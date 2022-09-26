ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

BET

Democrat Cheri Beasley Tightening Senate Race Against Republican Ted Budd In North Carolina Poll

Democratic candidate running to represent North Carolina in the U.S. Senate, Cheri Beasley is gaining ground on her Republican opponent Ted Budd. An attorney and former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, Beasley’s opponent is the Trump-endorsed incumbent representing the 13th Congressional District. Budd also voted not to certify the 2020 presidential election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deseret News

Are Republican voters trying to lose?

As the primary season comes to an end, one thing is clear — Republican voters didn’t care about who party leaders said would win elections this November. From Arizona to New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania to Ohio, only two things seemed to matter to Republican primary voters: who former President Donald Trump endorsed, and who came out swinging the hardest at the establishment.
ELECTIONS
The Hill

Cook Report shifts three more House races toward Democrats

Nonpartisan election analyst Cook Political Report shifted three House races toward Democrats on Wednesday. The group changed Rep. David Schweikert’s (R) reelection contest in Arizona’s newly drawn 1st Congressional District from “lean Republican” to “toss up” and Rep. Tom O’Halleran’s (D) race in a neighboring Arizona district from “likely Republican” to “lean Republican.”
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

Fox News Poll: Pennsylvania Senate race narrows

Democrat John Fetterman tops Republican Mehmet Oz among Pennsylvania voters by 45%-41%, in a Fox News survey released Wednesday. That 4-point edge is within the poll’s margin of sampling error, and down from an 11-point advantage in late July. It is notable neither candidate receives majority support. Three percent...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Democrats brace for life with a House GOP majority

Senate Democrats are bracing for the possibility for life under a divided government, with President Biden in office and a strong possibility of a Republican-controlled House. Democrats hope they can retain their majority in the Senate, where a number of political handicappers say the party is favored. That would give Democrats more leverage and congressional support for Biden over the next two years.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney says she'll leave GOP if Trump is party's 2024 nominee

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) pledged to renounce the GOP and leave the party altogether if former President Donald Trump is the Republican nominee for president in 2024. Cheney made the comments while speaking to Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith as part of an event at the paper’s annual festival on Saturday after being asked if she would remain a Republican regardless of what happens in the 2024 presidential election. The Wyoming lawmaker, a lifelong conservative, was ousted by a double-digit margin last month by a Trump-backed challenger in her House GOP primary. Her loss came after Republican voters and operatives soured on her anti-Trump stance, which arose over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and escalated into a bitter GOP feud.
WYOMING STATE
The Hill

Field clears in race for Republican Study Committee chair

The next chair of the Republican Study Committee, the largest conservative caucus in the House, is likely to be Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.) after his sole competitor dropped out of the running on Wednesday. Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) announced during a caucus meeting on Thursday that she would end her bid and endorse Hern, sources…
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Can the Senate work its Thursday magic?

With a big help from Marianne LeVine and Burgess Everett. DO YOU BELIEVE IN (SENATE) MAGIC?— With the Senate set to leave this afternoon, the biggest question facing the chamber is whether Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) will bring it back into session ahead of the midterms. As of this morning, the answer is a yes, with some wiggle room. The Senate is scheduled to return to Washington for two weeks, starting Oct. 11. With control of the Senate on the line, Democratic incumbents usually go home and campaign. Will this year be different? During a private caucus lunch and later at a press conference, Schumer indicated he has no plans to change course.
CONGRESS & COURTS
