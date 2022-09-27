Read full article on original website
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
Band Night Celebrates Local Musicians
Marching bands from all over the county were on the campus of Butler Senior High School last night for the annual Band Festival. The yearly event gives high school marching bands in the area a chance to perform their halftime shows and more all in one setting. This year, bands...
Karen Newpol named as new Cranberry supervisor
CRANBERRY — Longtime Cranberry Township resident and volunteer Karen Newpol unanimously was selected Thursday evening to fill the vacant seat on the township board of supervisors left open by the passing Richard “Dick” Hadley in August. A graduate of the inaugural class of the Community Leadership Institute...
Mars library keeping up with area growth
Fresh off of a campaign to renovate the exterior of the building, the Mars Area Public Library is looking ahead to the future and keeping up with an expansion of members in the southern Butler County area. Library director Caitlyn Boland said that since 2019, the library has seen a...
“Barktoberfest” Comes to Cranberry’s Farmers Market
Southern Butler County residents are invited to celebrate the season this year with furry friends, vendors, and community neighbors. The Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber is partnering with Cranberry Township to present Barktoberfest on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Municipal Center Farmers Market. This event will feature pet...
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Sept. 30-Oct. 2
Downtown Irwin will be rockin’ and rollin’ this weekend, with these concerts at The Lamp Theatre, 222 Main St.:. • Foreigners Journey, featuring Constantine Maroulis, 8 p.m. Friday. The tribute band performs hits from both Foreigner and Journey, along with originals by front man Maroulis, the sixth-place finisher on “American Idol” in 2005 and a 2009 Tony Award nominee for his lead role in “Rock of Ages.” Tickets are $39.
Westmoreland happenings: Apple jamboree, craft shows, car cruise
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
5 Great Cities in Pennsylvania for Young Families
These cities are safe, affordable and loaded with opportunities for family-friendly fun. Looking to put down roots? There are many family-friendly cities in Pennsylvania that are not only safe, affordable and have strong school systems, but also have unexpected amenities that hold major appeal for kids. We’re talking about a chocolate-themed amusement park, year-round community festivals, trains, cool parks and a hands-on robotics exhibit where you can challenge a robot to a game of air hockey.
Best Antique Shop: The Lincoln Highway Hub
We’ve all had the experience of going to an antique store that feels exactly like your grandmother’s basement: stuffy, overcrowded, and requiring real fortitude to sort the gold from the garbage. Sorting through grandma’s basement may have its own appeal, but sometimes you simply don’t want to work hard, especially when participating in America’s top form of recreation: shopping.
Kick-Start the Fall Season with these October Events
Experience a long-standing Washington County tradition while supporting the Mt. Pleasant Township VFC at the Hickory Apple Festival. Enjoy live entertainment, nearly 100 unique crafters, and live demonstrations of skills from blacksmithing to wood turning at this celebration of all things apple!. Come hungry for traditional fair food plus homemade...
Cranberry Obituaries
——— Karen L. Haefner, 66, of Evans City, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in her home. John B. Kati, 95, of Zelienople, passed away on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Avalon Nursing Center in New Castle. ——— Frank V. Kuszajewski Jr., 85, of Cranberry...
Best Psychic/Tarot Reader: Arts & Crafts: Botanica & Occult Shop
As far back as she can remember, Amber Epps, co-owner of the Arts & Crafts: Botanica & Occult Shop in Garfield, has always had a connection to the occult. “When I was young, I can recall sensing spirits and having an extremely strong intuition, which some may refer to as psychic abilities, as well as prophetic dreams,” Epps tells Pittsburgh City Paper. She adds that her mother also saw spirits and could sense the moment a person died. “So none of this was strange to me.”
Marjorie Long
Marjorie Leith Long, 96, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. She was a resident at Sherwood Oaks in Cranberry Township for the past 26 years. Before that she resided in Valencia, for 24 years. Born on June 27, 1926, at Magee Hospital of Pittsburgh, Marjorie was the daughter...
House of the Week: Custom-Built Home on 71 Acres in Southern Butler County
Situated on 71 Acres in a private setting with amazing views, this five-bedroom home features over 6,000 square feet of living space. In addition is a heated three-car attached garage, and an 80×40 heated pole barn and workshop. Bring your horses, cars and toys. Perennial gardens adorn a three-tier fountain, stone walls and cobblestone governor’s drive. In the rear yard is a cobblestone patio, a grand outdoor fireplace and dual waterfalls. The owner’s suite is on the main level and includes a large glass surround walk-in shower, a luxury tub and a walk-in California closet. The large kitchen features granite countertops, a Viking Gas Range and extensive cabinetry. It opens to a two-story living room with a fireplace and built-ins and access to the back porch. Covered porches span the length of the home. The lower walkout is enormous and open and includes a commercial wet bar, seating for 12, a coffered billiard ceiling, built-ins, a fireplace, a bath and a bedroom.
King’s Family Restaurants closes Plum Borough location
PLUM, Pa. — King’s Family Restaurants has closed its location on Presque Isle Drive in Plum Borough. Online listings at King’s website list the location as being permanently closed. People posting on social media said the restaurant closed its doors this week. This is the latest King’s...
Congressional Democrat candidate meets voters
BUTLER TWP — Dan Pastore, of Erie County, has not held public office before, but was motivated to run for Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District when he saw local legislators not accepting the results of the 2020 Presidential election. Pastore said he is running on the platform of fighting...
Anti-Fetterman billboard paid for by Oz campaign goes up in Braddock
BRADDOCK (KDKA) - Right next to the "Welcome To Braddock" sign is a new billboard, paid for by the Dr. Oz campaign. It shows toilet paper with the quote "Soft on skin, soft on bottoms" and then a picture of John Fetterman with the quote "Soft on Crime." Fetterman, prior to becoming lieutenant governor was the mayor of Braddock and he still lives there. In response, the Fetterman campaign said he confronted violence and there have been no deadly shootings in Braddock in over five years. The full statement they provided to KDKA is below. "Dr. Oz would not last a second in Braddock. This rich, fancy man lives in a mansion on a hill in New Jersey, what does he know about confronting crime? Nothing, he has no idea and no real solutions.The reality is that John has actually taken on crime, as Mayor of Braddock John succeeded in confronting the gun violence epidemic – with Braddock going 5 ½ years without the loss of life through gun violence. As Mayor, John worked closely with the police and the community, showing up at crime scenes himself. Oz has not done anything on crime."
Zelie grants zoning status to Glade Run residential site
ZELIENOPLE — A project whose fate has sparked debate for more than two years has received a go-ahead. Borough council voted unanimously to approve a new zoning ordinance for the nonprofit Glade Run Lutheran Service's residential site Monday night. Proponents for Village Neighborhood, a development of about 400 housing units on 250 acres, have sought special approval for the borough to tighten its usual restrictions on building density and lot size.
Custom costume shop to open, by appointment only, in Vandergrift
A mother-daughter duo is combining their creativity to open a costume and mending shop in Vandergrift. Lauren Andrews, 28, grew up in Vandergrift and always had a keen interest in Halloween and dress-up. “I had four Halloween costumes every year. I was always winning the costume contests,” said Andrews, of...
Rich Engler documentary looks back at a storied concert career
Anyone who grew up going to rock concerts in the Pittsburgh area after 1970 probably has some idea who Rich Engler is. Engler — on his own and also as a member of the powerhouse promotions duo DiCesare Engler Productions with partner Pat DiCesare — promoted most of the major rock concerts and festivals in the Tri-State for half a century.
Weddings end early at popular Allegheny County wedding venue due to noise, neighbor complaints
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Neighbors we talked to say the sound carries at Hartwood Acres depending on where you live. Others tell Channel 11 they will never do business with this venue again after the way they were treated. “It was heartbreaking,” said Kelly Hall, owner of Kelly Lynn...
