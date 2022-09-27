Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Madison-area schools named among best in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Niche named several Madison-area schools among the top high schools in Wisconsin on Tuesday. The best public high schools in Wisconsin list includes Middleton High School in the number 2 position, West High School in seventh, and Memorial High School coming in at ninth. The statewide...
wisconsin.edu
UW System encourages students, parents to fill out the FAFSA to secure federal financial aid
MADISON, Wis. – University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman today announced the launch of a new social media campaign to encourage students and parents to fill out the FAFSA, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. The FAFSA filing period for the 2023-24 academic year begins Saturday, Oct....
nbc15.com
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The search begins immediately for a new MMSD principal after the district conforms the top educator, Dr. Jeffrey Copeland, at Ray F. Sennett Middle School is no longer employed with the district as of Monday. In a statement, MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds says, “I can confirm...
news8000.com
Nursing home complaints rise in Wisconsin, staffing is cited
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to pile up and could surpass a record number filed last year as the state struggles to find enough nurses and nursing home inspectors. State officials have contracted with two private companies — Healthcare Management Solutions and Long Term...
big10central.com
A long moratorium is ending for Wisconsin players and staff regarding The Shoe Box
University of Wisconsin players and athletic department staff members have been prohibited from shopping at The Shoe Box in Black Earth for 21 years. That moratorium, along with one for Rookies Food and Spirits in Mazomanie, will end Saturday. UW athletic director Chris McIntosh said Wednesday that the department's disassociation...
boreal.org
Oldest canoe ever found in Great Lakes region excavated in Wisconsin
Maritime archaeologists in Wisconsin have recovered a canoe that they say is around 3,000 years old, making it the oldest boat ever found in the Great Lakes region. The Wisconsin Historical Society (WHS) said the canoe was found in Lake Mendota in Madison, Wisconsin Thursday. The canoe is carved from a single piece of white oak and measures about 14.5 feet long.
Channel 3000
19 fall festivals and shopping experiences in the Madison area
Fall festivals are in full force, this weekend especially. Here are events happening from now through the beginning of November. Add some fresh fall pieces from this boutique’s collection to your wardrobe while snacking and sipping on light refreshments. Thursday, Sept. 29, 5 to 8 p.m., 702 E. Johnson St., find more details @anewdayboutique on Instagram.
Madison resident stranded in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches
MADISON, Wis. — Roderick Ritcherson was looking forward to a trip to the Florida Keys with his mother, his kids and his grandkids. But that trip turned sour as Hurricane Ian grew closer. “I guess it’s similar to in Madison,” Ritcherson said. “You know, we experience severe snowfalls and...
brodheadmedia.com
“I am Jay”
My name is Jay and I'm a sophomore here at Brodhead. I used to live in Las Vegas, Nevada for three years. I play volleyball and really enjoy. I am a Cancer...
Why gas prices in Madison are soaring past the national average
MADISON, Wis. — After a historic 14-week streak of national weekly price dips in gasoline, prices at the pump rose across the country this week — but in Madison, the increase was much more dramatic. According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas sits at $3.72 as of Monday. Wisconsin’s average is slightly higher...
Medical examiner’s office identifies body found floating in Lake Monona last week
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the man whose body was found in Lake Monona last week, but details in the case remain sparse. Brian Noll, 49, of Milwaukee, was found in Lake Monona near the intersection of John Nolen...
WISN
New area code coming to Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin announced on Thursday the creation of a new, additional area code to overlay the area in which the 608 area code is now in service. It's in the Madison area and southwest and southcentral Wisconsin. The PSC says that the...
nbc15.com
Madison woman killed in Nebraska crash
OGALALLA, Neb. (WMTV) - A Madison resident was killed and another seriously injured early Monday afternoon in western Nebraska when their car collided with an oncoming SUV, state law enforcement report. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, John Rosenberg and Anke Boudreau, both of whom live in Madison, were heading...
KCRG.com
Dubuque community continues to mourn loss of three teenagers, law enforcement launches week-long project to crack down on speeding
Plan on another sunny and dry Fall day. Look for highs into the lower 60s. Man hits platelet donation milestone but donation center says they need more donations ahead of Hurricane Ian. They have 130 thousand active donors over the last two years -- only 31 of those have donated...
nbc15.com
Richland Co. substitute teacher accused of identity theft
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A substitute teacher in the Ithaca School District appeared in court Monday after being accused of identity theft. Officials allege that Jenny Edwards, 46, created a Facebook account using the name of another person, birthday, employment information and pictures. According to a criminal complaint, this was all done without the other person’s permission and was reported to police in February.
Sparky's Take: The Future of Paul Chryst
Steve “Sparky” Fifer does a quick 2 minute take on Paul Chryst future as Wisconsin Badgers head football coach. Steve “Sparky” Fifer does a quick 2 minute take on Paul Chryst future as Wisconsin Badgers head football coach.
This Forgotten Ghost Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. In Wisconsin, there's an abandoned ghost town that not many people know about. If you're feeling adventurous, it's free to check it out.
nbc15.com
West Towne Mall to welcome Von Maur store
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new store is coming to The West Towne Mall. Von Maur department store will be opening next month at West Towne Mall. This is the first Madison location of the department store, which will sell a wide selection of brand name merchandise. The grand opening...
