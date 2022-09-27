Pool guard trainee testing will be conducted Oct. 20, 2022, at the Cooke Memorial Pool on Molokai, and the pool will be closed to the public from 9 a.m. to noon for the physical swim test of pool guard trainees, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced. The facility will reopen from 1 to 4 p.m. that day for lap and recreational swimming.

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO