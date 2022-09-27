Read full article on original website
cityofpierre.org
BankWest Donates Softball Scoreboards
A public-private partnership is behind upgrades recently made at the softball fields in southeast Pierre. Last week, the City of Pierre installed five new scoreboards at the Oahe Softball Complex. The project cost was nearly $31,000, and it was made possible by BankWest. “We always welcome the chance to partner...
KELOLAND TV
Anthrax kills cows in western South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Several unvaccinated cows have died from anthrax in South Dakota. According to the State Veterinarian, several cows in a herd of 160 in Meade County were confirmed to have the disease. It’s the first confirmed case in livestock in the state this year. Anthrax...
KELOLAND TV
Competency of Pierre homicide defendant not in question
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A competency hearing for a Pierre murder defendant was scheduled for Monday at the Hughes County Courthouse. That hearing became a status hearing in the case because, according to Hughes County States Attorney Jessica LaMie, the mental competency of Miranda Henry is not an issue at the moment.
