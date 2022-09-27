Read full article on original website
andthevalleyshook.com
5-Star Kaliya Lincoln Commits to LSU
LSU’s 2024 class starts off with a cannon blast. After Oklahoma made the rounds with the announcement of two 5-star signees, the Tigers landed one of their own with Kaliya Lincoln. The WOGA gymnast is tied for the 12th-best recruit in the class of 2024 according to College Gym News, the only major college gymnastics recruiting ranking site.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly reveals LSU RB will miss Week 5 game vs. Auburn
Brian Kelly recently announced that the LSU Tigers will be without one of their running backs this weekend at Auburn. Armoni Goodwin, who leads the Tigers with 5 touchdowns, will not make the trip to Auburn. Goodwin is battling a “substantial” hamstring injury and will need time to heal. While only obtaining 24 yards on 8 carries last week against New Mexico, Goodwin did contribute 2 TDs and 1 catch for 5 yards.
kalb.com
It’s all about the speed: Avoyelles’ Decareyn Sampson ran for 5TDs and 257 yards against Bunkie
MOREAUVILLE, La. (KALB) - Avoyelles’ Decareyn Sampson rushed for five touchdowns and 257 yards last Friday against Bunkie. “My speed really sets me apart. As soon as I hit the sideline, I just leave everybody,” said Sampson. Once he finds a hole in the defense, no one can...
Natchez Democrat
Louisiana offers incentives in fighting CWD, Mississippi collecting samples from early season
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana discovered its first case of Chronic Wasting Disease on Jan. 28 in an adult buck harvested in Tensas Parish. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Deer Program Director Johnathan Bordelon said they await the results of a DNA test from the buck from a lab at Texas A&M University.
LSU Reveille
Opinion: So, when are you leaving Louisiana?
There isn’t a week that goes by where someone doesn’t ask me why I’m still in Louisiana and what my plans to leave are. There's a consensus among even lifelong residents of this state that it doesn't have a long-term future. It’s a pervasive line of thinking...
theadvocate.com
Check out these 11 fairs, festivals or expos in south Louisiana this weekend
Does swamp life interest you? Have a sweet tooth? Is cosplay your thing?. Fairs, festivals and expos in the area this weekend highlight those and other passions as fall gatherings usher in October. Here's a look at some of these outdoor and indoor events in south Louisiana over the next...
Cajun Brand Sweet Dough Tarts, Still No Chocolate in the Middle—Why?
Acadian Bakery's Cajun Brand Sweet Dough Tarts is an iconic brand in the Acadiana area. Acadian Bakery was opened in 1980 by William "Bill" Anderson and his wife, Margaret. In 2005 the Anderson's grandson Anthony Broussard took it over. Since then, Cajun Brand Sweet Dough Tarts can be found throughout Louisiana and southeastern Texas. But you won't find one with chocolate inside.
The 72nd Louisiana Cattle Festival Announces Music Lineup
The first full weekend of October is coming up and you know what that means… The Louisiana Cattle Festival is returning for its 72nd year. This year the festival will take place on October 7-9, 2022 at the Red Barn located at 2901 Old Erath Road in Abbeville, La.
Best ‘Under the Radar’ Plate Lunches in Acadiana
Plate lunches in Acadiana are almost as important as religion. With so many choices, we asked you where to find the best ones. You know, the "If You Know, You Know" ones that might not be the most obvious choices, and you know your stuff!. It's often said that our...
North Vermilion High School Put on Lockdown, Husband Arrested
If you need to bring something to your significant other who is working at a school, it's a good idea to follow the proper procedure first instead of jumping the fence in hopes that you can just bring the item(s) to that person. Especially in today's climate as we deal...
Despite supply chain hurdles, Narcan distribution is saving lives in Lafayette
Christy Couvillier knows the sensation well. Waves of heat overtake the senses. Breathing slows. If her breathing stopped, her body would fail. But a dose of naloxone administered to Couvillier, a recovering opioid addict, prevented that overdose from killing her. She could breathe again. Couvillier is now six years sober,...
brproud.com
The ‘Backpack Program’ aims to lower Louisiana’s shocking child food insecurity rate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Louisiana holds the highest food insecurity rate among children, and one program is helping students fend off hunger during the school year. Backpacks typically contain items such as binders, pencils and paper. But for some students in the Greater Baton Rouge Area, they are also used to carry meals home.
Is This Church's Chicken Sign in Lafayette Real?
Allegedly, this photo was taken at the Church's Chicken on North University Avenue in Lafayette.
Bastrop PD on the scene of possible ‘student protest’ at Bastrop High
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Bastrop Police Department is currently on the scene of what is being called a ‘student protest’ at Bastrop High School. A LIVE video has been posted to Facebook of students demonstrating a ‘protest’. Details surrounding the protest are unclear at this time. According to Bastrop PD Chief Reed, officers are on […]
L'Observateur
Monroe & 2 others in Louisiana ranks among the poorest big cities in the country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
brproud.com
Convicted felons from Louisiana arrested after search uncovers guns, heroin, marijuana and more
BAYOU CORNE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kaitlyn Marie Landry, 26, of Belle Rose, and Gary Cox, Sr., 27, of Belle Rose are both behind bars after a recent search of a home on Highway 70 South. On Tuesday, deputies tried “to execute felony domestic related charges on Gary Cox, Sr.,”...
brproud.com
3 La. sheriff’s offices granted money from US Dept. of Justice
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over $250,000 in grant money was given to three Louisiana sheriff’s offices by The United State Department of Justice. In total, $253,191 was given to Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), and the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office (IPSO). The department of justice says the money will be used to support activities that help prevent and control crime based on each agency’s needs and conditions.
fox8live.com
Nation-wide Adderall shortage affecting local pharmacies
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There’s a shortage of Adderall across the country. That’s the drug used to help treat ADHD, or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. It’s impacting pharmacies big and small across our area, making it incredibly difficult for customers to get prescriptions filled. “We get phone...
L'Observateur
Agents Cite Subject for Closed Season Squirrel Hunting in Lafayette Parish
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a subject for alleged hunting violations in Lafayette Parish on Sept. 20. Agents cited Sam Boersma, 34, of Duson, for hunting squirrels during a closed season. The Duson Police Department detained Boersma for discharging a firearm within the city limits. The...
Job Fair scheduled for October
More than 50 regional employers and resource providers will participate in the 19th annual Acadiana Diversity Job Fair on Tuesday, October 11.
