The Post and Courier
Animal shelters in Charleston working to clear spaces ahead of Ian's arrival to SC
Groups like the Charleston Animal Society are working to ensure animals aren't forgotten as Tropical Storm Ian batters the Southeastern United States. As of Sept. 28, the organization had rescued 80 cats and kittens from shelters in Collier County, a part of Florida that was among the first to experience wind and rain from the catastrophic storm.
The Post and Courier
Where to get sandbags in SC ahead of Hurricane Ian
Municipalities and local governments across South Carolina are distributing sandbags ahead of the rain, wind and rising tides expected from Hurricane Ian amid alerts that these quickly assembled barriers might help keep water out of your home. Sandbags could provide homes and businesses with a small amount of water-flow protection...
The Post and Courier
Hurricane warning issued as Ian expected to regain strength before SC landfall
Tropical Storm Ian swirled over the Atlantic Ocean in the late morning Sept. 29, with the most recent forecasts predicting it will again reaching hurricane strength before barreling into the Palmetto State. Shortly after 11 a.m., cellphones at the Costco in West Ashley screamed out emergency tones in waves: Charleston...
The Post and Courier
New French diner coming to Charleston; cafe closing after 17 years; new brewery opening
A French restaurant is coming to the Lowcountry while a West Ashley café is closing after 17 years and a brewery is opening in North Charleston. The couple behind Christophe Artisan Chocolatier's two locations on Society Street in downtown Charleston and Ashley River Road in West Ashley plan to open La Bonne Franquette at 652 St. Andrews Blvd.
The Post and Courier
5 new vendors join Charleston’s only food hall
As Port of Call Food + Brew Hall nears its one-year anniversary on Oct. 19, the Holy City’s only food hall is undergoing several changes that ownership hopes will be completed by November. Five new vendors, two of which are being curated by Port of Call Owners Ryan Kaufmann...
The Post and Courier
New King Street café in Charleston specializes in Cuban coffee, pressed sandwiches
The Spanish word cafecito translates to “little coffee.”. The Cuban cafecito is, in fact, small in stature — two ounces of espresso brewed with whipped sugar. Kathy and Lane Atkins found they missed the drink after moving to Charleston from Miami in 2018. They thought a place specializing in the traditional cafecito and other Cuban coffee drinks — alongside a simple food menu headlined by pressed sandwiches served on Cuban bread — could work in the Holy City.
The Post and Courier
Ticketholders complain after The War on Drugs show initially proceeds despite Hurricane Ian
NORTH CHARLESTON — Heather Tapp had plans to drive down to The War on Drugs concert at Firefly Distillery on Sept. 30 with her wife and another couple from Greenville. She paid $248 for the four tickets and booked a hotel room on Daniel Island. Once she heard about...
The Post and Courier
South Carolina declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian; Lowcountry under hurricane watch
Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Sept. 28 as Hurricane Ian battered Florida on a path toward the Atlantic Ocean. The hurricane, which made landfall on Florida's Gulf coast as a Category 4 hurricane, remains stubbornly unpredictable, but forecasters were increasingly confident the storm would cross into the Atlantic before veering into South Carolina's shores by Sept. 30.
The Post and Courier
Georgetown residents prepare for Ian
GEORGETOWN — Georgetown County residents woke to cloudy skies and cool winds a day before Hurricane Ian was expected to make landfall somewhere along the South Carolina coast. Along the Grand Strand, residents prepared for the Sept. 30 arrival of Ian, which is expected to hit the South Carolina...
The Post and Courier
14 Lavington Road, Charleston, SC 29407
This beautiful home is situated on a large lot in sought after Ashley Hall Plantation. This established neighborhood is located extremely close to 526 making this property a quick drive to downtown local beaches shops and the great food Charleston has to offer. The downstairs boasts a beautiful living space with vaulted ceilings and an opening into the kitchen creating a natural flow throughout the ground story. There is also a formal dining room living room and office space and half bath on this floor. There are four generous sized bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the second floor. The list price reflects the TLC and repairs needed. Seller is to make no repairs. Pre-Approval letters required for all showings.
The Post and Courier
Public getting a second chance for input on redevelopment of Charleston's Union Pier
Charleston-area residents will have another opportunity Sept. 29 to weigh in on how they'd like to see redevelopment unfold at the peninsula's 70-acre Union Pier Terminal, considered one of the most valuable waterfront real estate sites in the country. A drop-in event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3...
The Post and Courier
Restaurant review: Gillie's Seafood's comforting fare is tightly rooted to the Lowcountry
JAMES ISLAND — Surprisingly few restaurants in Charleston serve pilau these days — or perloo, perlau or however you want to spell it. At Gillie’s Seafood, it's purloo, and it’s worth the drive to Folly Road to give it a try. Gillie’s version of the classic...
The Post and Courier
Breeze Airways offering fall fare sale to 18 destinations from Charleston, starting at $29
Lowcountry residents stuck at home because of Hurricane Ian over the next few days might have some down time on their hands, and an airline that serves Charleston believes it's the right time to offer a fare sale for flights over the winter. Utah-based Breeze Airways announced Sept. 28 it...
The Post and Courier
Large North Charleston apartment complex would require wetlands to be filled
NORTH CHARLESTON — Another large apartment development is in the works for the state's third-largest city, where the developer is proposing to fill in some wetlands. Monday Properties of New York and the Washington, D.C., area, wants to build 350 multifamily units in a U-shaped structure at 3500 Ashley Phosphate Road next to Plantation Road, according to plans presented to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The Post and Courier
Commentary: Lowcountry needs honest conversations to improve our community
What is now known as the Coastal Community Foundation came to be in 1974, when a group of community, education and civil rights leaders came together with an idea: If they pooled their resources, they could create a long-term fund for the betterment of their community. It was a grassroots effort in the truest sense and, as time would tell, a worthy cause.
The Post and Courier
Kirby named to new SC House committee
COLUMBIA – Veteran South Carolina legislator Roger Kirby has been appointed to a new S.C. House ad-hoc committee: the State Economic Development and Utility Modernization Committee. Among the committee’s areas of consideration will be utility modernization, workforce development and infrastructure investment designed to attract industry. Kirby thanked new...
The Post and Courier
Should I stay or should I go? Musings on the stress of hurricane season
As of Sunday, my plans for Friday night were perfect. My daughter was going to a birthday sleepover, my son was going to a friend’s house to sleepover, and my husband and I had tickets to the Charleston Symphony Orchestra at the Charleston Gaillard Center to celebrate our anniversary.
The Post and Courier
Lowcountry under tropical storm and storm surge watches as Ian's path shifts eastward
The Lowcountry is under tropical storm and storm surge watches as Hurricane Ian's projected path has shifted eastward, bringing with it the potential for heavy rain, gusty winds and flooding throughout South Carolina later this week. An updated forecast the evening of Sept. 27 marked a "significant shift eastward," according...
The Post and Courier
Environmental concerns have Charleston port leaders going electric
The State Ports Authority is increasing its investments in equipment powered by electricity, both for environmental reasons and to meet growing requests from customers that the owner and operator of the Port of Charleston reduce its carbon footprint. "We have been approached very often now by our customers about ESG,"...
The Post and Courier
Georgetown Co. committee approves resurfacing of southern Garden City streets
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown County Transportation Committee moved Sept. 26 to resurface several streets in southern Garden City, which were described by committee vice chairman Jimmy Greene as suffering from "years of neglect." The request from Georgetown County public services director Ray Funnye is part of $3.8 million in...
