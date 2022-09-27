Read full article on original website
How to Make Instant Mashed Potatoes Taste Better
Instant mashed potatoes are so easy and convenient. You don't need any special tools, and there's no peeling potatoes! Even better, they don't have to taste like they came from a box if you follow these methods for how to make instant mashed potatoes better. 1 / 10. Use Good...
How to Make Lemon Custard Magic Cake
Lemon desserts have a place at any table. After all, a punch of lemon pairs well with a wide variety of recipes, including a homemade magic custard cake!. This recipe for lemon custard cake uses just six simple ingredients to produce a cake with surprising results. The baking process for this cake produces three different layers, each with a markedly different texture. Paired with the light addition of lemon, it’s the ideal dessert to serve for any occasion.
I Made Blueberry Boy Bait and It’s the Best Way to Use Fresh Blueberries
If you love a good coffee cake, this recipe for blueberry boy bait is what to bake next. Don’t let the retro name deter you—this coffee cake is the ideal treat to enjoy for breakfast, as an afternoon snack or for dessert, and it will definitely turn out to be one of your favorite blueberry recipes.
How to Make 3-Ingredient Apple Dump Cake
Dump cake recipe ideas all over TikTok because this dessert is so simple. The name, “dump cake,” refers to the way the ingredients are literally dumped into a baking dish—no mixing is required. A dump cake comes together in minutes and, after it’s baked, the flavor and textures are amazing. There are several types of dump cakes including peach cake, cherry pineapple cake and, of course, the ever-popular popular apple dump cake!
How to Make a Copycat Version of the Original Cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory
If you’re anything like me, you’ve made many drives to The Cheesecake Factory not to dine in, but to get in line for a slice of cheesecake from the pastry case to take home. Since there are dozens of enticing options to choose from, it can be tough to pick a single flavor. Usually I go with Oreo Dream Extreme or Toasted Marshmallow S’mores Galore.
Queen Elizabeth’s Chef Made Her Scrambled Eggs with Two Secret Ingredients
As we continue to honor the late Queen Elizabeth II, we’re spotlighting some of her favorite everyday meals. If there’s one thing that brings us all together, it’s food. Some of her favorite foods included tea cakes, fish, mangoes and strawberry jam. She even talked about eating jam sandwiches every single day with her tea. Now that’s dedication.
How to Reheat Mashed Potatoes Without Drying Them Out
I don’t know about you, but a bowl of mashed potatoes and gravy is my favorite side at the Thanksgiving dinner table. I’m definitely one of those people who’s always looking for more mashed potatoes recipes! However, it’s also one of those that ends up with the most leftovers. While I’m not complaining about having too much of this dish in my fridge, cold mashed potatoes aren’t really my thing.
Is Peanut Butter Good for Diabetics?
Rich and creamy with the right amount of salty sweetness, peanut butter is a staple for a reason. It adds a punch of protein to quick snacks and keeps you full until dinnertime. It’s also a high-calorie food, so it can be confusing for people with diabetes. Here are a...
Can You Freeze Spaghetti Squash?
Spaghetti squash is one of our favorite types of winter squash. It has the most unique texture! Instead of becoming soft and mushy like other winter squash, cooked spaghetti squash shreds and turns into skinny squash noodles. It tastes delicious in casseroles and stir-fry dishes, and it’s an excellent low-carb, high-fiber substitute for pasta.
How to Make Watermelon Agua Fresca
There’s nothing more refreshing than a cool, fruit-flavored drink on a hot day. This recipe is trending on Instagram and TikTok—and for good reason! You can make a batch of light, delicious homemade watermelon agua fresca in 5 minutes flat. What Is Agua Fresca?. Indigenous to Mexico and...
Grinch Coffee Creamer Exists, and You’ll Need All the Flavors
Christmas and coffee creamer go together like the Grinch and stealing ornaments—a match made in heaven! So many amazing peppermint, gingerbread and other Christmas-themed snacks and products start coming out around this time, and we’re ready for it. This year we’ve been blessed (yet again) with a collaboration with the greatest green meanie to ever steal our hearts on Christmas… the Grinch.
Espresso M&M’s Will Be Here for the Holidays, and We’ll Need at Least 10 Bags
It’s not Christmas at my parents’ house without a multitude of glass trees filled with M&M’s. Growing up, we had regular and peanut M&M’s scattered around the house for the holidays without fail. Now there’s a new flavor to add to the mix!. Espresso M&M’s...
How to Make an Oil Pie Crust
When it comes to homemade pie crust recipes, a simple pat-in oil pie crust is one of the easiest. It’s a super quick way to get a tender, golden pie crust and works for just about any sweet or savory pie. The best part: No rolling necessary!. An oil...
Hostess Bouncers Just Dropped, and We’re Ready for a Bite
Hostess has been serving up sweets and treats since 1919, and it seems there’s no stopping them any time soon. While we’ve been knocking back Twinkies, Ding Dongs and Ho-Hos since we were kids, Hostess has been adding new products to its illustrious line of goodies. Just this past year they added Mocha-Flavored Coffee Cakes and Baby Bundts.
How to Make the Creamiest Copycat Panera Mac and Cheese
Whenever my family and I got takeout growing up, I’d always assist my parents with unpacking the meals and distributing them to the right people. Admittedly, I offered to help not only to get dinner on the table more quickly—but also, so that I could sneak a bite of someone else’s order without them noticing. (Shh!)
How to Make Super Easy Air-Fryer Chicken Nuggets
A bag of frozen chicken nuggets is a convenient thing to have on hand. They’re especially handy for quick and easy weeknight dinners or afternoon snacks. Microwaving chicken nuggets takes almost no time, but the texture turns rubbery and soggy. Cooking chicken nuggets in the oven creates crispy nuggets, but you have to wait for the oven to preheat while it warms up the entire kitchen.
It Might Be Hard to Find Pasta Sauce, Salsa and Ketchup Because of a Tomato Shortage
It’s been two years since the pandemic started, but we continue to see food shortages. After staples like wheat, eggs, meat and chickpeas, tomatoes are next in line—and along with that, we expect to see shortages of products like pasta sauce, salsa and of course, ketchup. Why Is...
The Top Holiday Gear, According to Our Team
Taste of Home‘s editors and Test Kitchen staffers are no strangers to hosting the season’s biggest celebrations. In fact, they’re pros at it!. We peek inside their homes to check out the tools, ingredients and more that help them go from prep to feast with ease. Get their go-to’s for pulling off every part of the party—the turkey, trimmings, even the ambiance.
We Tried the New Baileys S’mores and We’ll Be Sipping It All Fall
As long as I can remember, I’ve been obsessed with Baileys Irish Cream. When I was younger, I just wanted to get a sip of that delicious, smooth liquid that looked and smelled oh-so-chocolatey. When I finally got my hands on it as an adult, I wasn’t disappointed! The only thing better than regular Baileys is trying a new flavor.
