Mid-Missouri Native Americans gather in Boonville to celebrate culture
The Harvest Moon Pow Wow returned to Boonville on Saturday for the first time since a two-year sabbatical prompted by COVID-19. For many who attend powwows, “the world doesn’t matter, time doesn’t matter for some small time; you can take a break and enjoy your family,” said Myrietta Esau, public relations manager for Young Bucks and a Hopi-Nation tribe member.
Marching Mizzou, theater students bring Broadway to Faurot Field
Singers and dancers wearing “The Phantom of the Opera” capes and masks, the classic inmates from “Chicago” and cast members from “The Prom” joined Marching Mizzou for the halftime show at Saturday’s football game in the first collaboration between the band and MU’s Department of Theatre.
MU XC places 6th and 7th at Gans Creek Classic; Columbia product Gibbens takes 2nd
The MU men's and women's cross country teams took seventh and sixth, respectively, at the Gans Creek Classic on Friday in Columbia. The meet was their second home race of the season. Gans Creek will also host the NCAA Midwest Regional Cross Country meet in October.
Connor Burns wins race at Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival
Southern Boone runner and Oregon commit Connor Burns took the win at the Boys “El Caliente” 5K on Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Burns, the son of former MU cross country coach Marc Burns, registered a time of 14:32.2, a full four seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.
Mizzou Madness under the lights at Francis Quadrangle tips off Friday
Mizzou Madness — a showcase of the Missouri men’s and women’s basketball teams — will tip off under the lights at 8 p.m. Friday on an outdoor court placed on Francis Quadrangle between the Columns and Jesse Hall. The court will be 60 feet by 90...
Unclaimed property auction to sell jewelry, coins, rare sports cards
An unclaimed property auction Monday will feature thousands of items from safe deposit boxes that include jewelry, rare coins and baseball cards, other sports memorabilia and various souvenir artifacts. The auction will start at 8 a.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Columbia.
Chaos, disruption: MU shows glimpse of best defense in loss
Missouri’s defense continued to keep the Tigers alive. As it had through the first four weeks of the season, defensive plays paved a path for offensive success and close contests in Missouri’s past two times out. And against the No. 1 team in the country, Blake Baker and...
Russellville remains unbeaten, hands Crystal City its first loss of season
Russellville hosted Crystal City on Friday and defeated the Hornets 38-36 in a back-and-forth battle of the unbeaten. Russellville improved to 6-0 on the season, expanding its lead at the top of the Show-Me Conference to four games. Crystal City falls to 5-1, its first loss since the final game of last season.
Rischer edges Baumstark again; Tolton wins on senior night
It took until the final hole for Tolton’s Audrey Rischer to put away Rock Bridge’s Tierney Baumstark in an all-Columbia quadrangular match Thursday. On the ninth tee box, Rischer and Baumstark were level at 1-under, but a birdie on the final hole gave the Tolton star the last push she needed to defeat Baumstark. Rischer shot 2-under 33 to take medalist honors, and Baumstark shot 34.
Columbia College women's soccer blanks Williams Baptist
No. 14 Columbia College women’s soccer extended its winning streak to five with a 6-0 win on the road over Williams Baptist on Saturday in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas. The Cougars have outscored their American Midwest Conference opponents 16-0 through two games.
'It's about a lot of people': Gary Pinkel on his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame
Alabama coach Nick Saban was one of many who advised Gary Pinkel against taking the Missouri head coaching job back in 2001. With the Tigers coming off a 3-8 season, Pinkel knew he had his work cut out for him when he traded Toledo — a place he spent nearly a decade of his coaching career — for Columbia.
Goolsby's five touchdowns lead Battle past Smith-Cotton
Senior quarterback Justin Goolsby had five total touchdowns, and the Battle defense pitched a shutout in the first half to lead the Spartans to a 50-15 home win over Smith-Cotton on Friday night. Despite the lopsided outcome, the game didn't start smoothly for the Spartans (2-4, 2-2 Central Missouri Activities...
Columbia College volleyball dominates Williams Baptist to win 12th straight
No. 24 Columbia College volleyball breezed past American Midwest Conference foe Williams Baptist on Friday in Columbia, sweeping the Eagles 3-0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-14). The Cougars finished the month of September unbeaten, and extended their winning streak to 12, continuing to play some of the best volleyball in the country.
Death notices for Sept. 29, 2022
Ruth Marie Tatum, 82, of Columbia died Sept. 25, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory. James Von Monroe, 61, of Columbia died Sept. 29, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson-Millard Cremation and Burial Center.
MU volleyball falters late in loss to South Carolina
Late runs from South Carolina sealed Missouri’s 3-2 (18-25, 25-20, 25-22, 19-25, 9-15) loss Saturday in Columbia, South Carolina. Missouri (7-6, 0-3 SEC) has lost its first three conference matches.
With Georgia back, MU, Columbia celebrate 10th anniversary of first SEC game
Ten years ago, Missouri celebrated its first home football game in the SEC by hosting the Georgia Bulldogs — and fans immediately noticed a difference. “I remember being downtown right there on Eighth and Broadway on a Tuesday before the first SEC game and seeing all these cars with Georgia decals and flags on them,” said Steve Owens, who recently retired after many years as the UM System’s legal counsel.
Riley James Elgin Aug. 5, 1992 — Sept. 25, 2022
Riley James Elgin, 30, Jefferson City, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022. He was born August 5, 1992 in Wichita, Kansas a son of Richard and Glenda “Wisner” Elgin. He was a 2011 graduate of Jefferson City High School. Riley proudly served our country in the United States...
Helias defeats Capital City as fourth-quarter comeback bid falls short
Helias made a short trip Friday across Jefferson City, and walked away with a 24-22 win in a Central Missouri Activities Conference battle. Both teams entered the game tied in district play at 2-1. Helias entered the game at 3-2, while Capital City entered at 4-1.
Tolton extends winning streak to four with road rout of Doniphan
Whether it’s been in Columbia, St. Louis or 231 miles away in Doniphan, Tolton has imposed its will over the last three weeks. Off to their best start since 2014, the Trailblazers improved to 5-1 on the season with a 48-8 road win over Doniphan on Saturday.
Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to Florida amid Hurricane Ian
A specialty team within Missouri Task Force 1 was deployed to Florida to help assess the damage from Hurricane Ian, according to a Wednesday Facebook post from the Boone County Fire Protection District. A request for the Disaster Situational Awareness and Reconnaissance Team was made Tuesday night through an Emergency...
