7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
Local Business Group
If you’re ready to grow and expand your business, joining a local business group can be a great way to start. Joining a local business group can help you and your business to continue to expand your company and network with other local business owners. Additionally, there are multiple resources available on the type of local business groups you can join depending on the stage of your business.
Partners Are Your Brand Ambassadors — That's Why You Need to Give Them Training
Help your partners help you. With tailored partner training programs, you can equip partners for sales success.
Merrell CMO Wins Marketing Leader of the Year Award
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Merrell chief marketing officer Janice Tennant has been named a Marketing Leader of the Year by the Women in Content Marketing Awards (WICMA) for her work bringing more inclusion and diversity to the footwear brand’s outreach.
Losing Customers to Competitors?
Losing customers isn’t a sign to slash prices. Do some analysis to see where your business can improve against your competitors. When it seems like customers are abandoning your business for a competitor, it’s tempting to respond by slashing prices and offering deep discounts. However, while that may win you back market share in the short term, it’s not a long-term solution. Reducing prices may inadvertently start a price war, which could be bad for everyone. If you find you’re losing customers, here’s what to do to assess and remedy the situation.
Getting Comfortable With the Uncomfortable: The Importance of Transparency in Maintaining Client Relationships
If you surveyed any group of CEOs or other company leaders about the importance of client relationships, most would agree that building these connections has a tangible impact on retention and revenue. However, not nearly enough executives know how to stoke the flames of these relationships after they're ignited. Given the challenges of conveying warmth and empathy in a remote environment — and with increased concern about an impending recession — it's time for company leaders to start thinking more strategically about not just growing new relationships, but also doing the work to maintain existing ones.
Trellix Empowers Next Generation of Cybersecurity Talent at Xpand Live
Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), announced new efforts to close the cybersecurity industry’s 2.72 million person talent gap. “Our work is all about protecting people, and there’s nothing more purposeful than this mission,” said Michael Alicea, CHRO, Trellix. “People are seeking...
3 tips for growing your business using social media
Socialfly is a leading social-first digital agency and one of the first companies to enter the space nearly a decade ago. The New York-based company works with brands such as Madison Square Garden, Conair and Hudson Yards.
How To Create A High-Performing Strategic Plan
A high-performing strategic plan is the roadmap for your business and will help guide you through all kinds of decisions you'll be making.
