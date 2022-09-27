ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

The Post and Courier

Animal shelters in Charleston working to clear spaces ahead of Ian's arrival to SC

Groups like the Charleston Animal Society are working to ensure animals aren't forgotten as Tropical Storm Ian batters the Southeastern United States. As of Sept. 28, the organization had rescued 80 cats and kittens from shelters in Collier County, a part of Florida that was among the first to experience wind and rain from the catastrophic storm.
Where to get sandbags in SC ahead of Hurricane Ian

Municipalities and local governments across South Carolina are distributing sandbags ahead of the rain, wind and rising tides expected from Hurricane Ian amid alerts that these quickly assembled barriers might help keep water out of your home. Sandbags could provide homes and businesses with a small amount of water-flow protection...
5 new vendors join Charleston’s only food hall

As Port of Call Food + Brew Hall nears its one-year anniversary on Oct. 19, the Holy City’s only food hall is undergoing several changes that ownership hopes will be completed by November. Five new vendors, two of which are being curated by Port of Call Owners Ryan Kaufmann...
New King Street café in Charleston specializes in Cuban coffee, pressed sandwiches

The Spanish word cafecito translates to “little coffee.”. The Cuban cafecito is, in fact, small in stature — two ounces of espresso brewed with whipped sugar. Kathy and Lane Atkins found they missed the drink after moving to Charleston from Miami in 2018. They thought a place specializing in the traditional cafecito and other Cuban coffee drinks — alongside a simple food menu headlined by pressed sandwiches served on Cuban bread — could work in the Holy City.
South Carolina declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian; Lowcountry under hurricane watch

Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Sept. 28 as Hurricane Ian battered Florida on a path toward the Atlantic Ocean. The hurricane, which made landfall on Florida's Gulf coast as a Category 4 hurricane, remains stubbornly unpredictable, but forecasters were increasingly confident the storm would cross into the Atlantic before veering into South Carolina's shores by Sept. 30.
Georgetown residents prepare for Ian

GEORGETOWN — Georgetown County residents woke to cloudy skies and cool winds a day before Hurricane Ian was expected to make landfall somewhere along the South Carolina coast. Along the Grand Strand, residents prepared for the Sept. 30 arrival of Ian, which is expected to hit the South Carolina...
14 Lavington Road, Charleston, SC 29407

This beautiful home is situated on a large lot in sought after Ashley Hall Plantation. This established neighborhood is located extremely close to 526 making this property a quick drive to downtown local beaches shops and the great food Charleston has to offer. The downstairs boasts a beautiful living space with vaulted ceilings and an opening into the kitchen creating a natural flow throughout the ground story. There is also a formal dining room living room and office space and half bath on this floor. There are four generous sized bedrooms and two full bathrooms on the second floor. The list price reflects the TLC and repairs needed. Seller is to make no repairs. Pre-Approval letters required for all showings.
Large North Charleston apartment complex would require wetlands to be filled

NORTH CHARLESTON — Another large apartment development is in the works for the state's third-largest city, where the developer is proposing to fill in some wetlands. Monday Properties of New York and the Washington, D.C., area, wants to build 350 multifamily units in a U-shaped structure at 3500 Ashley Phosphate Road next to Plantation Road, according to plans presented to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Commentary: Lowcountry needs honest conversations to improve our community

What is now known as the Coastal Community Foundation came to be in 1974, when a group of community, education and civil rights leaders came together with an idea: If they pooled their resources, they could create a long-term fund for the betterment of their community. It was a grassroots effort in the truest sense and, as time would tell, a worthy cause.
Kirby named to new SC House committee

COLUMBIA – Veteran South Carolina legislator Roger Kirby has been appointed to a new S.C. House ad-hoc committee: the State Economic Development and Utility Modernization Committee. Among the committee’s areas of consideration will be utility modernization, workforce development and infrastructure investment designed to attract industry. Kirby thanked new...
Environmental concerns have Charleston port leaders going electric

The State Ports Authority is increasing its investments in equipment powered by electricity, both for environmental reasons and to meet growing requests from customers that the owner and operator of the Port of Charleston reduce its carbon footprint. "We have been approached very often now by our customers about ESG,"...
