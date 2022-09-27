Read full article on original website
Two Fights Break Out Between Parents and Coaches During Texas Youth Football Games
Way to set an example, parents and coaches. Tempers flared during a couple of separate youth football games in El Paso over the weekend, according to News 4 San Antonio. However, instead of the players getting into it as you would expect, it was adult coaches and parents. The first...
Chihuahuas set to face Reno Aces in Pacific Coast League championship game
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Chihuahuas wrapped up the regular season after a 4-3 loss to the Albuquerque Isotopes at Isotopes Park on Wednesday night. The Chihuahuas finished the regular season with an 85-65 record, which is the most wins in team history. El Paso had a 47-28 home record and a […]
The 5 Most Popular El Paso Destinations On The Texas Bucket List
With over 17 seasons on the air, The Texas Bucket List has gone to many locations in Texas; but which ones have the most views on YouTube?. Before I go into the top 5 spots, these are the 2 that just missed it:. Monteleone's Restaurant is #7 with 17k views.
Keith Austin puts a ring on his museum
Take a look at your hand. Are you wearing a wedding ring, graduation ring, award ring, or something you just enjoy seeing on your finger? Ever wonder why there are so many different rings?. That question bothered Keith Austin, owner of Austin’s Jewelry located at 230 East Idaho at Foster....
KVIA
Southern New Mexico State Fair kicks off Wednesday
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Southern New Mexico State Fair is back. The rodeo and carnival kicks of Wednesday morning and runs until October 2. New this year, expect to see the freestyle motocross with the Brigade FMX riders show. Catch some exciting aerial cliffhangers and backflips. The Brigade FMX riders have over 35 years of combined show experience.
A Local high school is receiving a gift fit for a knight
EL PASO, Texas - The final touches are being put on two 7-foot swords, that will soon be on display at Hank's High School, home of the Knights. The swords are a gift to the school from former state Rep. Joe Pickett. After stepping down from politics due to a cancer diagnosis in 2019, he The post A Local high school is receiving a gift fit for a knight appeared first on KVIA.
Local group hosts “vigil” to mourn loss of children’s education
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local group “Familias Unidas por la Educación” will be in front of Bowie High School Thursday evening to call attention to the crisis within barrio schools. The members of the group are concerned that their kids are falling behind academically at schools such as Bowie, Guillen Middle School and Douglass […]
Video of Dog Who's Been Returned to Texas Shelter Five Times Is Nothing Short of Devastating
It's hard to know that some dogs get returned to a shelter, but when it happens five times to the same dog it's gut-wrenching. That's why employees at the Humane Society of El Paso in Texas are sharing the story of one of their dogs — Dallas. Who sadly has been returned to the shelter several times over.
El Paso artist heals wounds in Uvalde through mural art
The small town of Uvalde, Texas was changed forever May 24 after a school shooter entered Robb Elementary school and took the lives of 21 people. The victims included children between the ages of 9 and 11 and the two teachers who died protecting them. The shooting shook the Uvalde community to its core, and it has never been the same since. People from across the state and country came to send their condolences and love to the south Texas community.
Update: NM State Police continues investigation into NMSU student’s death
This article contains descriptions of suicide and domestic violence. If needed, the Aggie Health and Wellness Center provides mental health resources for students by visiting wellness.nmsu.edu or calling 575-646-1512. A spokesperson for New Mexico State Police confirmed Friday Sept. 23 that the death of New Mexico State University student Emilia...
New patio bar and food truck park to open in spring
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Neep Collective, a patio bar and food truck broke ground today in north east El Paso. The owners hope to be open by April. Neep, meaning “North East El Paso”, and Collective, meaning a place for people to gather. This patio bar and food truck park will be a place […]
Who Knew Hamburgers Were Invented In Texas? Here Are EP’s Best
Texas has a lot to be proud of and here is one more thing to add to the list. With the exception of some vegetarians, pretty much everybody loves a good burger. With cheese or without ... around El Paso and throughout the southwest, 'ya gotta add some green chili too ... pretty much anything can go on a burger.
SWAT call in Las Cruces; man barricaded in home
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police are responding to a SWAT call near Solano and Colorado. Police say it's in relation to a family domestic disturbance. A man has barricaded himself in a home. Police say they are trying to establish communication with the man and encourage him to come out peacefully. This The post SWAT call in Las Cruces; man barricaded in home appeared first on KVIA.
3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel there often, you are in the right place, because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouse in New Mexico:. What do you think about these steakhouses in New Mexico? Have you ever been to any of them? If you have, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Would you recommend other people to eat at these restaurants? Did you enjoy the food? What about the service and the atmosphere? Feel free to leave your thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to mention your favorite steakhouses in New Mexico too so more people can visit them if they happen to live in the area. If you are a local or you simply know your way around the restaurants in New Mexico, then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations, so don't sky away from sharing them with us in the comments.
The Best Replies From El Pasoans on How to Ruin an El Pasoans Day
There are so many things that come to mind that can upset or ruin an El Pasoans day. For example, when Covid-19 shut down businesses people were bummed about Chico's Tacos closing for a while. Chico's Tacos is closed was one of the many ways you could ruin an El...
‘We’re All Gonna Die!’ American Airlines Diverts Flight to Texas
Earlier this week, American Airlines had to divert a Los Angeles to Miami flight to El Paso. Unlike previous American Airlines flights that had disruptions, this flight had nothing to do with creepy moans and groans. Instead, the disturbance on Tuesday was from a woman who kept screaming, according to the Houston Chronicle.
Burlington to open new store this fall in Eastlake area of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Burlington Stores announced that it will open a new location in El Paso this fall. The store will be located at Eastlake Marketplace, 13371-2 Eastlake Boulevard. The company did not announce a specific opening date. Burlington is a major “off-price” retailer with 877 stores in 46 states and Puerto Rico. […]
KFOX 14
NMSU student's former manager describes what she was like before her death
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State University confirmed that one of its students, Emilia Rueda was one of two people identified in a murder-suicide. Emilia Rueda, 20, was found dead at an apartment complex in Las Cruces along with 19-year-old Carlos Esparza. KFOX14 spoke with Rueda's former...
Best Self Storage Buys El Paso Facility
Stuff Hotel was built in two phases. Best Self Storage has acquired Stuff Hotel, a 48,753-square-foot facility in El Paso, Texas, from Price Cos. According to El Paso County records, the property is subject to a $3.3 million loan, originated by American Business Bank. Jon Danklefs of Marcus & Millichap’s...
El Paso Animal Services hires Borderland-native veterinarian
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso announced the addition of a new veterinarian who is from right here in the Borderland. El Paso Animal Services hired Dr. Anthony Chacon to the shelter after it experienced an almost year-long vacancy amid a nationwide veterinarian shortage. Dr. Chacon is a borderland-native, growing up […]
