FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

nbc15.com

Madison-area schools named among best in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Niche named several Madison-area schools among the top high schools in Wisconsin on Tuesday. The best public high schools in Wisconsin list includes Middleton High School in the number 2 position, West High School in seventh, and Memorial High School coming in at ninth. The statewide...
news8000.com

Nursing home complaints rise in Wisconsin, staffing is cited

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to pile up and could surpass a record number filed last year as the state struggles to find enough nurses and nursing home inspectors. State officials have contracted with two private companies — Healthcare Management Solutions and Long Term...
Education
big10central.com

A long moratorium is ending for Wisconsin players and staff regarding The Shoe Box

University of Wisconsin players and athletic department staff members have been prohibited from shopping at The Shoe Box in Black Earth for 21 years. That moratorium, along with one for Rookies Food and Spirits in Mazomanie, will end Saturday. UW athletic director Chris McIntosh said Wednesday that the department's disassociation...
boreal.org

Oldest canoe ever found in Great Lakes region excavated in Wisconsin

Maritime archaeologists in Wisconsin have recovered a canoe that they say is around 3,000 years old, making it the oldest boat ever found in the Great Lakes region. The Wisconsin Historical Society (WHS) said the canoe was found in Lake Mendota in Madison, Wisconsin Thursday. The canoe is carved from a single piece of white oak and measures about 14.5 feet long.
Channel 3000

19 fall festivals and shopping experiences in the Madison area

Fall festivals are in full force, this weekend especially. Here are events happening from now through the beginning of November. Add some fresh fall pieces from this boutique’s collection to your wardrobe while snacking and sipping on light refreshments. Thursday, Sept. 29, 5 to 8 p.m., 702 E. Johnson St., find more details @anewdayboutique on Instagram.
brodheadmedia.com

“I am Jay”

My name is Jay and I'm a sophomore here at Brodhead. I used to live in Las Vegas, Nevada for three years. I play volleyball and really enjoy. I am a Cancer...
WISN

New area code coming to Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced on Thursday the creation of a new, additional area code to overlay the area in which the 608 area code is now in service. It's in the Madison area and southwest and southcentral Wisconsin. The PSC says that the...
nbc15.com

Madison woman killed in Nebraska crash

OGALALLA, Neb. (WMTV) - A Madison resident was killed and another seriously injured early Monday afternoon in western Nebraska when their car collided with an oncoming SUV, state law enforcement report. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, John Rosenberg and Anke Boudreau, both of whom live in Madison, were heading...
nbc15.com

Richland Co. substitute teacher accused of identity theft

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A substitute teacher in the Ithaca School District appeared in court Monday after being accused of identity theft. Officials allege that Jenny Edwards, 46, created a Facebook account using the name of another person, birthday, employment information and pictures. According to a criminal complaint, this was all done without the other person’s permission and was reported to police in February.
nbc15.com

West Towne Mall to welcome Von Maur store

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new store is coming to The West Towne Mall. Von Maur department store will be opening next month at West Towne Mall. This is the first Madison location of the department store, which will sell a wide selection of brand name merchandise. The grand opening...
