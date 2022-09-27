Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Lee & Mary Markquart Boys & Girls expansion construction begins
CHIPPEWA VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) -Construction at the Eau Claire Boys & Girls Club - Lee & Mary Markquart Center is underway. A media release from the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley says components of the project include:. Enhance Entrance safety: Improve the line of sight for...
WEAU-TV 13
Rural communities in the Chippewa Valley will have access to higher Internet speeds
VILLAGE OF FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - Rural communities in the Chippewa Valley will have additional access to a much need resource. Spectrum is expanding service to communities that include the Town of Seymour and the Village of Fall Creek. “It’s going to be a big time matter. If you...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County Public Health: The need for blood is critical
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -According to a social post via the Chippewa County Public Health Facebook Page, the need for blood is critical. Chippewa County Public Health says in their social post the Red Cross is sending “hundreds” of type O blood products to Florida to ensure blood remains available for patients in areas expected to be impacted by the storm. The social post from Chippewa County Public Health says appointments are available for the Blood Drive on Friday, Sept. 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Room 003 on the Lower Level of the Courthouse.
Spectator
EC Eats: Hawaii Poke Bowl Reviewed
This week for EC Eats, I reviewed Eau Claire’s newest restaurant. The Hawaii Poke Bowl opened on Sept. 21 on Clairemont Avenue directly across from upper campus. I visited the restaurant at around 6 p.m. on Sept. 22, one day after it opened during what I hoped would be peak business hours. If you want to know how good a restaurant really is, go there when it’s busy.
WEAU-TV 13
West Wisconsin Railroad Club Train Show
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The West Wisconsin Railroad Club is holding its 20th Train Show, October 8 & 9 at the L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center on Craig Road in Eau Claire. Hours are Saturday, October 8 from 10 am – 5 pm and Sunday, October 9 from 10 am – 3 pm.
Government Technology
ISP Announces Plans to Expand Service in Wisconsin Counties
(TNS) — When Rob Summerfield first ran for the state Legislature in 2016 and began door-knocking in rural Chippewa and Dunn counties, he heard from several people who said it would be "nice" to have improved broadband and Internet connections. By 2018, "nice" had been replaced by words such...
wpr.org
School board meeting in small Wisconsin town heats up over transgender policy
In a small northwest Wisconsin community, a controversy is unfolding over the school district's policy to allow transgender and gender non-conforming students to change the name and pronouns they use at school without telling their parents. The debate mirrors rhetoric overtaking districts across the state and around the country. After...
wpr.org
House surfing and living in abandoned buildings, Wisconsin's rural homeless population is underserved
Homelessness is often seen as an urban problem, but evictions, deteriorating housing and a lack of rentals have left people throughout rural Wisconsin without a home and many miles from the nearest shelter. Until this year, there were no shelters in Taylor County, a rural county west of Wausau with...
drydenwire.com
DNR To Lift Deer Baiting & Feeding Bans In Washburn, Barron, Polk Counties In October; Burnett County Ban To Remain
BURNETT COUNTY — As Burnett County hunters prepare for an active fall hunting season, your conservation wardens remind all the baiting and feeding ban for the county remains in effect for another year. While the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will allow the baiting and feeding bans to...
WEAU-TV 13
Action on proposed housing development in Eau Claire County postponed
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A proposed housing development in Eau Claire County is postponed indefinitely by the Eau Claire City Council. Formerly known as Orchard Hills, the project was looking to build single family homes in the Town of Washington. The developers were asking the Eau Claire City Council...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin elementary school vandalized, $1M in damages reported
BLACK RIVER FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – In an update to a story we reported in August, officers with the Black River Falls Police Department are asking for help in a school vandalism investigation. According to information from the department, damage at the Forrest Street Elementary School is estimated at more than one million dollars.
WEAU-TV 13
Plea entered for woman charged with stealing money from Chippewa Falls youth basketball organization
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A plea is entered for a Chippewa Falls woman charged with stealing money from a youth basketball organization. 54-year-old Lisa Johnson is accused of stealing $83,846.93 from Cardinal Flight Girls Basketball while she was the treasurer of the non-profit group from September of 2014 to August of 2021.
Authorities identify man killed in fatal crash near Holmen
HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) — Authorities have released the name of a 33-year-old La Crosse man who died in a car crash September 11. In a release Thursday, the Wisconsin DOT indicated that Kee Yang sustained fatal injuries after he steered toward the median and his car collided with cable barriers on US 53, flipping the vehicle and ejecting Yang.
WEAU-TV 13
New judge assigned to Lily Peters homicide case
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A new judge has been assigned to the Lily Peters homicide case. According to online court records, Steven Gibbs, who was appointed to the Chippewa County Circuit Court by then-Gov. Scott Walker in 2016, is the new judge for the case. An application for a...
WEAU-TV 13
Black River Falls PD seeking public’s help as they investigate vandalism to a school
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Black River Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they investigate vandalism to a school. According to a media release from the Black River Falls Police Department, on Aug. 11, 2022 a Black River Falls Police Officer responded to Forrest Street Elementary School for damage to the school. It was discovered that multiple fire extinguishers were discharged in the building leaving fire extinguisher dust covering walls, floors, electronic equipment, and many other surfaces inside the school. Other damage seen in the school included broken windows and vandalism to new construction material. The estimated cost to restore the school to its condition before this act was in excess of $1 million.
WSAW
4-year-old boy dies in Dunn County farm accident
TOWN OF PERU (Dunn County), Wis. (WEAU) - A 4-year-old boy is dead after a farm accident in rural Dunn County Wednesday. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that the child was hit and then run over by a skid steer that was being operated by an adult family member on a farm in the Town of Peru.
seehafernews.com
New Judge Assigned To Chippewa County Murder Case
A new judge has been assigned to the Chippewa County case of a 14-year-old boy charged in the death of 10-year-old Lily Peters. Court records indicate Judge Steven Gibbs will preside. The teenage defendant faces felony counts of first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree sexual assault of a child. The victim...
4-year-old Wisconsin boy dies after being hit by skid steer in Dunn County
PERU, Wis. -- A 4-year-old boy died after sustaining severe injuries Wednesday night when a skid steer hit him in rural Wisconsin.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident around 8:10 p.m. Responders provided medical care to the boy, but he died due to his injuries.Preliminary information suggests an adult family member was operating the skid steer when the child was hit and run over by the machine.The incident is under investigation.
seehafernews.com
Next Hearing For Teen Accused Of Killing 10-Year-Old Lily Peters Not Until August
The next hearing for the Chippewa County teenager accused of killing 10-year-old Lily Peters won’t be held until next August. In court papers, he is identified only by the initials CPB to protect his identity. He faces a charge of first-degree intentional homicide and two additional sexual assault counts.
drydenwire.com
Man Charged After Allegedly Assaulting Medic In Ambulance
POLK COUNTY — Criminal charges have been filed against Joshua Darren Johnson after he allegedly assaulted a medic in an ambulance in Polk County, WI. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you are logged in, you will see the...
