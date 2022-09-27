ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

UNM invites community to be part of Hispanic Heritage Month

The University of New Mexico is inviting the community to a series of events commemorating Hispanic Heritage Month. Since 1968, Hispanic Heritage Month has been celebrated in the U.S. to recognize and honor past and current Hispanics, Latinxs and their diverse cultures, eventually growing from a week to a month from Sept. 15-Oct. 15.
Two New Mexico professors recognized for outstanding mentorship

Two New Mexico professors have been selected for this year's NM EPSCoR Mentor Award—Dr. Manel Martínez-Ramón and Dr. Jun Zheng. Both were nominated by mentees and demonstrated characteristics of exceptional mentors, including strong professional and interpersonal relationships; working to advance their mentees’ academic, research, and professional goals; and creating inclusive environments for diverse students.
UNM receives $28.5 million from N.M. Higher Education Department for endowed faculty positions

The New Mexico Higher Education Department announced recently that it has awarded $110.5 million in faculty endowment funds to 13 colleges and universities across New Mexico, including $28.5 million to The University of New Mexico, to recruit and retain faculty and put other supports in place to increase the number of teachers, nurses and social workers graduating and entering the workforce in New Mexico.
Albuquerque, NM
Health
UNM professors earn funding for chemistry student retention program

Chemistry students at The University of New Mexico are about to be one step closer to becoming fully-fledged chemists. That is thanks to a new Partnership for Research and Education in Chemistry (PREC) between UNM and the National Science Foundation (NSF). The NSF awarded Professors Mark Walker and Yi He,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

