McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
EggHolic - Restaurant/Food Review - Schaumburg, ILChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Migrants Surge to 1,452 as Chicago Welcomes ThemTom HandyChicago, IL
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Mayor in red light camera scheme released early due to declining health
CRESTWOOD, Ill. — A judge has agreed to allow former Crestwood Mayor Lou Presta out of prison due to declining health after serving less than half of his sentence. Presta was sentenced to one year and one day in prison after pleading guilty to accepting a $5,000 bribe to pave the way for a red light camera system in his south suburb.
New details revealed in suspected terror plot targeting Chicago area mosques and synagogues
The scheme to separate and kill Chicago religious worshipers was backed up by multiple guns, swords, knives, and bow and arrows seized from Pelkey's home, according to FBI records.
Rise in CPD murder clearance rate bolstered by dead suspects, data show
CHICAGO — Detectives bolstered the Chicago Police Department’s murder clearance rate last year by more frequently blaming killings on suspects who were already dead, a WGN Investigates analysis of police data found. CPD Supt. David Brown said the department’s clearance rate reached 50% in 2021 — the highest in a single year in two decades. The […]
fox32chicago.com
Ferrara Candy Co. fined for exposing workers to amputation at Bellwood facility
BELLWOOD, Ill. - The US Department of Labor found five OSHA violations at Ferrara Candy Co.'s Bellwood facility and proposed over $201,000 in fines. Following a federal workplace safety inspection at the Chicago-area candy manufacture, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) found the company was exposing workers to amputation hazards at its Bellwood site.
capitolfax.com
DeVore again goes against the party line on SAFE-T Act, claims law would harm “Black men and other minorities”
Proof that if you bend the political spectrum enough the far left and far right eventually meet. I thought the whole point of the law is to prevent what Devore is complaining about. I thought all of the Republicans are saying there will be anarchy on the streets if pot smokers and shoplifters are free.
Quandary: Black-on-black crime
I recently hung out with my oldest and best friend, Bruce, whom I grew up with on Chicago’s South Side. To our astonishment, our adolescent quirks and mannerisms have survived for six decades, while we’ve noticeably grayed and slowed down, even more carefully stating our positions on the day’s issues.
CPD says woman killed in crash with Chicago carjacking suspects on crime spree throughout SW Side
The suspects, driving a stolen car, stole two more vehicles in McKinley Park and Heart of Chicago, according to police.
Video shows 1 of 2 Evanston robberies involving USPS mail carriers
Evanston police said two U.S. Postal Service mail carriers were victims of armed robberies this week.
ourquadcities.com
Poll shows tight race between Bailey and Pritzker outside of Chicago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — While Senator Darren Bailey has fallen behind in Chicago and its suburbs, he has a slight lead over J.B. Pritzker in areas of Illinois outside of Chicago. According to a Nexstar Illinois/The Hill/Emerson College Polling poll released Wednesday, 45.2% percent of people said they would...
elmhurst.org
Elmhurst Police Arrest Bank Robbery Fugitive
September 28, 2022, 3:45 p.m. The Elmhurst Police Department reports the arrest of a man that was wanted by Virginia authorities for bank robbery. On the morning of Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at approximately 11:00 a.m. a concerned citizen arrived at the Elmhurst Police Station to notify our agency of suspicious activity. The citizen reported that a man who was a prior acquaintance arrived to the Chicago area from Virginia by bus on Monday, September 26, 2022. The man indicated he needed a place to stay so the citizen assisted him in getting a hotel room on the 300 block of N. IL Route 83 in Elmhurst. Later, the citizen received information that the man may have committed a recent bank robbery in Yorktown, Virginia.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Violent weekend in Chicago; another mayor denounces SAFE-T Act
It was another violent weekend in Chicago. Police report 38 people were shot and seven proved to be fatal. This follows one of the most violent weekends of the year last week when more than 60 people were shot, including a 3-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.
whsarrow.com
The Safe T-Act finally making Criminal Justice fair
In Chicago, Illinois, there is an act called the Safe T-Act. The Safe-T Act was signed into law in 2021 by Governor JB Pritzker, featuring sweeping criminal justice reform, which proponents of the law say will help end systemic racism in the criminal justice system. As stated in the act, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, cash bail will be abolished in Illinois.
Forest Park Review
Ford comes to Forest Park to talk bail reform, public safety
State Rep. La Shawn Ford (8th), whose district currently includes a portion of Forest Park south of Roosevelt Road, met with village commissioners and public safety officials on the morning of Sept. 26 to discuss bail reform and village-specific safety concerns. Ford, who has co-chaired the State Public Safety and...
Poll shows Pritzker dominates Chicago but Bailey has slight edge downstate
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — While Senator Darren Bailey has fallen behind in Chicago and its suburbs, he has a slight lead over J.B. Pritzker in areas of Illinois outside of Chicago. According to a Nexstar Illinois/The Hill/Emerson College Polling poll released Wednesday, 45.2% percent of people said they would vote for the Republican state senator […]
Courthouse News Service
Seventh Circuit considers whether airport security guards count as law enforcement
CHICAGO (CN) — In 1993, the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board determined that security guards working at Chicago's O'Hare and Midway international airports were law enforcement officers. In 2017, it changed its mind. The change followed an ILETSB investigation into airport security guards' chain of command within...
cwbchicago.com
Victim loses his gun, but keeps his child during West Town carjacking; more hold-ups reported on North Side
Chicago police are investigating another string of armed robberies reported late Wednesday and early today, including a carjacking in West Town during which a driver managed to get his child out of the car but lost his gun to the hijackers. Within an hour, more armed robberies were reported in...
CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications open
If you've dreamed of being a Chicago firefighter, now is your chance to apply. The largest fire department in the Midwest is looking for people to join their family as the application for Firefighter/EMT is now open. According to the city’s official website, candidates have until Monday, Oct. 17 to apply for the entry level positions.
chicitysports.com
Former Chicago Bear Tommie Harris arrested for trespassing
Former Chicago Bear Tommie Harris arrested in Oklahoma City. According to Koco News, the police report stated that the incident started on Sunday night when a bartender at the Omni Hotel decided to cut Tommie Harris off and not serve him any more alcohol because he thought he had had enough to drink.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Cicero condemns arbitrator’s decision to reinstate firefighter who injured colleague
Cicero condemns arbitrator’s decision to reinstate firefighter who injured colleague. Cicero, IL — Officials of the Town of Cicero on Tuesday denounced arbitrator Cary Morgen who ordered the reinstatement of an employee involved in a felonious assault against a paramedic and who engaged in a verbal altercation with a supervisor.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot, seriously wounded in Jefferson Park home
CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded inside a residence Wednesday night in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 27-year-old was inside a home around 11:11 p.m. in the 5500 block of North McVicker Avenue when someone he knew pulled out a handgun and started shooting, police said.
The Chicago Maroon
