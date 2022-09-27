Read full article on original website
A new generation of narcos is rising in Mexico, and they're bringing a new style of music to celebrate their exploits
A new generation of narcos are taking over in some of Mexico's most powerful criminal groups. They're bringing some changes to the drug trade, including new music to celebrate their exploits. Their "narco-corridos" are now defined by Trapteño, a hybrid of US-origin trap and Mexican norteño. Culiacán, México...
Apocalyptic El Paso: Shocking photos show 1,000 migrants sleeping on border city's streets which now resemble 'a third-world country' with no sanitation
A humanitarian crisis is deepening in the Texas border town of El Paso, where nearly 1,000 migrants have been released to sleep on the streets amid a surge of illegal crossings that is overwhelming Border Patrol facilities. Following a large influx of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, Border Patrol facilities and...
Discovery of Ancient Maya City with More Than 300 Buildings Halts Ongoing Railroad Project in Mexico
Efforts to construct the $8 billion Maya Train project have yet again been thwarted by the discovery of an ancient Maya archaeological site comprised of more than 300 buildings, according to Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH). Construction in the Yucatán peninsula has been ongoing since 2020. Last Thursday, in a regular news briefing held by Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, INAH director Diego Prieto confirmed that an archaeological survey along section 5 of the project, between Playa del Carmen and Tulum, has uncovered a significant archeological site. More than 300 buildings have already been found in the...
Magnitude 7.6 earthquake hits Michoacan, Mexico, as Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issues Hawaii caution alert
A POWERFUL earthquake has hit Mexico leaving one person dead as a threat of a tsunami is being monitored in Hawaii. The earthquake's magnitude of 7.6 shook the coast of Michoacan, Mexico on Monday at around 2.05 pm (EST). One person died so far from damage created by the earthquake.
'No, not again!' In Mexico, 3 powerful earthquakes struck the same day
MEXICO CITY — As the parents of children killed when a school collapsed during Mexico’s 2017 earthquake celebrated a Mass in their memory, the ground began to shake again. “No, not again! My God, not again!” they shouted when a magnitude 7.6 earthquake rattled the capital Monday, killing two people in the Pacific coast state of Colima.
Mexico is world's deadliest spot for environmental activists
VICAM, Mexico (AP) — Mexico has become the deadliest place in the world for environmental and land defense activists, according to a global survey released Wednesday, and the Yaqui Indigenous people of northern Mexico are still mourning the killing of water-defense leader Tomás Rojo found dead in June 2021. The murder of Indigenous land defenders often conjures up images of Amazon activists killed deep in the jungle — and Colombia and Brazil still account for many of the deaths. But according to a report by the nongovernmental group Global Witness, Mexico saw 54 activists killed in 2021, compared to 33 in Colombia and 26 in Brazil. The group recorded the deaths of 200 activists worldwide in 2021. Latin America accounted for over two-thirds of those slayings — often of the bravest and most well-respected people in their communities. That was the case with Tómas Rojo, who authorities claim was killed by a local drug gang that wanted the money the Yaquis sometimes earn by collecting tolls at informal highway checkpoints.
Venezuelan migrants endure life in tents in Downtown El Paso
El Paso has seen the U.S. Border Patrol release more than 1,000 paroled migrants in its Downtown since last Wednesday.
As numbers rise, the hardships of migration through Mexico multiply
Tapachula, a town on the Mexico-Guatemala border known for its stifling heat, has earned the nickname of a “migrant prison”. Thousands of people hoping to reach the United States have found themselves detained or stuck here, waiting months to obtain a humanitarian visa and struggling to survive in the city long enough to acquire one.
U.S. ambassador tours migrant facilities in El Paso and Juarez
U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar was in Juarez on Tuesday to tour a migrant shelter and attend a reading fair with the wife of the president of Mexico. He was also in El Paso to visit a U.S. Border Patrol’s temporary processing facility near the border wall.
Many Third-Generation Latinos Don't Speak Spanish. They're Tired Of Being Judged For It.
For children and grandchildren of immigrants, the message from some inside the community is clear: "You're not really Latino if you don't speak Spanish."
In Mexico, a 1,000-year-old site is declared an ancient monument, the first in a decade
MEXICO CITY — An ancient Mexican site more than 1,000 years old has been declared the country’s first archaeological zone in a decade, antiquities institute INAH announced on Tuesday, despite several years of steep budget cuts for archeological research. Cañada de la Virgen, the modern name of an...
Mariachi Aztlan de Pueblo spreads beauty of Hispanic culture through music
For 20 years, John Contreras has been the Director of Mariachi Aztlan. This school year the group is getting ready for a special opportunity.
Star Parker: New polling shows stark contrast on American dream
Republicans are gearing up for elections in November by drawing a clear line in the sand between their party and Democrats. They have rolled out what they call Commitment to America. And this is exactly what it’s about. Our country embodies a worldview, and it is that worldview — and the principles that capture that worldview — that made and makes America a great nation. ...
Families of Mexico’s missing students march on anniversary
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Carrying photographs of their children at their chests, relatives of the 43 students who disappeared in southern Mexico in 2014 marched Monday on the eighth anniversary of their abductions with conflicting sentiments. On one hand, the government appeared to be advancing, but on the other...
Cubans suffer as hurricane-caused power outage drags on
HAVANA — (AP) — Ivette Garrido hurried last week to get the 6 kilograms (13 pounds) of subsidized chicken allotted to her family by Cuba’s government and put it in the freezer, happy to have meat to get through Hurricane Ian. Now she is considering giving the...
freightwaves.com
FreightWaves Classics/Leaders: Rafael Benítez served the US with distinction
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Old Dominion Freight Line. Click to find out how we can help your business keep its promises. National Hispanic Heritage Month is observed annually from September 15 to October 15. It celebrates “the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.”
Former Pres. Obama speaks at conference held in San Diego
Former President of the United States Barack Obama took the stage Sunday at the L'Attitude conference held at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in downtown San Diego. The four-day event wrapped up Sunday with various speakers, including Obama.
Businessman who said he burned a $10m Frida Kahlo drawing is under criminal investigation
An art collectour and entrepreneur is under criminal investigation in Mexico after allegedly burning a Frida Kahlo drawing to draw attention to an NFT collection. Martín Mobarak said he had burned a drawing torn from the pages of one of Kahlo’s diaries that was believed to be worth $10m in order to promote the 10,000 NFTs he created of the piece. The Mexican authorities, however, do not seem to have appreciated the stunt. “In Mexico, the deliberate destruction of an artistic monument constitutes a crime in terms of the federal law on archaeological, artistic and historical monuments and zones,”...
NBC Sports
Barrios’ stunner highlights Colombia’s 3-2 comeback vs. Mexico at Levi's
Football can oftentimes be a tale of two halves – just ask Mexico. After a promising first half where Mexico led 2-0 and unquestionably looked the better side with fluid attacking play, the second half told a completely different story as Colombia came back to win 3-2 at Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers, on Tuesday.
