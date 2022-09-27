Read full article on original website
Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
Growing old is a privilege, but how you treat your body throughout your life can influence how you feel in your golden years. Leading a healthy lifestyle plays a big part in aging gracefully, and that includes filling your diet with nutrient-dense foods. Some factors are out of our control,...
When it comes to a healthy metabolism and digestive system, this is supported through a balanced diet, ample hydration, regular exercise and sleep. One food pairing you might not be aware of that could be detrimental to your metabolism and energy, is those that are ‘starchy’ and ‘acidic.’ We checked in with health experts and did some research to learn more about these two kinds of foods and what to replace them with for not only a swifter metabolism, but also smoother digestion overall.
Men living in the United States who regularly eat ultra-processed foods such as sodas, ice cream, sausage, and deep-fried chicken, are at a higher risk of developing colorectal cancer. A study published on Wednesday in The BMJ indicates that U.S. men are at 29% greater risk of being diagnosed with...
Ah, bread. Who could live without it? We make sandwiches on it, dip it in sauce, and spread it with toppings like butter and avocado. And despite what you may have been led to believe in the past, not all bread is terrible for you—in fact, in moderation, it can be a great part of your daily diet. However, there is one type of bread that health experts say you should definitely steer clear of if you care about your overall health, and especially if you’re trying to lose weight or avoid inflammation.
While healthy weight loss cannot be acquired by supplementation alone, this can greatly impact your health journey, and make a noticeable difference in your energy levels and mood along the way! Along with a balanced diet, ample hydration, regular exercise and consistent sleep, you might find that taking specific supplements can help you lose or maintain weight.
While some weight gain is not all bad and even sometimes necessary for our health, visceral fat is another matter. This kind of fat, experts warn, is not seen with the naked eye, and wraps around the abdominal organs deep inside the body. To avoid this, it’s imperative to create a balanced diet, and to avoid eating certain foods and carbohydrates every day. We checked in with health and nutrition experts for more information.
If your goal is to get leaner, skip fad diets and take a healthy, balanced approach to weight loss. These lean meal plan ideas will help.
When mid-day snack cravings kick in, the first place many of us turn to is the pantry. Our pantries are typically home to all sorts of salty and sweet treats that we love to munch on—but unfortunately, those snacks tend to be highly processed, meaning they can take a serious toll on our overall health, including our gut. In fact, there are a few options experts say you should steer clear of if you want to avoid issues like gas and bloating.
While weight loss isn't always the goal when it comes to leading a balanced lifestyle, making a few changes to your diet can be a helpful way to lose weight healthily. But instead of following a fad diet, why not follow the science? In which case, could simply eating more protein be good for weight loss?
We probably don’t have to tell you twice that walking is good for your overall health. Getting up and moving on a regular basis is one of the best ways to keep your body functioning to the best of its ability. Taking daily walks can help promote heart health, stronger bones and muscles, and even protect your body from serious health risks like diabetes and stroke. Of course, it can also help you shed pounds and slim down.
While healthy weight loss is the result of a dedicated, mindful journey, and often not overnight, it is possible to encourage faster weight loss by reevaluating your diet and adding more nutrient-rich foods to your daily menu (rather than taking more food away!) We checked in with registered dietitians and other health experts to learn more about three spices— ginger, cinnamon and turmeric— and their many weight loss and overall health benefits. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist at Health Canal, Dr. Ben Schuff, ND, LDN, Director of Naturopathy & Nutrition at BIÂN, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
boxrox.com
These great tips from Jeremy Ethier will teach you how to diet to lose fat for good. “If you’re watching this video, chances are, you’re wondering how to diet to lose fat for good. Most people have been taught to use approaches that set themselves up for failure in the long run, by physiologically messing up their bodies with diets that leave them in a position where it’s now very hard to strip off that excess fat.”
Losing weight healthily is all about nourishing your body with the right foods while exercising regularly. With that said, we reached out to registered dietitians and other health experts for two go-to foods to eat each day to support a healthy gut, metabolism, and provide you with necessary energy on your weight loss journey. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
When you think of a diet, what do you think of? You may immediately imagine low-calorie salads, cutting out sweets, and feeling, frankly, starved all the time. However, health experts agree that a proper diet (even if you’re trying to lose weight!) should never leave you hungry. In fact, some of the most common habits associated with dieting and weight loss can actually be detrimental to your fitness goals.
MedPage Today
In this exclusive video, Robert Kushner, MD, a weight management specialist at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, discusses common misconceptions that patients may have about weight loss and gives suggestions about how to advise patients about long-term solutions to this chronic and medically based condition. The following...
msn.com
Slide 1 of 16: If you’re interested in nutrition, weight loss or healthy eating, you’ve probably seen contradictory information about carbohydrates at some point in the past few years. In popular diets such as the keto diet and the Atkins diet, carbs are presented as the one food group you shouldn’t eat. However, for years, the United States Department of Agriculture put bread, cereal, rice and pasta—foods high in carbs—at the base of its food guide pyramid. EatingWellNutrition Editor Brierley Wright says the truth is slightly more complicated. “If eaten in unnecessarily large quantities they could contribute to weight gain, but, then again, so could too much of any food,” she writes. “In fact, carbohydrates are a healthy addition to your diet.” Let’s look at 15 reasons carbs are good for you.
msn.com
Being diagnosed with an inflammatory digestive condition like diverticulitis can raise a lot of questions, including whether you should be on a special diverticulitis diet. While your doctor will likely go over treatment options with you, including what diet you should be on, you may still have questions. Here’s what you need to know about going on a diverticulitis diet, and how it can help.
k9magazine.com
If your dog needs to lose a few pounds, the combination of feeding the most appropriate dog food and an exercise regime that is suited to their age, breed and lifestyle is the best way to help your friend achieve their ideal body weight. We have put together a guide...
Stepping on the scale at the doctor's office can be stressful for some. If you have a history of disordered eating, experience weight stigma, or have anxiety around body image, talking about your weight at doctor's appointments can be triggering and unhelpful. Now, new guidance from the federally funded Women's Preventive Services Initiative recommends that doctors counsel women between the ages of 40 and 60 on their body size. The goal is to reduce their risk of obesity and related health conditions (via Annals of Internal Medicine).
