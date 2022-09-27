BALTIMORE -- The Chesapeake Bay Foundation is getting ready for its fifth year of the Rod and Reef Slam. It's a unique fishing tournament that doesn't necessarily reward fishermen who reel in the biggest catch. The Rod and Reef Slam challenges anglers to catch the most different species of fish over restored oyster reefs, rather than simply the biggest fish. It's all in an effort to highlight the critical role oyster reefs play in supporting the diversity of fish in the Chesapeake Bay. There used to be hundreds of thousands of acres of oyster reefs in the Chesapeake Bay.However, over the course of the...

