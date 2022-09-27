Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
East Bay Resident Flagged for Using More than 3100 Gallons of Water DailyAnthony J LynchOakland, CA
Taste Testing Sushirrito's Latin Ninja BowlThomas SmithLafayette, CA
October means the Pumpkin weigh-off and the 50th annual Art & Pumpkin Festival in Half Moon Bay, Ca is almost HereJames PatrickHalf Moon Bay, CA
Related
funcheap.com
“Let’s Pawty” Dog Mixer in The Presidio (SF)
On the patio with the redwoods in the backdrop, dogs will enjoy fun snacks and treats while fur parents delight in wine and graze charcuterie boards. 100% of the ticket proceeds will go to a Bay Area animal rescue charity. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer...
funcheap.com
Free Outdoor Movie Night “Oceans” at Berkeley Marina
Saturday night documentary showing outdoors at Berkeley Marina: “Oceans”. This nature documentary suitable for all ages will show on the lawn in front of the Shorebird Park Nature Center. Don’t forget your snacks and blankets. Chair seats should be no higher than 9 inches off the ground. Bring...
funcheap.com
SF’s Newest Rooftop Garden is On a 97-Year Old Ferry Boat
Thanks to SFist for sharing the news that a historic 97-year old ferry boat is returning to the Bay Area. The Klamath, built in 1925. has found its way back to the Bay as Bay Area Council’s new floating office. And best of all, the renovated ferry features a...
funcheap.com
The West End Village Culture Crawl (San Rafael)
West Businesses open their doors on Saturday, October 8th with a host of in-store and out-front activities. Sales, product demos, live music, live art made while you watch, deal on food, and lots more. This is a free event. No street closures. Just drive right up and walk the ‘hood!...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
funcheap.com
Nuthouse at the Golden Squirrel: Stand-Up Comedy Cabaret (Oakland)
Nuthouse at the Golden Squirrel: Stand-Up Comedy Cabaret (Oakland) Every Saturday at 8:30, some of the best local and touring comedians come to Rockridge’s favorite gastropub, The Golden Squirrel. Past comics have been featured on Netflix, Comedy Central, HBO, Amazon Prime, Conan, James Corden, and more. The show proudly features a different lineup of comedians every week. Don’t miss it.
funcheap.com
“Pay What You Can” Wednesday at SF’s Museum of Craft and Design
There’s no better time to visit the Museum of Craft and Design than on Pay What You Can Wednesday. MCD’s Pay What You Can Wednesday initiative strives to keep art accessible to all by giving visitors the opportunity to experience the latest exhibitions for whatever amount they wish. MCD’s new exhibitions, “Robyn Horn: Material Illusions” and “Iris Eichenberg: Where Words Fail,” are on view now. View the latest exhibitions.
funcheap.com
Win Tix: VIP Passes 2022 Breakaway Music Festival Bay Area (Oct. 14-15)
VIP Passes 2022 Breakaway Music Festival Bay Area (Oct. 14-15) > Enter your details below including first/last name for the guestlist. Good Luck!. Contest ends at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, October 11 and winners will be contacted via email. Some evil web browsers and adblocker plug-ins disable our contest entry...
funcheap.com
SF Unveils Newly Restored 107-Year-Old Pagoda in Japanese Tea Garden
The Japanese Tea Garden’s towering pagoda, one of the few surviving structures from the 1915 World’s Fair, has been revived to its former glory following a meticulous restoration. Public officials, history buffs, and members of the Japanese American community celebrated the completion of the two-year project Wednesday evening...
IN THIS ARTICLE
funcheap.com
SFMaker Market at Ferry Building
A one-day-only maker’s market celebrating everything SFMade. Local manufacturers and their locally made goods, inside the Ferry Building’s Grand Hall (located on the 2nd floor, and rarely open to the public). 30+ vendors selling jewelry, home goods, chocolate, apparel, accessories, educational toys and more!. Disclaimer: Please double check...
funcheap.com
SF’s Michelin-Star Chef Cooking Demo (Cooking with Electic)
Electric cooking has come a very long way. Award-winning Chef Claude Le Tohic and his staff will bust electric-stove myths and share what inspired them to make the switch off of gas, along with tips and tricks for the home chef. The City of San Francisco and Chef Claude Le...
funcheap.com
14th Annual Rohnert Park Greek & Middle Eastern Festival (Oct. 1-2)
14th Annual Rohnert Park Greek & Middle Eastern Festival (Oct. 1-2) After 2 years, our annual festival is back! Join us as we celebrate Greek and Middle Eastern culture, October 1st and 2nd, 2022. Enjoy live music and entertainment, authentic Mediterranean cuisine, traditional dance, arts, and more! #StGeorgeFestivalRP. A Taste...
funcheap.com
Epic 12-Hour “Our Labyrinth For Grace” Art, Music & Dance Event (Grace Cathedral)
From October 2-9, 2022, Lee Mingwei will join Grace Cathedral as the Artist in Residence!. Lee will contemplate the Year of Connection and share his story and inspiration at cornerstone events such as The Forum, Yoga on the Labyrinth, and Choral Eucharist. He will offer an epic 12-hour performance of his work, Our Labyrinth for Grace, in which dancers use a stylized broom to sweep a mound of rice along a labyrinthian path of their choosing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
funcheap.com
‘Yoga on the Labyrinth” w/ Artist Lee Mingwei (Grace Cathedral)
Grace Cathedral’s New Artist in Residence: Lee Mingwei (Oct. 2-9) From October 2-9, 2022, Lee Mingwei will join Grace Cathedral as the Artist in Residence!. Lee will contemplate the Year of Connection and share his story and inspiration at cornerstone events such as The Forum, Yoga on the Labyrinth, and Choral Eucharist. He will offer an epic 12-hour performance of his work, Our Labyrinth for Grace, in which dancers use a stylized broom to sweep a mound of rice along a labyrinthian path of their choosing.
Comments / 0