responded to the report of a shooting that just occurred in the 3200 block of East 56th Avenue, near Brighton Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside a red Suzuki sedan. The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Driver wanted in hit-and-run crash in Wheat Ridge
Police are searching for a driver who crashed into a man in Wheat Ridge and fled the scene.
Multiple vehicle crash closes C-470 near Morrison
Two people were injured in a multiple-vehicle crash on C-470 near Morrison late Wednesday afternoon. The crash led to the shutdown of the roadway. The Jefferson Sheriff's Office reported a accident with injuries in a tweet at about 5 p.m. "Heads up, CLOSED Eastbound C470 Alameda through Morrison Road," according...
Woman hit by train while in police car takes steps toward lawsuit
PLATTEVILLE, Colo. — As she recovers at home in bed with nine broken ribs, a fractured sternum, and a broken arm and leg, Yareni Rios-Gonzalez’s legal case against police is just beginning. “She's in a lot of pain. And I think she just realizes there's a long road...
Video shows RTD bus driver nodding off just prior to running red light
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Video shows an RTD bus driver appearing to nod off just before he ran a red light and caused a multi-vehicle crash late last month in Centennial. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. that morning in the northbound lanes of South Parker Road near Orchard Road, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).
Woman killed in Englewood shooting
The Englewood Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday night that left a woman dead.
Man killed by Denver police was ‘person of interest’
Police said they were looking for a "person of interest" in a homicide when they exchanged gunfire with a man, killing him and wounding a Denver officer.
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora man arrested after year-long investigation into pattern of assaults on children
AURORA | An Aurora man has been arrested and accused of multiple counts of child sexual assault — part of a pattern of abuse that may have continued for a decade or more, according to an announcement Friday by police. Leopoldo Zapata-Valdenegro, 64, was arrested Sept. 21, nearly a...
Crash caught on camera at problematic intersection
Video from a Denver neighborhood intersection captures what residents are calling a longstanding safety issue that needs attention.
Investigation: Law enforcement reviewing bomb threat, potential connection to Niceta
Multiple sources have confirmed to CBS News Colorado that law enforcement investigators -- including the FBI -- are reexamining a phony bomb threat that occurred in January 2022. Robin Niceta -- the woman who was later charged in connection with a false report of child abuse against an Aurora city councilwoman -- was the person who initially reported the bomb threat. The bomb threat occurred at the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services building, 14980 East Alameda Drive, Aurora, where Niceta worked as a child abuse case worker. Police did not make any arrests in the false bomb...
Denver police officer shot in Broomfield, suspect deceased
A Denver police officer was shot in the area of Sheridan Boulevard and Midway Boulevard in Broomfield, the Denver Police Department confirmed.
c3gov.com
News & Announcements
Starting Monday, Oct. 3, a section of the Second Creek Trail between E. 101st and E. 104th avenues will be closed for tunneling work through January 2023. This closure accommodates infrastructure work on the Second Creek Pipeline being constructed by Metro Water Recovery. Learn more about the project. Detours will...
