“Autumn leaves don’t fall, they fly. They take their time and wander on this their only chance to soar.”. The maples and black gums continue to lead the fall transition, however most of Maryland is still seeing little change. Three factors influence autumn leaf color: leaf pigments, weather, and most importantly, length of night. The timing of color changes is primarily regulated by the calendar, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, biochemical processes in the leaves begin to reveal autumn’s palette of colors across Maryland’s landscape.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO