How to Make Instant Mashed Potatoes Taste Better

Instant mashed potatoes are so easy and convenient. You don't need any special tools, and there's no peeling potatoes! Even better, they don't have to taste like they came from a box if you follow these methods for how to make instant mashed potatoes better. 1 / 10. Use Good...
How to Make Lemon Custard Magic Cake

Lemon desserts have a place at any table. After all, a punch of lemon pairs well with a wide variety of recipes, including a homemade magic custard cake!. This recipe for lemon custard cake uses just six simple ingredients to produce a cake with surprising results. The baking process for this cake produces three different layers, each with a markedly different texture. Paired with the light addition of lemon, it’s the ideal dessert to serve for any occasion.
How to Make 3-Ingredient Apple Dump Cake

Dump cake recipe ideas all over TikTok because this dessert is so simple. The name, “dump cake,” refers to the way the ingredients are literally dumped into a baking dish—no mixing is required. A dump cake comes together in minutes and, after it’s baked, the flavor and textures are amazing. There are several types of dump cakes including peach cake, cherry pineapple cake and, of course, the ever-popular popular apple dump cake!
How to Reheat Mashed Potatoes Without Drying Them Out

I don’t know about you, but a bowl of mashed potatoes and gravy is my favorite side at the Thanksgiving dinner table. I’m definitely one of those people who’s always looking for more mashed potatoes recipes! However, it’s also one of those that ends up with the most leftovers. While I’m not complaining about having too much of this dish in my fridge, cold mashed potatoes aren’t really my thing.
Is Peanut Butter Good for Diabetics?

Rich and creamy with the right amount of salty sweetness, peanut butter is a staple for a reason. It adds a punch of protein to quick snacks and keeps you full until dinnertime. It’s also a high-calorie food, so it can be confusing for people with diabetes. Here are a...
Can You Freeze Spaghetti Squash?

Spaghetti squash is one of our favorite types of winter squash. It has the most unique texture! Instead of becoming soft and mushy like other winter squash, cooked spaghetti squash shreds and turns into skinny squash noodles. It tastes delicious in casseroles and stir-fry dishes, and it’s an excellent low-carb, high-fiber substitute for pasta.
How to Make Watermelon Agua Fresca

There’s nothing more refreshing than a cool, fruit-flavored drink on a hot day. This recipe is trending on Instagram and TikTok—and for good reason! You can make a batch of light, delicious homemade watermelon agua fresca in 5 minutes flat. What Is Agua Fresca?. Indigenous to Mexico and...
Grinch Coffee Creamer Exists, and You’ll Need All the Flavors

Christmas and coffee creamer go together like the Grinch and stealing ornaments—a match made in heaven! So many amazing peppermint, gingerbread and other Christmas-themed snacks and products start coming out around this time, and we’re ready for it. This year we’ve been blessed (yet again) with a collaboration with the greatest green meanie to ever steal our hearts on Christmas… the Grinch.
How to Make an Oil Pie Crust

When it comes to homemade pie crust recipes, a simple pat-in oil pie crust is one of the easiest. It’s a super quick way to get a tender, golden pie crust and works for just about any sweet or savory pie. The best part: No rolling necessary!. An oil...
Hostess Bouncers Just Dropped, and We’re Ready for a Bite

Hostess has been serving up sweets and treats since 1919, and it seems there’s no stopping them any time soon. While we’ve been knocking back Twinkies, Ding Dongs and Ho-Hos since we were kids, Hostess has been adding new products to its illustrious line of goodies. Just this past year they added Mocha-Flavored Coffee Cakes and Baby Bundts.
How to Make the Creamiest Copycat Panera Mac and Cheese

Whenever my family and I got takeout growing up, I’d always assist my parents with unpacking the meals and distributing them to the right people. Admittedly, I offered to help not only to get dinner on the table more quickly—but also, so that I could sneak a bite of someone else’s order without them noticing. (Shh!)
How to Make Super Easy Air-Fryer Chicken Nuggets

A bag of frozen chicken nuggets is a convenient thing to have on hand. They’re especially handy for quick and easy weeknight dinners or afternoon snacks. Microwaving chicken nuggets takes almost no time, but the texture turns rubbery and soggy. Cooking chicken nuggets in the oven creates crispy nuggets, but you have to wait for the oven to preheat while it warms up the entire kitchen.
The Top Holiday Gear, According to Our Team

Taste of Home‘s editors and Test Kitchen staffers are no strangers to hosting the season’s biggest celebrations. In fact, they’re pros at it!. We peek inside their homes to check out the tools, ingredients and more that help them go from prep to feast with ease. Get their go-to’s for pulling off every part of the party—the turkey, trimmings, even the ambiance.
