Bryan Bresee will not play in Clemson’s College GameDay matchup with NC State
Clemson starting DT Bryan Bresee to miss game with Wolfpack
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson starting defensive tackle Bryan Bresee will miss his team’s game with 10th-ranked North Carolina State on Saturday night. Team spokesman Ross Taylor said Bresee had a non-football condition this week that required blood work and medical observation. Taylor said the Bresee family received good news from the tests late this week and Bryan’s condition is not expected to impact him long term. Bresee and his family are still mourning the death of Bryan’s 15-year-old sister, Ella, She died of brain cancer on Sept. 15 and her brother missed the win over Louisiana Tech on Sept. 17. Bresee returned to action last Saturday in a 51-45 OT win at No. 22 Wake Forest where tipped a pass from quarterback Sam Hartman on the Deacon’s final unsuccessful drive in the second overtime.
Duggan, TCU rout No. 18 Oklahoma 55-24 as Gabriel gets hurt
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU quarterback Max Duggan outran the Oklahoma defense for a long touchdown and lofted passes to wide-open receivers for other lengthy scores. Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel never got much of a chance to match him. Duggan went 67 yards for one of his two rushing TDs and threw for three scores, leading the Horned Frogs to a 55-24 rout of the 18th-ranked Sooners on Saturday in a second consecutive loss for first-year coach Brent Venables. “We’re not very good obviously right now,” Venables said. “We’ve got a lot to get better at. We’ve got to give them answers and we’ve got to help get them better quickly.”
Column: Wave's Casey Stoney should be NWSL's Coach of the Year
Sharp, candid England transplant led expansionist team to playoffs. San Diegans embraced team, filling Snapdragon Stadium.
