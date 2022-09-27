ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia Missourian

Mid-Missouri Native Americans gather in Boonville to celebrate culture

The Harvest Moon Pow Wow returned to Boonville on Saturday for the first time since a two-year sabbatical prompted by COVID-19. For many who attend powwows, “the world doesn’t matter, time doesn’t matter for some small time; you can take a break and enjoy your family,” said Myrietta Esau, public relations manager for Young Bucks and a Hopi-Nation tribe member.
BOONVILLE, MO
Columbia Missourian

Marching Mizzou, theater students bring Broadway to Faurot Field

Singers and dancers wearing “The Phantom of the Opera” capes and masks, the classic inmates from “Chicago” and cast members from “The Prom” joined Marching Mizzou for the halftime show at Saturday’s football game in the first collaboration between the band and MU’s Department of Theatre.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Connor Burns wins race at Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival

Southern Boone runner and Oregon commit Connor Burns took the win at the Boys “El Caliente” 5K on Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Burns, the son of former MU cross country coach Marc Burns, registered a time of 14:32.2, a full four seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Entertainment
Columbia Missourian

Unclaimed property auction to sell jewelry, coins, rare sports cards

An unclaimed property auction Monday will feature thousands of items from safe deposit boxes that include jewelry, rare coins and baseball cards, other sports memorabilia and various souvenir artifacts. The auction will start at 8 a.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Chaos, disruption: MU shows glimpse of best defense in loss

Missouri’s defense continued to keep the Tigers alive. As it had through the first four weeks of the season, defensive plays paved a path for offensive success and close contests in Missouri’s past two times out. And against the No. 1 team in the country, Blake Baker and...
COLUMBIA, MO
Person
John Prine
Columbia Missourian

Rischer edges Baumstark again; Tolton wins on senior night

It took until the final hole for Tolton’s Audrey Rischer to put away Rock Bridge’s Tierney Baumstark in an all-Columbia quadrangular match Thursday. On the ninth tee box, Rischer and Baumstark were level at 1-under, but a birdie on the final hole gave the Tolton star the last push she needed to defeat Baumstark. Rischer shot 2-under 33 to take medalist honors, and Baumstark shot 34.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Columbia College women's soccer blanks Williams Baptist

No. 14 Columbia College women’s soccer extended its winning streak to five with a 6-0 win on the road over Williams Baptist on Saturday in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas. The Cougars have outscored their American Midwest Conference opponents 16-0 through two games.
WALNUT RIDGE, AR
Columbia Missourian

Goolsby's five touchdowns lead Battle past Smith-Cotton

Senior quarterback Justin Goolsby had five total touchdowns, and the Battle defense pitched a shutout in the first half to lead the Spartans to a 50-15 home win over Smith-Cotton on Friday night. Despite the lopsided outcome, the game didn't start smoothly for the Spartans (2-4, 2-2 Central Missouri Activities...
SEDALIA, MO
#Inspiration#Writing Process#Columbia College
Columbia Missourian

Columbia College volleyball dominates Williams Baptist to win 12th straight

No. 24 Columbia College volleyball breezed past American Midwest Conference foe Williams Baptist on Friday in Columbia, sweeping the Eagles 3-0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-14). The Cougars finished the month of September unbeaten, and extended their winning streak to 12, continuing to play some of the best volleyball in the country.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Death notices for Sept. 29, 2022

Ruth Marie Tatum, 82, of Columbia died Sept. 25, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service & Crematory. James Von Monroe, 61, of Columbia died Sept. 29, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Nilson-Millard Cremation and Burial Center.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

With Georgia back, MU, Columbia celebrate 10th anniversary of first SEC game

Ten years ago, Missouri celebrated its first home football game in the SEC by hosting the Georgia Bulldogs — and fans immediately noticed a difference. “I remember being downtown right there on Eighth and Broadway on a Tuesday before the first SEC game and seeing all these cars with Georgia decals and flags on them,” said Steve Owens, who recently retired after many years as the UM System’s legal counsel.
COLUMBIA, MO
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Columbia Missourian

Riley James Elgin Aug. 5, 1992 — Sept. 25, 2022

Riley James Elgin, 30, Jefferson City, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022. He was born August 5, 1992 in Wichita, Kansas a son of Richard and Glenda “Wisner” Elgin. He was a 2011 graduate of Jefferson City High School. Riley proudly served our country in the United States...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Tolton extends winning streak to four with road rout of Doniphan

Whether it’s been in Columbia, St. Louis or 231 miles away in Doniphan, Tolton has imposed its will over the last three weeks. Off to their best start since 2014, the Trailblazers improved to 5-1 on the season with a 48-8 road win over Doniphan on Saturday.
DONIPHAN, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to Florida amid Hurricane Ian

A specialty team within Missouri Task Force 1 was deployed to Florida to help assess the damage from Hurricane Ian, according to a Wednesday Facebook post from the Boone County Fire Protection District. A request for the Disaster Situational Awareness and Reconnaissance Team was made Tuesday night through an Emergency...
MISSOURI STATE

