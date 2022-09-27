Read full article on original website
Nesting Platform Initiative for Endangered Birds in Maryland Coastal Bays is a Big Success
Conservation Partnership Celebrates Successful Breeding Season for Common Terns. The partnership of Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Audubon Mid-Atlantic, and Maryland Coastal Bays Program, announced another successful year for the innovative conservation project to preserve three of Maryland’s state listed endangered colonial nesting waterbirds — the Common Tern, Royal Tern, and Black Skimmer, The floating, wooden-framed platform deployed in Maryland’s Atlantic Coastal Bays produced a highly successful Common Tern colony this summer before volunteers safely returned it to shore this week.
Fall Foliage Report – September 29, 2022
“Autumn leaves don’t fall, they fly. They take their time and wander on this their only chance to soar.”. The maples and black gums continue to lead the fall transition, however most of Maryland is still seeing little change. Three factors influence autumn leaf color: leaf pigments, weather, and most importantly, length of night. The timing of color changes is primarily regulated by the calendar, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, biochemical processes in the leaves begin to reveal autumn’s palette of colors across Maryland’s landscape.
Maryland Fishing Report – September 28
As we reach the end of September, anglers are seeing some exciting fishing action – cooling water temperatures are transitioning some marine fisheries and spurring freshwater fish to feed more aggressively. The end of summer brought some excitement to the Atlantic Coast. Two new state record fish were caught...
