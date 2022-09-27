MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A substitute teacher in the Ithaca School District appeared in court Monday after being accused of identity theft. Officials allege that Jenny Edwards, 46, created a Facebook account using the name of another person, birthday, employment information and pictures. According to a criminal complaint, this was all done without the other person’s permission and was reported to police in February.

