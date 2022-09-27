Ten years ago, Missouri celebrated its first home football game in the SEC by hosting the Georgia Bulldogs — and fans immediately noticed a difference. “I remember being downtown right there on Eighth and Broadway on a Tuesday before the first SEC game and seeing all these cars with Georgia decals and flags on them,” said Steve Owens, who recently retired after many years as the UM System’s legal counsel.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO