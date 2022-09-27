Water main break puts North View students on e-Learning

MUNCIE, Ind. — As a result of a water main break at North View Elementary School, its students will be e-Learning for the rest of the week, school officials said Tuesday evening.

Efforts were made to repair the busted pipe on Tuesday, but it was determined damage was too extensive and a "complete replacement" was necessary, according to Andy Klotz, chief communications officer for Muncie Community Schools.

The damage kept the school's bathrooms and water fountains from functioning, Klotz said.

Parents of North View students are asked to report to the school to get their student's Chromebook if it is not at home.

Parent-teacher conferences will still be conducted this week.

For information, call North View Elementary School at 765-747-5422.

