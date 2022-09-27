Read full article on original website
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe Mertens
Column: Closer Look at Higher Education in Virginia
My advice to young people has always been to go to any college you want as long as it is in Virginia. Whatever the criteria for choosing an institution to pursue higher learning, Virginia colleges and universities can meet the need. For liberal arts, engineering, science, performing arts, big or small, there is a school well-ranked nationally that will meet the criteria. While the community college system is organized statewide, all other institutions are individually planned and administered with a personality all their own. Taking a granddaughter visiting college campuses recently reminded me once again of the diversity and strength of our colleges and universities.
School Stabbing Cast Long Shadow
Teachers and administrators became increasingly concerned about the scene outside George Washington Middle School one sweltering July morning in 1996. That's why they summoned police officers to the school after neighbors reported young people hitting each other with cinder blocks. Concerns were mounting that the Arlandria-based Latin Homies were about to have some kind of a brawl with a gang from the West End known as the Los Bravos. Looking out the windows of the middle school, administrators could see the gang members assembling outside the school, and yet they decided to dismiss students anyway.
Summer Is Gone, but Not Forgotten
While I’m delighted to feel summer’s heat begin to fade, part of me still wonders how summer slipped away so quickly. As I write this, early voting is already underway in 2022 congressional elections — a sure sign that fall indeed is here. More importantly, Reston Farmers Market berries, peaches, melons and even tomatoes have disappeared, being replaced by apples (30 or 40 varieties), pumpkins and squashes, root veggies and, yes, my favorite, broccoli. Proof from the farm that fall has arrived.
‘This Soil Cries Out’
A somber crowd gathered in Market Square to remember the lives of Thomas McCoy and Benjamin Thomas, Alexandria’s two known lynching victims, as part of a soil collection ceremony Sept. 24. The Alexandria Community Remembrance Project organized the event to honor and acknowledge the deaths of McCoy and Thomas,...
Reston National Golf Course: Case Closed
Since I took office almost three years ago, the topic that my office has received the most emails about is the potential redevelopment of Reston's two golf courses, Hidden Creek and Reston National Golf Course. On this question I have consistently stated that any proposal to change the comprehensive plan for these properties from their current respective “golf course” designations would need support from surrounding communities.
Art, Music, Food, Fun in McLean
MPAartfest returns with a full day of art, music, food, and fun to McLean Central Park on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Now in its 16th year, MPAartfest 2022 is recognized by Sunshine Artist Magazine as one of the Top 100 Fine Art and Design Shows in the country. This year’s festival features the work of more than 35 visual artists, talented music performers, local food vendors, and a variety of children’s activities to engage creative minds and captivate art-lovers of all ages.
Ribbon Cut on New Mount Vernon Trail Feature
Bicyclists on the Mount Vernon trail have an easier, safer route on a section in Fort Hunt with the recent opening of a new bridge over a gully at trail mile marker four. Although this section has been open to cyclists for a few weeks, the ribbon was cut on the trail on Saturday, Sept. 25 to make it official.
Fairfax City Teen Missing Since 1975 Is Identified
It’s been 21 years since Fairfax County police discovered the remains of a female near a drainage ditch in McLean. But actually, nearly a half-century has passed since former Fairfax City resident Patricia Agnes Gildawie vanished at age 17. During all that time, no one was able to identify...
Man Charged with Assaulting Special Needs Student
A Centreville man who worked as an instructional assistant at an elementary school has been charged with assaulting a student with special needs. Fairfax County police identified the man as Mark MacDicken, 60. He’s been employed at Dogwood Elementary in Reston for approximately 10 years. But according to police, on...
Mount Vernon Fire Damages Apartments
Around 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 there was an apartment fire in the Mount Vernon Square apartments in the Hybla Valley area. According to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, units responded to a two-alarm apartment fire in the 7500 block of Republic Court, which is just off Arlington Drive. The fire was on the top floor with extension into the attic and through the roof. There were no reported injuries. Multiple residents were displaced, and are being assisted, the FCFRD reported.
‘This Is Such a Great Tribute; We All Love Her Dearly’
Born Nov. 8, 1925, Dolores Rooney will be 97 in less than two months. But she looks way younger, is an avid, respected gardener and is still active in the local garden club she founded. And last week, members of that club dedicated a bench in her honor in Chantilly’s Ellanor C Lawrence Park.
Lost in McLean: Best Friend and Bass Bow
Bassist Ali Cook has lost her best friend. Ali, a classical bass player from Austin TX, flew into town this week for concerts with her music group, QuinTango. Because basses cannot travel on airplanes, Ali can fly with only her bow, which is okay because with that bow she can make any bass sound great. Mysteriously that bow went missing after Sunday night’s performance for the Emerson Avenue Salon series in McLean. (Possibly left on the roof of a car?) Somewhere her bass bow in its vintage canvas-covered bow case is waiting for Ali to find it so they can make beautiful music again.
