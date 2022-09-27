Mayor Bruce Harrell announces Adrian-Paul (AP) Diaz as his nomination for the next Seattle Parks and Recreation Superintendent. Diaz will be tasked with leading the department that manages a 6,441-acre park system of over 489 parks and extensive natural areas in Seattle. Diaz currently serves as the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks Assistant General Manager. Learn more about Diaz.

