The Cyclones will take the game on the road once again, this time to Norman, Oklahoma, to face the Sooners. According to head coach Matt Fannon, there aren’t many adjustments to be made to their game as the Cyclones endured a 0-0 draw and a loss over the past weekend. Instead, the Cyclones continue to work on consistency and building the ideal game.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO