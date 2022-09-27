Read full article on original website
wildcatsports.com
Wildcats, Wolves Battle to Scoreless Draw
MONMOUTH, Ore. - The Central Washington University women's soccer team battled against the Western Oregon Wolves on Thursday, battling to a scoreless draw. CWU recorded three shots on the day, two on goal. Maci Parke, Emily Darcy and Paige Savage were the shot-takers for the Wildcats. The Wolves had 10 shots, six on goal.
wildcatsports.com
Wildcats Fall to #12 Vikings in Four Sets
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - After taking the first set against #12 Western Washington University, the Central Washington University volleyball couldn't convert the upset bid, dropping the match in four sets (25-21, 23-25, 19-25, 18-25). Tia Andaya had another double-double (15 kills, 24 assists) for the Wildcats, and was only two digs...
wildcatsports.com
Wildcats Travel to Eastern New Mexico for a Showdown Against the Greyhounds
PORTALES, N.M. - Coming off of a bye week, the Central Washington University football team travels to Eastern New Mexico University for a battle against the Greyhounds on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 5:00 p.m. The Greyhounds (1-3, 0-2) are looking to bounce back from a 10-43 loss to Texas A&M-Kingsville....
kpq.com
Regional Jets to Serve Pangborn Ahead of Schedule
Travelers flying between Wenatchee and Seattle won’t have to wait until next year to take a regional jet. At a Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority meeting this week, Port CEO, Jim Kuntz, said Horizon Air has moved up its originally-scheduled date for serving Pangborn Memorial Airport with its Embraer 175 aircraft.
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
Schnitzer: ‘Enough is enough’ of downtown Portland vandalism
Once again the windows of several downtown Portland businesses were smashed in the early hours of Tuesday, but this time a man was arrested and will face a felony charge.
ncwlife.com
Judge denies Leavenworth's injunction against rival Oktoberfest
SPOKANE — A federal judge on Wednesday turned down the city of Leavenworth's request for an injunction that would bar festival operators from billing their Wenatchee-based fall festival as "Leavenworth Oktoberfest." In a written ruling, U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice said the city "has not submitted sufficient evidence...
20 Yakima Valley Restaurants to Visit at Least Once This Fall
When we think of foods we love to eat in the fall, hot soups, chili, baked pies, pizza pies, hot ciders, chicken mole enchiladas, stuff with squash and zucchini in it, pumpkin spice-flavored treats, and thick creamy pasta dishes. We add freshly harvested veggies and fruits from the Yakima Valley to our ingredients. Living in Central Washington puts us at a great vantage point to dine out at some of the best restaurants to visit in the fall.
KHQ Right Now
Traffic Alert: SR 28 near Ephrata closed in both directions due to crash
EPHRATA, Wash - The Grant County Sheriff's Office says State Route 28 is currently closed between SR282 and Neva Lake Road due do tractor-trailer collision. Detours are in place. There is no estimated time for the road to reopen.
Major traffic shift coming to I-90 east of Snoqualmie Pass
It likely won’t have the same impact as the recent closure of westbound Interstate 90 over the weekend, but a significant change is about to happen on I-90 east of Snoqualmie Pass. Westbound I-90 drivers have been watching the preparations for this change for months. It’s hard to miss...
nbcrightnow.com
Ellensburg police prioritizing residential street parking as many don't have a garage or driveway near university
Ellensburg police prioritizing residential street parking as many don't have a garage or driveway near university. The Ellensburg Police Department gives about 40 tickets, on average, every week to parking violators, said police officer Clayton Self. Tickets start at 25 dollars and go up 25 after every violation. He said cars could get towed if they cause safety hazards.
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Man Dead From Tractor Rollover in Rock Island
A 71-year-old East Wenatchee man was found dead under a tractor in Rock Island Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Douglas County deputies were called out to the 3200 block on Rock Island Road. A family member found the man deceased and pinned under a tractor. Cause of the tractor rollover...
ifiberone.com
Man dies while hiking Aasgard Pass south of Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH — A 41-year-old man died while hiking Aasgard Pass south of Leavenworth on Saturday. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office reported at about 10 a.m. Saturday, dispatchers received multiple InReach activations in the area of Aasgard Pass. The activations indicated there was a medical emergency and a need for help.
whatcom-news.com
WSP trooper in training’s traffic stop leads to known gang member’s arrest
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Just before 1am, on Sunday, September 25th, a Washington State Patrol field training officer was with a trooper who conducted a traffic stop on W Bakerview Road near Meridian Street. About an hour later a known gang member and suspect in multiple felony firearm crimes was in custody and remains in custody pending being able to post a $200,000 bond.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima police continue investigation after security guard killed outside bar
Jose Sanchez was a man who loved his family and would help anyone who needed it, a family member said. “He was the kind of person who, if he sees you on the side of the road, would pull over,” said one of his cousins, who asked that his name not be used for fear of retaliation.
kpq.com
Chelan Douglas Land Trust Sues Over Property Owner’s Earth Moving Actions
The Chelan Douglas Land Trust is suing a property owner who used heavy equipment to carve into a hillside in No. 1 Canyon west of Wenatchee. The Land Trust claims the property owner's excavation extensively damaged the Trust's adjacent land and led to the Trust losing funding for 50 percent of the value of that land.
KIMA TV
Officers confirm there is an ongoing lockdown in parts of the Yakima County Jail
YAKIMA -- Numerous people contacted Action News over the weekend about alleged riots and mistreatment at the Yakima County Jail. Officials confirmed this last Saturday, inmates on one of the fourth floor maximum security units started throwing water, tablets and other property through open feeding hatches. The inmates were placed...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Vote for White or write in Culp, but dump Newhouse
To the editor — As the election approaches, I feel genuinely sorry for my Republican friends. Many tell me how angry they are with Dan Newhouse after he voted to impeach President Trump, singlehandedly denying Trump his rightful second term in office. Dan Newhouse stabbed President Trump in the back and this corrupt vote showed Newhouse as an awful human being, a traitor, and worst of all — a RINO (fake Republican).
ifiberone.com
Report: Local farmer convicted of conning meat processor in ghost cattle scam now says Tyson Foods owes him $163 million
YAKIMA - In an article composed by the Capital Press, the attorneys representing Cody Easterday, the man convicted of bilking Tyson Foods out of $233 million in a ghost cattle scam, now say the victim owes their client, Cody Easterday, $163 million. That sum is equal to the amount the...
