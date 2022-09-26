With a big help from Marianne LeVine and Burgess Everett. DO YOU BELIEVE IN (SENATE) MAGIC?— With the Senate set to leave this afternoon, the biggest question facing the chamber is whether Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) will bring it back into session ahead of the midterms. As of this morning, the answer is a yes, with some wiggle room. The Senate is scheduled to return to Washington for two weeks, starting Oct. 11. With control of the Senate on the line, Democratic incumbents usually go home and campaign. Will this year be different? During a private caucus lunch and later at a press conference, Schumer indicated he has no plans to change course.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO