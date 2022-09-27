September 28, 2022, 3:45 p.m. The Elmhurst Police Department reports the arrest of a man that was wanted by Virginia authorities for bank robbery. On the morning of Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at approximately 11:00 a.m. a concerned citizen arrived at the Elmhurst Police Station to notify our agency of suspicious activity. The citizen reported that a man who was a prior acquaintance arrived to the Chicago area from Virginia by bus on Monday, September 26, 2022. The man indicated he needed a place to stay so the citizen assisted him in getting a hotel room on the 300 block of N. IL Route 83 in Elmhurst. Later, the citizen received information that the man may have committed a recent bank robbery in Yorktown, Virginia.

ELMHURST, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO