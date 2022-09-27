Read full article on original website
Village of West Haverstraw accused of discrimination over open village trustee seat
The claim is made by a man who says he has battled discrimination all his life. Wilbur Aldridge has spent much of his life focusing on civil rights issues, and now he's working on behalf of his own.
South Bronx school scrambles plans, seeks donations for dozens of asylum-seeking students
Ms. Wendy Robys leads a bilingual classroom. Some of her students are asylum seekers. P.S./M.S. 5 in the Bronx has 65 new students who are asylum seekers. The unexpected surge has strained the school’s budget and challenged seasoned educators. [ more › ]
Hotel on Queens Boulevard Now Used as a Shelter Exclusively for Single Men
A hotel on Queens Boulevard in Woodside, which for many years had been used as a homeless shelter to accommodate families in need, is now being used exclusively by single unhoused men, according to multiple sources. The facility, formerly known as the Quality Inn and located at 53-05 Queens Blvd.,...
Montgomery wedding venue under town review while facing neighbor complaints
The Montgomery business is on popular wedding websites like TheKnot and Wedding Wire as the “newest wedding venue to open its doors” in the heart of the Hudson Valley.
Bronx residents voice concerns over planned migration relief center at Orchard Beach
Bronx residents got a chance to weigh in on tents being built at Orchard Beach to house and process the influx of asylum seekers arriving to our city since this summer.
Teen Duo Accused Of Subjecting Victims To Violent Crimes After Luring Them To Yonkers
Two men have been arrested in connection with a series of alleged carjacking, robberies, and kidnappings in Westchester. Diante Fernandes, age 19, and Mark Francis, age 18, both of the Bronx, were arrested and charged on Wednesday, Sept. 28, said Damian Williams, US Attorney for the Southern District of New York.
Home Care Workers Hold Protest Outside Sandra Ung’s Office, Call for Her to Back Legislation to Prevent Exploitation
Dozens of immigrant home care workers — who look after elderly patients — held a protest outside Councilmember Sandra Ung’s district office in Flushing Thursday calling on the lawmaker to sign on to a bill that they say would prevent workers from being exploited. The demonstrators assembled...
BK man steals $194K check meant for NJ food pantry, cashes and spends it
A Brooklyn man is facing multiple charges, including identity theft and money laundering, for intercepting a $194,000 check that was supposed to go to a New Jersey food bank, authorities said Wednesday.
Special job fair gives women a chance to change their lives
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – More than 80 New York City women attended a special job fair in Midtown Manhattan Thursday. Several of them received support from the nonprofit Bottomless Closet in finding a new career to support their families. It’s a tough job market. There are many challenges getting that first interview and that new […]
norwoodnews.org
NYS Department of Labor Secures Over $191K in Unpaid Wages for 93 Employees
The New York State Department of Labor (DOL) has announced that it has recovered over $191,000 in unpaid wages for 93 employees working at the Buffalo-based company, Magellan Technology/Demand Vape. DOL’s division of labor standards found the employees had been shorted pay owed to them under the State’s “spread of hours law” for service workers, according to the announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
amny.com
NYPD removes abandoned and idling trucks following community complaints in the Bronx
The NYPD conducted a heavy tow operation in the Bronx Wednesday to remove large, stagnating trucks from the community. According to NYPD sources, the operation is but one in a number of initiatives the department has greenlit following community complaints. Locals argue that trucks parked overnight and sometimes for weeks make it difficult to get around and lead to other quality of life issues, with some trucks being left so long they begin to rust.
stupiddope.com
Uncle Budd NYC is Hiring Delivery Drivers in New York City, New York
Become a part of the Uncle Budd NYC team. Hot Job Listing: Our goal at Uncle Budd NYC is to connect New Yorkers with the best cannabis products as quickly as possible. Our technology has made us a leader in the industry and we are building the future of online cannabis ordering as we speak. Through our network of reliable and dependent drivers, we connect our drivers with customers throughout New York City.
Gothamist.com
Mayor defends plan to build asylum seeker tent shelter in the Bronx
Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday stood behind his decision to temporarily house thousands of asylum seekers in tent-like structures being built in the Bronx, saying the city was responding appropriately to a humanitarian crisis. Since the mayor announced the plan last week to build the “Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief...
Exclusive: NYPD officer beaten in the Bronx details attack that turned his life upside down
UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — It’s been more than a month since an off-duty NYPD officer was beaten in the Bronx, but he’s still dealing with an immense amount of pain, the officer told PIX11 News in an exclusive interview Thursday. Muhammad Chowdhury, an 18-year police veteran, was in a coma after he was beaten […]
norwoodnews.org
Two Bronx Men Arrested for Multiple Kidnappings, Carjackings & Robberies
Two Bronx men, Diante Fernandes and Mark Francis, have been arrested in connection with a series of recent carjackings in The Bronx and Yonkers, New York. Damian Williams, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York shared the announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 28, adding that that the two appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Judith C. McCarthy on Wednesday and were ordered detained in custody.
Police: Bronx man faces charges for blocking entrance to Hempstead Planned Parenthood
A Bronx man is charged with violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act for allegedly trying to keep people out of a Planned Parenthood center in Hempstead.
45-year member of Harrison fire department passes away
The Harrison Fire Department announced on Facebook that is with “great sadness we announce the passing of Fire Fighter Albert Mazzullo. Albert served The Harrison Fire Department and Engine and Hose company for 45 years as a Fire Fighter and Department Warden.”
Thieves break into New York City food court, steal cash from vendors
It appears the thieves broke in through a glass door and broke into an office to obtain keys to the individual restaurants.
fox5ny.com
Parents call for increased security at NYC schools
NEW YORK - Parents in New York City are sounding the alarm about security after an emotionally disturbed person got into a school in Queens. On September 15, at P.S. 28 in Corona, there were reports of an intruder walking through the front door while school was in session. "Every...
talkofthesound.com
Multi-Agency Task Force Raids Ghost Gun Factory in New Rochelle
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (September 28, 2022) — Jose Solano-Gaspar, 24, of New Rochelle, NY was arrested by New Rochelle Police following a months-long multi-agency investigation into the manufacture of ghost guns. The early-morning raid occurred at a multifamily home located in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue. Charges:. Criminal...
