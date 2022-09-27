ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellensburg, WA

wildcatsports.com

Wildcats, Wolves Battle to Scoreless Draw

MONMOUTH, Ore. - The Central Washington University women's soccer team battled against the Western Oregon Wolves on Thursday, battling to a scoreless draw. CWU recorded three shots on the day, two on goal. Maci Parke, Emily Darcy and Paige Savage were the shot-takers for the Wildcats. The Wolves had 10 shots, six on goal.
ELLENSBURG, WA
wildcatsports.com

Wildcats Fall to #12 Vikings in Four Sets

BELLINGHAM, Wash. - After taking the first set against #12 Western Washington University, the Central Washington University volleyball couldn't convert the upset bid, dropping the match in four sets (25-21, 23-25, 19-25, 18-25). Tia Andaya had another double-double (15 kills, 24 assists) for the Wildcats, and was only two digs...
ELLENSBURG, WA
kpq.com

Regional Jets to Serve Pangborn Ahead of Schedule

Travelers flying between Wenatchee and Seattle won’t have to wait until next year to take a regional jet. At a Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority meeting this week, Port CEO, Jim Kuntz, said Horizon Air has moved up its originally-scheduled date for serving Pangborn Memorial Airport with its Embraer 175 aircraft.
WENATCHEE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why

The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
KENNEWICK, WA
ncwlife.com

Judge denies Leavenworth's injunction against rival Oktoberfest

SPOKANE — A federal judge on Wednesday turned down the city of Leavenworth's request for an injunction that would bar festival operators from billing their Wenatchee-based fall festival as "Leavenworth Oktoberfest." In a written ruling, U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice said the city "has not submitted sufficient evidence...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
92.9 The Bull

20 Yakima Valley Restaurants to Visit at Least Once This Fall

When we think of foods we love to eat in the fall, hot soups, chili, baked pies, pizza pies, hot ciders, chicken mole enchiladas, stuff with squash and zucchini in it, pumpkin spice-flavored treats, and thick creamy pasta dishes. We add freshly harvested veggies and fruits from the Yakima Valley to our ingredients. Living in Central Washington puts us at a great vantage point to dine out at some of the best restaurants to visit in the fall.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Ellensburg police prioritizing residential street parking as many don't have a garage or driveway near university

Ellensburg police prioritizing residential street parking as many don't have a garage or driveway near university. The Ellensburg Police Department gives about 40 tickets, on average, every week to parking violators, said police officer Clayton Self. Tickets start at 25 dollars and go up 25 after every violation. He said cars could get towed if they cause safety hazards.
ELLENSBURG, WA
kpq.com

East Wenatchee Man Dead From Tractor Rollover in Rock Island

A 71-year-old East Wenatchee man was found dead under a tractor in Rock Island Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Douglas County deputies were called out to the 3200 block on Rock Island Road. A family member found the man deceased and pinned under a tractor. Cause of the tractor rollover...
ROCK ISLAND, WA
ifiberone.com

Man dies while hiking Aasgard Pass south of Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH — A 41-year-old man died while hiking Aasgard Pass south of Leavenworth on Saturday. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office reported at about 10 a.m. Saturday, dispatchers received multiple InReach activations in the area of Aasgard Pass. The activations indicated there was a medical emergency and a need for help.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
whatcom-news.com

WSP trooper in training’s traffic stop leads to known gang member’s arrest

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Just before 1am, on Sunday, September 25th, a Washington State Patrol field training officer was with a trooper who conducted a traffic stop on W Bakerview Road near Meridian Street. About an hour later a known gang member and suspect in multiple felony firearm crimes was in custody and remains in custody pending being able to post a $200,000 bond.
BELLINGHAM, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Vote for White or write in Culp, but dump Newhouse

To the editor — As the election approaches, I feel genuinely sorry for my Republican friends. Many tell me how angry they are with Dan Newhouse after he voted to impeach President Trump, singlehandedly denying Trump his rightful second term in office. Dan Newhouse stabbed President Trump in the back and this corrupt vote showed Newhouse as an awful human being, a traitor, and worst of all — a RINO (fake Republican).
YAKIMA, WA

