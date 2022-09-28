FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Electrician (2022)
Trying to fix electrical problems without proper training would be like flying a kite in a thunderstorm. It worked out for Ben Franklin but trying to fix modern electrical issues could land you in a hospital, not on the $100 bill. M. Bruno Electric is so in-demand, he doesn’t need a website to advertise. Tradespeople’s worth can be valued in word-of-mouth recommendations—and readers’ votes in the Weekly’s Best Of Monterey County Readers’ Poll.
Best Seafood Market (2022)
598 Foam St., Monterey, (831) 646-0547; 100A Crossroads Blvd., Carmel, (831) 626-3626 seaharvestfishmarketandrestaurant.com. A fresh, reliable seafood market is the best way to celebrate Monterey County’s fishing industry. No need for a boat; they do the work for you. Sea Harvest has been offering only the freshest seafood for 40 years, seasonal, local fish like salmon, rockfish and halibut. Anything they serve that doesn’t come directly from Monterey Bay comes from carefully chosen, sustainable sources. The premise is simplicity: high-quality seafood cooked from scratch in their restaurant, or purchased at the counter to take home and prepare yourself to impress your dinner guests. There’s also a harbor-front restaurant (no market counter) in Moss Landing for a fine dining experience.
Best Doughnuts (2022)
433 Alvarado St. Monterey, (831) 372-9761; 1646 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, (831) 394-3444 redsdonutsinc.com. In the scope of the Weekly’s food coverage, we’ve had a few burger issues and an annual food and wine guide. This may need to be fact-checked, but no other foodstuff and business combo ever got a narrative cover story profile, except for Red’s and their donuts. This beloved local business has kept their deep fryers on since 1950, and no one stays in business that long, and earns the respect, the positive reviews, and goodwill of the community without getting it all right. From the simplicity of their ingredients to the classic recipes they’ve perfected over the decades, Red’s and Monterey County are just meant to be. You just don’t eff with tradition, you cronut.
Best Omelette (2022)
171 Main St., Salinas, (831) 784-1125; 300 David Ave., Monterey, (831) 372-1135 firstawakenings.net. First Awakenings claims to have devoted its history to perfecting the art of omelette making. If aphorisms are true, this means they’ve broken a few eggs. With 12 omelette options on the menu, they keep breaking eggs. A lot of them. Each omelette is generously sized and cooked to fluffy perfection. Go simple, with classics like the Sunrise, with spinach, mushroom and Swiss cheese. Or go for a more creative option, like the DC Verde made with carnitas, green chile, avocado...hang on. Now to make an omelette you have to slice a few avocados, too?
Best Coffee Shop (2022)
398 E Franklin St., Monterey, (831) 901-3776; 206 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove, captainandstoker.com. In the beginning, Tyler Ellis and Kelsea Richmond were two kids whose traveling RV was low on gas when they landed in Pacific Grove. After several trying ownership ups and downs, the two finally secured Monterey’s Captain + Stoker with the hope of building an eco-friendly coffee shop and more than that, a thriving community. This year they opened their second location, this time in P.G., and it’s just as beloved as the original. With a deep love of people, sustainability and eclectic bicycle-inspired decor, the team is making local coffee history.
Best Breakfast (2022)
300 David Ave., Monterey, (831) 372-1135; 171 S. Main St., Salinas, (831) 784-1125 firstawakenings.net. Whether you like sweet or savory, healthy or indulgent, plant-based or meaty, traditional or creative, First Awakenings has plenty of breakfast options for everyone. Their breakfast menu is one of the most expansive in the area and every item is carefully composed and created. They do eggs about a thousand different ways (an estimate, not an actual count), they do crepes, they do stacked sandwiches—classic American cooking that leaves nobody hungry.
Best Desserts (2022)
502 Munras Ave., Monterey (831) 920-1018, altamonterey.com. This locals’ coffee shop isn’t only the perfect spot to relax with the latest issue of the Monterey County Weekly, sip an exquisite coffee and enjoy the fragrant garden—it’s also home to a beautiful case of freshly made desserts. There are sweet baked pastries, intricate mousses and a house pavlova, which chef/owner Ben Spungin confirms has become a crowd favorite. Keep your eyes peeled, because Spungin “love[s] to keep changing items and flavors.” Alta also makes the desserts for the new restaurant next door, Cella.
Best Vietnamese (2022)
1944 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, (831) 392-0210; 215 Reservation Road, Marina, (831) 384-6225 noodlebar831.com. Noodle Bar tends to their broths and their veggies for hours so that customers can usually enjoy their slow-simmered meal quite fast. The original location started as a countertop with less than a dozen seats—an in-and-out service—with no-fuss takes on pho and beloved Vietnamese staples like lemongrass chicken and fresh summer rolls. Turns out that the directness is exactly what the people want. The Marina location is an expansion on square footage, but fret not, the menu and philosophy fit to scale, which is probably why it has a special place in readers’ hearts.
Best Veterinarian (2022)
1023 Austin Ave., Pacific Grove; (831) 318-0306, pacificgroveanimalhospital.com. If your best friend has four legs, or hops, or slithers, or flies—you get the idea—the veterinarians at Pacific Grove Animal Hospital are ready to help. Cats—notorious for hating trips to the vet—are welcome and the staff pride themselves on making feline visits less stressful. They’ll board dogs and cats, make house-calls and even offer holistic services like chiropractic care. To help a pet’s human counterpart, the team keeps a blog with regular and informative entries covering a wide range of topics on animal care.
Best Indian (2022)
565 Abrego St., Monterey, (831) 641-0610; 751 Cannery Row, Suite 121,(831) 324-4852 ambrosiaib.com. Whether relaxing in the ambiance of Ambrosia’s flowery patio downtown or stopping for a bite while traversing Cannery Row, this is the spot if you want delicious food that is healthy yet full of rich flavors. All your Indian favorites are here, from rogan josh lamb and garlic naan to tandoori chicken. Want something different? How about tandoori lobster?. There’s a lot to try here. If someday we added a Best Place To Take A Break From Crowded Cannery Row Sidewalks category—pretty much a shoe-in.
Best Mediterranean (2022)
120 Gen. Stilwell Drive, Suite 110, Marina, (831) 274-444; 630 Del Monte Center, Monterey, (831) 275-5555 dametra.com; Ocean and Lincoln, Carmel, (831) 622-7766, dametracafe.com. Whether you’re looking for a quick, healthy snack while shopping or searching for a classy date night, Dametra has you covered. The brothers who bought the...
Best Chef (2022)
Mission and 6th, Carmel (831) 624-6562, grasings.com. Chef Cal Stamenov is a culinary legend in Monterey County, and the surprise that accompanied his 2021 departure from Bernardus after 22 years spoke directly to this reputation. Luckily for local diners, he didn’t go far, popping up a couple of months later at Grasing’s in Carmel. There, he’s teamed up with another big local culinary fixture, Kurt Grasing, to keep the Carmel classic-—and long-time favorite for a fancy night out—humming along. Stamenov brings elegance to the plate. Yet his approach is not over the top. Rather, there’s an understanding of great, fresh, seasonal ingredients, classic technique and progressive ideas that translates into something remarkable through each course. If past is prologue, he’ll be able to accomplish whatever he sets his mind to.
Best Martini (2022)
763 Wave St., Monterey, (831) 373-3778, thewhalingstation.com. Few cocktails are so simple in concept yet so finicky. Even for those who prefer to limit the vermouth, there’s a perfect pitch when just enough is added. But the bartender needs to weigh the botanicals of different gins against the vermouth. And some at the bar have the gall to order vodka and consider it the equal of the classic. No matter, the crew at the Whaling Station’s bar can handle it all with great aplomb. When you sip a martini this good, you should expand your vocabulary, and maybe even adopt a more dignified accent.
Best Japanese/Sushi (2022)
514 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey (831) 649-3474, crystalfishmonterey.com. First-timers will look at the menu at Crystal Fish and see there is truly something for everyone. From unpretentious staples like karage and grilled yellowtail collar to some of their more experimental rolls like the pink lady hand roll (using pink soy paper) or the shroomlicious roll (for all the vegetarians out there). But the staff never go too crazy with the flavors and choose to let the fish and produce shine—which is why regulars always look to the chalkboard behind the sushi bar. Listed there are the daily specials, and what fish and other seafood they have for that day and its point of origin. One day Crystal Fish will have the sweetest and creamiest uni from Santa Barbara, another day they’ll have indulgent house-marinated ankimo. You can’t just go once.
Best Place For Day-Drinking (2022)
8940 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley, (831) 293-7500, folktalewinery.com. Folktale Winery has everything a day-drinking crowd could ask for: Start with cheerful wine (consider Monterey County’s Best Rosé – see the “Specialty Foods” section), add excellent food, plus a beautiful, comfortable setting. Maybe you feel like sipping in the sun on the sprawling patio (or under a heat lamp on a cooler day) with a view of the Santa Lucia Mountains rising up over the vineyards, or maybe you’d rather get some shade at a table in the fairytale dining room. You could hang out here all day, or stroll around the estate taking it all in (and maybe walking it off a bit).
Best Calamari (2022)
57 Fisherman’s Wharf, Monterey (831) 373-1851, abalonetti.com. Believe it or not, there’s more to this popular spot than calamari. But dang it, Abalonetti Bar and Grill takes full advantage of Monterey Bay’s squid. Try the classic appetizer of fried Monterey calamari with lemon and tartar sauce. Go bold with the Buffalo fried calamari served with a spicy sauce, or the Baja-style topped with a chipotle sauce and fresh salsa. Calamari also shows up in Abalonetti’s calamari sandwich, fried calamari tacos and in several entrees, including the Marty Special, calamari filets served over fried eggplant with marinara, Parmesan and mozzarella. So maybe no one gets past the calamari.
Best Winery To Visit (2022)
37700 Foothill Road, Soledad, (831) 678-4555, hahnwines.com. Sure, you could stay cloistered on the Peninsula and sample wines at Hahn’s Carmel tasting room. There are many, many worse things. However, a trip to the Hahn Estate tasting room puts you smack dab in the middle of where wine comes from. You can hang out on the deck with a vineyard view and Santa Lucia Highlands scenery, and Pinnacles National Park across the Salinas Valley. There are different experiences offered, too, such as library tastings with tons of information or ATV tours through the vineyards to watch wine being made. Maybe do this before any tasting.
Best Pizza (2022)
725 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey (831) 649-1500, giannispizzamonterey.com. Sometimes a good pizza place is just a good pizza place. Gianni’s is the best pizza place. There are always people making their way in and out of this Monterey mainstay. It’s a busy place, but a big place too, and there’s always room for your familia and more. Kids’ birthday parties are standard here, as are family dinners with the “Big Wheel” option—three slices each of cheese, pepperoni, Hawaiian and veggie. And like any excellent pizza, it also must travel well—enjoy it in the restaurant, or literally anywhere in Monterey County.
Best Pickled Food (2022)
173 Central Ave., Pacific Grove (831) 373-4475, happygirlkitchen.com. We may never know where the peck of pickled peppers Peter Piper picked went. But who needs Peter Piper’s when we have Happy Girl Kitchen’s pickled peppers, pickled carrots, pickled cauliflower, pickled bombay beets, pickled salsa—you get the point. No tongue twisters here. Happy Girl Kitchen in Pacific Grove has staked its reputation on the freshness of its farm-to-counter menu and its healthy stock of pickled goods, which is an ever-changing list as produce goes in and out of season. The best part is that the folks at Happy Girl Kitchen aren’t proprietary about their pickling expertise—they’ve been known to host pickling classes for the curious and self-sufficient.
Best Restaurant—Fisherman’s Wharf (2022)
39 Fisherman’s Wharf, Monterey (831) 375-4604, oldfishermansgrotto.com. No trip to Monterey is complete without a stroll down Fisherman’s Wharf, and no stroll down Fisherman’s Wharf is complete without a bowl of clam chowder or even a plate of fried calamari or lobster tails. Enter Old Fisherman’s Grotto: a beloved institution many decades old, standing the test of time with an enormous list of seafood favorites and a wine list for the gods. With a ban on strollers and screaming kids, this is also the wharf’s quietest spot for a seaside date night or peaceful dinner.
