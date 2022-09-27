ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Yonkers, NY
Yonkers, NY
Government
Yonkers, NY
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Court#Court System
PIX11

Special job fair gives women a chance to change their lives

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – More than 80 New York City women attended a special job fair in Midtown Manhattan Thursday. Several of them received support from the nonprofit Bottomless Closet in finding a new career to support their families. It’s a tough job market. There are many challenges getting that first interview and that new […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

NYS Department of Labor Secures Over $191K in Unpaid Wages for 93 Employees

The New York State Department of Labor (DOL) has announced that it has recovered over $191,000 in unpaid wages for 93 employees working at the Buffalo-based company, Magellan Technology/Demand Vape. DOL’s division of labor standards found the employees had been shorted pay owed to them under the State’s “spread of hours law” for service workers, according to the announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
BRONX, NY
amny.com

NYPD removes abandoned and idling trucks following community complaints in the Bronx

The NYPD conducted a heavy tow operation in the Bronx Wednesday to remove large, stagnating trucks from the community. According to NYPD sources, the operation is but one in a number of initiatives the department has greenlit following community complaints. Locals argue that trucks parked overnight and sometimes for weeks make it difficult to get around and lead to other quality of life issues, with some trucks being left so long they begin to rust.
BRONX, NY
stupiddope.com

Uncle Budd NYC is Hiring Delivery Drivers in New York City, New York

Become a part of the Uncle Budd NYC team. Hot Job Listing: Our goal at Uncle Budd NYC is to connect New Yorkers with the best cannabis products as quickly as possible. Our technology has made us a leader in the industry and we are building the future of online cannabis ordering as we speak. Through our network of reliable and dependent drivers, we connect our drivers with customers throughout New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Gothamist.com

Mayor defends plan to build asylum seeker tent shelter in the Bronx

Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday stood behind his decision to temporarily house thousands of asylum seekers in tent-like structures being built in the Bronx, saying the city was responding appropriately to a humanitarian crisis. Since the mayor announced the plan last week to build the “Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief...
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Two Bronx Men Arrested for Multiple Kidnappings, Carjackings & Robberies

Two Bronx men, Diante Fernandes and Mark Francis, have been arrested in connection with a series of recent carjackings in The Bronx and Yonkers, New York. Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York shared the announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 28, adding that that the two appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Judith C. McCarthy on Wednesday and were ordered detained in custody.
BRONX, NY
News 12

45-year member of Harrison fire department passes away

The Harrison Fire Department announced on Facebook that is with “great sadness we announce the passing of Fire Fighter Albert Mazzullo. Albert served The Harrison Fire Department and Engine and Hose company for 45 years as a Fire Fighter and Department Warden.”
HARRISON, NY
fox5ny.com

Parents call for increased security at NYC schools

NEW YORK - Parents in New York City are sounding the alarm about security after an emotionally disturbed person got into a school in Queens. On September 15, at P.S. 28 in Corona, there were reports of an intruder walking through the front door while school was in session. "Every...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
talkofthesound.com

Multi-Agency Task Force Raids Ghost Gun Factory in New Rochelle

NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 28, 2022) — Jose Solano-Gaspar, 24, of New Rochelle, NY was arrested by New Rochelle Police following a months-long multi-agency investigation into the manufacture of ghost guns. The early-morning raid occurred at a multifamily home located in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue. Charges:. Criminal...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy