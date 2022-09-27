ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

WEAU-TV 13

Lee & Mary Markquart Boys & Girls expansion construction begins

CHIPPEWA VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) -Construction at the Eau Claire Boys & Girls Club - Lee & Mary Markquart Center is underway. A media release from the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley says components of the project include:. Enhance Entrance safety: Improve the line of sight for...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa County Public Health: The need for blood is critical

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -According to a social post via the Chippewa County Public Health Facebook Page, the need for blood is critical. Chippewa County Public Health says in their social post the Red Cross is sending “hundreds” of type O blood products to Florida to ensure blood remains available for patients in areas expected to be impacted by the storm. The social post from Chippewa County Public Health says appointments are available for the Blood Drive on Friday, Sept. 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Room 003 on the Lower Level of the Courthouse.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
Spectator

EC Eats: Hawaii Poke Bowl Reviewed

This week for EC Eats, I reviewed Eau Claire’s newest restaurant. The Hawaii Poke Bowl opened on Sept. 21 on Clairemont Avenue directly across from upper campus. I visited the restaurant at around 6 p.m. on Sept. 22, one day after it opened during what I hoped would be peak business hours. If you want to know how good a restaurant really is, go there when it’s busy.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
City
Eau Claire, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Eau Claire, WI
Government
WEAU-TV 13

West Wisconsin Railroad Club Train Show

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The West Wisconsin Railroad Club is holding its 20th Train Show, October 8 & 9 at the L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center on Craig Road in Eau Claire. Hours are Saturday, October 8 from 10 am – 5 pm and Sunday, October 9 from 10 am – 3 pm.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Government Technology

ISP Announces Plans to Expand Service in Wisconsin Counties

(TNS) — When Rob Summerfield first ran for the state Legislature in 2016 and began door-knocking in rural Chippewa and Dunn counties, he heard from several people who said it would be "nice" to have improved broadband and Internet connections. By 2018, "nice" had been replaced by words such...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
wpr.org

School board meeting in small Wisconsin town heats up over transgender policy

In a small northwest Wisconsin community, a controversy is unfolding over the school district's policy to allow transgender and gender non-conforming students to change the name and pronouns they use at school without telling their parents. The debate mirrors rhetoric overtaking districts across the state and around the country. After...
RICE LAKE, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin elementary school vandalized, $1M in damages reported

BLACK RIVER FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – In an update to a story we reported in August, officers with the Black River Falls Police Department are asking for help in a school vandalism investigation. According to information from the department, damage at the Forrest Street Elementary School is estimated at more than one million dollars.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

New judge assigned to Lily Peters homicide case

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A new judge has been assigned to the Lily Peters homicide case. According to online court records, Steven Gibbs, who was appointed to the Chippewa County Circuit Court by then-Gov. Scott Walker in 2016, is the new judge for the case. An application for a...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Black River Falls PD seeking public’s help as they investigate vandalism to a school

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Black River Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they investigate vandalism to a school. According to a media release from the Black River Falls Police Department, on Aug. 11, 2022 a Black River Falls Police Officer responded to Forrest Street Elementary School for damage to the school. It was discovered that multiple fire extinguishers were discharged in the building leaving fire extinguisher dust covering walls, floors, electronic equipment, and many other surfaces inside the school. Other damage seen in the school included broken windows and vandalism to new construction material. The estimated cost to restore the school to its condition before this act was in excess of $1 million.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
WSAW

4-year-old boy dies in Dunn County farm accident

TOWN OF PERU (Dunn County), Wis. (WEAU) - A 4-year-old boy is dead after a farm accident in rural Dunn County Wednesday. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that the child was hit and then run over by a skid steer that was being operated by an adult family member on a farm in the Town of Peru.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

New Judge Assigned To Chippewa County Murder Case

A new judge has been assigned to the Chippewa County case of a 14-year-old boy charged in the death of 10-year-old Lily Peters. Court records indicate Judge Steven Gibbs will preside. The teenage defendant faces felony counts of first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree sexual assault of a child. The victim...
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

4-year-old Wisconsin boy dies after being hit by skid steer in Dunn County

PERU, Wis. -- A 4-year-old boy died after sustaining severe injuries Wednesday night when a skid steer hit him in rural Wisconsin.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident around 8:10 p.m. Responders provided medical care to the boy, but he died due to his injuries.Preliminary information suggests an adult family member was operating the skid steer when the child was hit and run over by the machine.The incident is under investigation.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Man Charged After Allegedly Assaulting Medic In Ambulance

POLK COUNTY — Criminal charges have been filed against Joshua Darren Johnson after he allegedly assaulted a medic in an ambulance in Polk County, WI. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you are logged in, you will see the...
POLK COUNTY, WI

