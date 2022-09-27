ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGN TV

Mayor in red light camera scheme released early due to declining health

CRESTWOOD, Ill. — A judge has agreed to allow former Crestwood Mayor Lou Presta out of prison due to declining health after serving less than half of his sentence. Presta was sentenced to one year and one day in prison after pleading guilty to accepting a $5,000 bribe to pave the way for a red light camera system in his south suburb.
CRESTWOOD, IL
WGN News

Rise in CPD murder clearance rate bolstered by dead suspects, data show

CHICAGO — Detectives bolstered the Chicago Police Department’s murder clearance rate last year by more frequently blaming killings on suspects who were already dead, a WGN Investigates analysis of police data found. CPD Supt. David Brown said the department’s clearance rate reached 50% in 2021 — the highest in a single year in two decades. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Ferrara Candy Co. fined for exposing workers to amputation at Bellwood facility

BELLWOOD, Ill. - The US Department of Labor found five OSHA violations at Ferrara Candy Co.'s Bellwood facility and proposed over $201,000 in fines. Following a federal workplace safety inspection at the Chicago-area candy manufacture, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) found the company was exposing workers to amputation hazards at its Bellwood site.
BELLWOOD, IL
The Voice

Quandary: Black-on-black crime

I recently hung out with my oldest and best friend, Bruce, whom I grew up with on Chicago’s South Side. To our astonishment, our adolescent quirks and mannerisms have survived for six decades, while we’ve noticeably grayed and slowed down, even more carefully stating our positions on the day’s issues.
CHICAGO, IL
ourquadcities.com

Poll shows tight race between Bailey and Pritzker outside of Chicago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — While Senator Darren Bailey has fallen behind in Chicago and its suburbs, he has a slight lead over J.B. Pritzker in areas of Illinois outside of Chicago. According to a Nexstar Illinois/The Hill/Emerson College Polling poll released Wednesday, 45.2% percent of people said they would...
CHICAGO, IL
elmhurst.org

Elmhurst Police Arrest Bank Robbery Fugitive

September 28, 2022, 3:45 p.m. The Elmhurst Police Department reports the arrest of a man that was wanted by Virginia authorities for bank robbery. On the morning of Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at approximately 11:00 a.m. a concerned citizen arrived at the Elmhurst Police Station to notify our agency of suspicious activity. The citizen reported that a man who was a prior acquaintance arrived to the Chicago area from Virginia by bus on Monday, September 26, 2022. The man indicated he needed a place to stay so the citizen assisted him in getting a hotel room on the 300 block of N. IL Route 83 in Elmhurst. Later, the citizen received information that the man may have committed a recent bank robbery in Yorktown, Virginia.
ELMHURST, IL
whsarrow.com

The Safe T-Act finally making Criminal Justice fair

In Chicago, Illinois, there is an act called the Safe T-Act. The Safe-T Act was signed into law in 2021 by Governor JB Pritzker, featuring sweeping criminal justice reform, which proponents of the law say will help end systemic racism in the criminal justice system. As stated in the act, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, cash bail will be abolished in Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

Ford comes to Forest Park to talk bail reform, public safety

State Rep. La Shawn Ford (8th), whose district currently includes a portion of Forest Park south of Roosevelt Road, met with village commissioners and public safety officials on the morning of Sept. 26 to discuss bail reform and village-specific safety concerns. Ford, who has co-chaired the State Public Safety and...
FOREST PARK, IL
WCIA

Poll shows Pritzker dominates Chicago but Bailey has slight edge downstate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — While Senator Darren Bailey has fallen behind in Chicago and its suburbs, he has a slight lead over J.B. Pritzker in areas of Illinois outside of Chicago. According to a Nexstar Illinois/The Hill/Emerson College Polling poll released Wednesday, 45.2% percent of people said they would vote for the Republican state senator […]
CHICAGO, IL
Courthouse News Service

Seventh Circuit considers whether airport security guards count as law enforcement

CHICAGO (CN) — In 1993, the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board determined that security guards working at Chicago's O'Hare and Midway international airports were law enforcement officers. In 2017, it changed its mind. The change followed an ILETSB investigation into airport security guards' chain of command within...
CHICAGO, IL
Lashaunta Moore

CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications open

If you've dreamed of being a Chicago firefighter, now is your chance to apply. The largest fire department in the Midwest is looking for people to join their family as the application for Firefighter/EMT is now open. According to the city’s official website, candidates have until Monday, Oct. 17 to apply for the entry level positions.
CHICAGO, IL
chicitysports.com

Former Chicago Bear Tommie Harris arrested for trespassing

Former Chicago Bear Tommie Harris arrested in Oklahoma City. According to Koco News, the police report stated that the incident started on Sunday night when a bartender at the Omni Hotel decided to cut Tommie Harris off and not serve him any more alcohol because he thought he had had enough to drink.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot, seriously wounded in Jefferson Park home

CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded inside a residence Wednesday night in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 27-year-old was inside a home around 11:11 p.m. in the 5500 block of North McVicker Avenue when someone he knew pulled out a handgun and started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
