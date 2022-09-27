Read full article on original website
Related
seattlechannel.org
City Inside/Out: Election 2022: 37th Legislative District Race
Representative Kristen Harris-Talley isn’t running for re-election, paving the way for Chipalo Street and Emijah Smith to take their shot at representing Seattle’s diverse 37th legislative district in Olympia. Meet the political newcomers as they debate why they’re the best candidate for the open seat. Guests:. Chipalo...
seattlechannel.org
Seattle Public Library Board of Trustees Meeting of 9/28/22
Seattle Public Library Board of Trustees Meeting of 9/28/2022. This meeting was held remotely. City of Seattle, King County join national effort to “Naturalize 2 Million by 2022”. City Council Videos — City Departments Videos. Arts and Culture. Art Zone: Jen Ayers’ theatrical production “SHe Said”
Comments / 0