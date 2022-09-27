The Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System (LC-CFRS) strives to provide effective, consistent, and readily accessible fire and life safety education for our residents year-round. Annually we designate October as Fire Prevention Month, and LC-CFRS first responders and community outreach specialists dedicate additional time and resources to increase community awareness about preventing home fires. As we kick off Fire Prevention Month this year, several volunteer fire and rescue companies across the county will host in-person open house and community outreach events as listed below.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO