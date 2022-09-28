ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Police thank citizens for stopping assault

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — A man was arrested for second degree assault and felony order violation after reportedly beating a woman on September 28 around W Van Giesen Street and Crown Drive. Officers with the West Richland Police Department were reportedly called to the assault as it was in-progress....
WEST RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

Popeyes is Finally Delivering in Tri-Cities

The hottest fast-food chain restaurant in Tri-Cities is now delivering to your door. Popeyes opened in Kennewick this summer to much fanfare and even longer waits. When I went for the grand opening, it took nearly four hours for us to get through the drive-thru line that extended down 395. I'll have you know it was worth it. The food was amazing and went down warmly and smoothly.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Zillah police join Pink Patch Project

ZILLAH, Wash. — The Zillah Police Department is joining numerous law enforcement agencies in the Pink Patch Project movement, sporting pink police patches for breast cancer awareness. Community members can buy a patch themselves for $15 a piece, with all the money going toward the local Ohana Mammography Center.
ZILLAH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

AED save station now open in Howard Amon Park

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Tri-Cities first Automated External Defibrillator (AED) is now in place off of Lee Boulevard in Howard Amon Park in Richland. The AED can be used on people who go into sudden cardiac arrest. Howard Amon was chosen for the location of the save station because of the number of people that go to the park.
RICHLAND, WA
97 Rock

If You Want to Go Frog-Seeing, These are the Best Tri-Cities Spots

In my family, we have several animal lovers. My wife would bring home every cat, dog, frog, turtle, hamster, hedgehog, and guinea pig she found if she could. My daughter is very much like her mother, often going animal searching with her. My little one tells me animal facts all the time and loves going on animal adventures just like her heroes, the Kratt brothers.
TRI-CITIES, WA
KEPR

Suspicious package left at Walla Walla PD

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — [UPDATE: 9/30 2PM]: Walla Walla Police Department's lobby has reopened after investigating a suspicious package sitting outside of the station. Police said around 8 a.m., they found a suspicious package sitting on a mailbox in front of the public Lobby area. Officers determined the package should not be moved and called the Richland Police Department Bomb Squad to assist.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Neighbor caring for dog after owner burned in Kennewick house fire

KENNEWICK, Wash.- On Thursday, September, 22, a kitchen fire at 2716 W. 6th Place in Kennewick, sent the homeowner to the hospital with what were considered "critical injuries" at the time. Following the fire, Shaun Ehlers, a neighbor who lives about four houses away found a puppy running around the...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Suspicious package cleared by Bomb Squad at Walla Walla Police Dept

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Officers at the Walla Walla Police Department reported a suspicious package in front of the public lobby around 8 a.m. on September 30, calling for a temporary closure. They decided not to touch the package and called Richland Bomb Squad, according to a press release from Sergeant Gunner Fulmer.
WALLA WALLA, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

UEC Issues Scam Alert

Umatilla Electric Cooperative is warning the public about scamming attempts. UEC members have reported calls from what appears to be a Umatilla Electric or Hermiston Energy Services (HES) phone number demanding payment. UEC and HES have a process in place before disconnecting any service – there is no phone call...
UMATILLA, OR
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why

The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Applications open for $3M in Benton County business funding

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Benton County Business Resource Initiative (BRI) program offers $3 million in American Rescue Plan grant funds to businesses in Benton County in three phases over one year. Applications for the first phase open October 1 and close October 31 at midnight.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Washington VA to fund Veteran Service Officer positions

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs has announced new grant funding for Island County and Walla Walla County to hire Veteran Service Officers. The counties submitted applications describing how a County Veteran Service Officer would serve the veterans in their area and their families. WDVA...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Power back on in Richland after transformer blows

RICHLAND, Wash.- A widespread power outage had a large swath of Richland in the dark Thursday morning. The outage stretched from Aaron Drive to Saint Street. According to Lt. Damon Jansen with the Richland Police Department, the power has been fully restored and the outage was caused by a blown transformer.
RICHLAND, WA

