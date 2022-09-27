Read full article on original website
Light agenda Monday for Lincoln County Board
Lincoln County commissioners face a light agenda for their regular meeting at 9 a.m. Monday in the commissioners’ room in the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St. The meeting will be livestreamed on the county’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UCHdGjLPMx3O-wSu3T3aMWlg. County Board members will consider buying a used...
Hearings, but no votes, planned Tuesday for NP housing plan south of I-80
A package of items meant to position city-owned land south of Interstate 80 for housing will be introduced but won’t be acted upon at Tuesday’s North Platte City Council meeting. Public hearings on the four items will be held, as advertised in legal notices, toward the end of...
TAPS program coming to high school classrooms
In summer 2021, a group of agricultural education teachers decided to see how well the farm management concepts they were teaching in their classes translated to real life. The instructors, who all teach at school districts in Educational Service Unit 16, divided into two teams and signed up to participate in the annual Testing Ag Performance Solutions program — TAPS for short — at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center in North Platte.
North Platte parkland swaps in '80s roil 2022 housing efforts
It’s been more than 30 years since anyone thought much about 95 wide-open acres of land North Platte’s city government acquired nearly a decade before that. Now it’s being eyed as part of the solution to the city’s housing shortage. But recently voiced memories of how it came into city hands have sent 2022 city leaders into a deep records dive.
NPHS hosts workshop for prospective speech and one-act play judges
Athletics are not the only NSAA activities where it has been a challenge to find enough available officials across the state. It's affecting the fine arts programs as well. That's why the North Platte High School speech and one-act programs sponsored a several-hours-long judge-training workshop Saturday morning. "I've talked to...
Annual Walk to End Alzheimer's in North Platte raises more than $16,000
More than 90 people registered for the Walk to End Alzheimer's on Saturday morning at Cody Park in North Platte. The fundraising event has generated more than $16,000 in donations and contributions can be made through December. Peggy Mata was the top individual as she raised $3,290 in donations.
Great Plains Health to expand visiting hours starting Saturday
Great Plains Health is expanding its visiting hours from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. beginning Saturday. The move was announced Thursday. From 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., visitors can access the hospital through the main entrance under the overhang at 601 W. Leota St., according to a press release from the hospital. After 6 p.m., visitors will need to exit or enter through the emergency room doors, located on the far west side of the hospital, as well as have a state ID or driver’s license available.
Fall Retreat at Bethel Bible Camp is Oct. 14-16
Bethel Bible Camp Fall Retreat set for Oct. 14 to 16. The Fall Retreat for third through 12th graders at Bethel Bible Camp near Wellfleet is Oct. 14 to 16. To register by Oct. 8, go to bethelbiblecamp.com. Cost is $30. Participants are asked to bring warm clothing, bedding, tennis shoes, Bible, toothbrush and if desired, a musical instrument. Bethel Bible Camp is asking participants to not bring electronics including cell phones.
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Saturday. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
The ultimate garage sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard sales around North Platte. (6) updates to this series since Updated 32 min ago.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 1, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for October 1
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (4) updates to this series since Updated 18 min ago.
Two injured in crash on Interstate 80
Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a van crashed on Interstate 80 just before 2 p.m. Thursday. The two were among nine people in the van, which was westbound near Maxwell when the vehicle sustained a mechanical failure due to the weight of the trailer it was pulling, according to Trooper Troy Elliott of the Nebraska State Patrol.
North Platte knocks off Class A No. 1 Omaha Westside
Kolten Tilford ran in a five-yard touchdown with 19 seconds left as North Platte upset Class A No. 1 Omaha Westside 21-17 on Friday in North Platte. “I’ve been telling these guys since Aug. 1, when we can come out and play our brand of football for four quarters and not hurt ourselves, we can play with anyone in the state and beat anybody in the state,” North Platte coach Kurt Altig said. “We just kind of proved it tonight.”
