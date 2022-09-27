Read full article on original website
Related
seattlechannel.org
City Inside/Out: Election 2022: 37th Legislative District Race
Representative Kristen Harris-Talley isn’t running for re-election, paving the way for Chipalo Street and Emijah Smith to take their shot at representing Seattle’s diverse 37th legislative district in Olympia. Meet the political newcomers as they debate why they’re the best candidate for the open seat. Guests:. Chipalo...
seattlechannel.org
Mayor Harrell names AP Diaz as new Seattle Parks and Recreation Superintendent
Mayor Bruce Harrell announces Adrian-Paul (AP) Diaz as his nomination for the next Seattle Parks and Recreation Superintendent. Diaz will be tasked with leading the department that manages a 6,441-acre park system of over 489 parks and extensive natural areas in Seattle. Diaz currently serves as the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks Assistant General Manager. Learn more about Diaz.
Comments / 0