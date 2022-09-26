Read full article on original website
BET
Democrat Cheri Beasley Tightening Senate Race Against Republican Ted Budd In North Carolina Poll
Democratic candidate running to represent North Carolina in the U.S. Senate, Cheri Beasley is gaining ground on her Republican opponent Ted Budd. An attorney and former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, Beasley’s opponent is the Trump-endorsed incumbent representing the 13th Congressional District. Budd also voted not to certify the 2020 presidential election.
11 Senate races will determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the chamber after midterm elections
With just under nine weeks to go until November’s midterm elections, the top non-partisan political handicappers point to a toss-up between the Democrats and Republicans in the battle for the Senate majority. The Senate is currently split 50/50 between the two major parties, but the Democrats control the majority...
Are Republican voters trying to lose?
As the primary season comes to an end, one thing is clear — Republican voters didn’t care about who party leaders said would win elections this November. From Arizona to New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania to Ohio, only two things seemed to matter to Republican primary voters: who former President Donald Trump endorsed, and who came out swinging the hardest at the establishment.
Cook Report shifts three more House races toward Democrats
Nonpartisan election analyst Cook Political Report shifted three House races toward Democrats on Wednesday. The group changed Rep. David Schweikert’s (R) reelection contest in Arizona’s newly drawn 1st Congressional District from “lean Republican” to “toss up” and Rep. Tom O’Halleran’s (D) race in a neighboring Arizona district from “likely Republican” to “lean Republican.”
MSNBC
Democrats' strategy to boost MAGA Republicans is vindicated
Over the past year, Democrats trotted out an oft-criticized strategy for dealing with the few Republican candidates willing to stand up to Donald Trump: They tried to defeat them. In gubernatorial, Senate and House primaries across the country, Democratic campaign committees poured millions into boosting pro-Trump candidates and defeating less...
The Longest-Serving Congresswoman Could Lose To A Republican Who Brought Jan. 6 Protesters To Washington
Rep. Marcy Kaptur has represented Toledo, Ohio, for nearly 40 years. J.R. Majewski, who was at the U.S. Capitol during the 2021 riot, might end her career.
Tuesday was another bad day for Senate Republicans' 2022 chances
Don Bolduc, who put election denialism at the center of his campaign, defeated establishment favorite Chuck Morse in New Hampshire's GOP Senate primary, the latest in a series of blows to Republicans' hopes of winning back the majority in the chamber this fall.
Five things Republicans would do in a House majority
MONONGAHELA, Pa. — The sprint to Election Day is fully underway, but House Republicans are looking past November and eyeing what they’ll do in the likely event of winning a majority in the upper chamber. They’ve hinted at parts of their agenda for months, but this week Minority...
Fox News Poll: Pennsylvania Senate race narrows
Democrat John Fetterman tops Republican Mehmet Oz among Pennsylvania voters by 45%-41%, in a Fox News survey released Wednesday. That 4-point edge is within the poll’s margin of sampling error, and down from an 11-point advantage in late July. It is notable neither candidate receives majority support. Three percent...
Kevin McCarthy and the Republicans are looking to counter recent Democratic wins by proposing an agenda for next year that harkens back to the Trump era
House GOP leaders are hoping the midterm agenda scheduled for release September 19 will be the vibe shift they need to cruise to victory in November.
Prominent Republican Endorses Democrat Against Trump Candidate in Oklahoma
A prominent Oklahoma Republican has formally endorsed a Democrat running for the state's open U.S. Senate seat against her GOP opponent backed by former President Donald Trump. Kendra Horn, a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives, revealed the endorsement from Kris Steele on Twitter on Wednesday, sharing a...
Rep. Kevin McCarthy May Face Big Problems If GOP Wins Narrow Majority In House
The volatile Freedom Caucus is itching to shut down the government and could throw McCarthy out of his leadership position.
Democrats brace for life with a House GOP majority
Senate Democrats are bracing for the possibility for life under a divided government, with President Biden in office and a strong possibility of a Republican-controlled House. Democrats hope they can retain their majority in the Senate, where a number of political handicappers say the party is favored. That would give Democrats more leverage and congressional support for Biden over the next two years.
Utah’s Evan McMullin upends two-party fight for U.S. Senate
PROVO, Utah — Campaigning at a park filled with 19th century pushcarts on a state holiday honoring Utah’s early Mormon pioneers,Evan McMullin glad-hands voters as he strolls past potato sack races and beverage stands selling cold, sugary drinks under a sweltering sun. The independent U.S. Senate candidate who...
Washington Examiner
Liz Cheney says she'll leave GOP if Trump is party's 2024 nominee
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) pledged to renounce the GOP and leave the party altogether if former President Donald Trump is the Republican nominee for president in 2024. Cheney made the comments while speaking to Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith as part of an event at the paper’s annual festival on Saturday after being asked if she would remain a Republican regardless of what happens in the 2024 presidential election. The Wyoming lawmaker, a lifelong conservative, was ousted by a double-digit margin last month by a Trump-backed challenger in her House GOP primary. Her loss came after Republican voters and operatives soured on her anti-Trump stance, which arose over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and escalated into a bitter GOP feud.
Field clears in race for Republican Study Committee chair
The next chair of the Republican Study Committee, the largest conservative caucus in the House, is likely to be Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.) after his sole competitor dropped out of the running on Wednesday. Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) announced during a caucus meeting on Thursday that she would end her bid and endorse Hern, sources…
POLITICO
Can the Senate work its Thursday magic?
With a big help from Marianne LeVine and Burgess Everett. DO YOU BELIEVE IN (SENATE) MAGIC?— With the Senate set to leave this afternoon, the biggest question facing the chamber is whether Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) will bring it back into session ahead of the midterms. As of this morning, the answer is a yes, with some wiggle room. The Senate is scheduled to return to Washington for two weeks, starting Oct. 11. With control of the Senate on the line, Democratic incumbents usually go home and campaign. Will this year be different? During a private caucus lunch and later at a press conference, Schumer indicated he has no plans to change course.
Eyeing redistricting, national Republicans plan $2 million in ads to boost Ohio Supreme court candidates
COLUMBUS, Ohio – With an eye toward redistricting in 2022, a national Republican group is planning a seven-figure ad campaign in Ohio to help the GOP maintain its control of the Ohio Supreme Court. The Republican State Leadership Committee has reserved $2 million worth of TV ads that will...
A better-funded Democrat tries to take down Maryland’s only GOP House member
NORTH EAST, Md. – Heather Mizeur’s campaign for Maryland’s First Congressional District seat has raised $1,570,809 so far, more than any of the last four Democratic candidates who came before her, according to Federal Election Commission records. House election analysts, however, only give her a slim chance...
