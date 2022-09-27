If you surveyed any group of CEOs or other company leaders about the importance of client relationships, most would agree that building these connections has a tangible impact on retention and revenue. However, not nearly enough executives know how to stoke the flames of these relationships after they're ignited. Given the challenges of conveying warmth and empathy in a remote environment — and with increased concern about an impending recession — it's time for company leaders to start thinking more strategically about not just growing new relationships, but also doing the work to maintain existing ones.

ECONOMY ・ 10 HOURS AGO