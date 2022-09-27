Read full article on original website
Pool guard trainee testing set for Oct. 20 at Cooke Memorial Pool on Molokai
Pool guard trainee testing will be conducted Oct. 20, 2022, at the Cooke Memorial Pool on Molokai, and the pool will be closed to the public from 9 a.m. to noon for the physical swim test of pool guard trainees, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced. The facility will reopen from 1 to 4 p.m. that day for lap and recreational swimming.
Ulua-Mokapu Beach Park irrigation repairs announced
The bottom parking lot and a section of the sidewalk at the Ulua-Mokapu Beach Park will be closed for irrigation repairs from Oct. 10 to Oct. 21, 2022, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced. The park will remain open, and there will be access to the beach and shower...
Reminder: Mineral-based sunscreen ordinance set to go into effect Oct. 1
Effective Oct. 1, only mineral sunscreens based on active ingredients zinc oxide and titanium dioxide are allowed for sale, distribution or use without a prescription. The law aims to protect Maui County’s unique reef habitats. Non-mineral sunscreen chemicals are a known pollutant that puts reefs and marine habitats at increased risk and leaves them more vulnerable to climate change impacts.
Applicants sought for Maui County Boards and Commissions
Applicants are being sought from residents willing to provide public service on various Maui County boards, commissions, councils and committees. Citizen volunteer responsibilities include attending meetings, receiving public testimony, and reviewing policies and standards. Panel members make recommendations and decisions that impact Maui County. Positions are appointed by the Mayor,...
