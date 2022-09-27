ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelina County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: East Texas counties that have issued burn bans

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several burn bans have been issued across East Texas as drought-like conditions remain in the area. The following counties have burn bans: Cherokee County Houston County Polk County Fire officials said people should avoid outdoor burning and activities that can create sparks or flames. Residents should also alert firefighters of any […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Wood County veteran raises funds for St. Jude Children’s Hospital

Namesake of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital, current chaplain share common connection to Poland. The namesake of Tyler’s CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital and a current chaplain serving there share an interesting connection. Tyler Sister Cities delegation incorporates barbecue, dancing into citizen diplomacy in Poland. Updated: 11 hours ago.
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Angelina County, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Hemphill, TX
City
Lufkin, TX
Angelina County, TX
Government
City
Milam, TX
City
Tyler, TX
kjas.com

Deputies look for suspect in armed robbery in Brookeland

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says a Brookeland convenience store was robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning. Deputies responded to the Valero on Highway 96, shortly before 6:00, when the clerk reported the crime. The department says the suspect was a white male of medium build, wearing a black...
BROOKELAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arpa#Log Building
KLTV

Nacogdoches County woman killed by passing vehicle after fight

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman hit by a vehicle after an altercation Tuesday night. April Julissa Cavazos, 20, of Nacogdoches County, was struck by a vehicle on the southbound lane of U.S. 59 north of Nacogdoches, in the 16000 block, around 8:05 p.m.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK GIVES BACK: Angelina County Sheriff’s Office

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – KETK Gives Back visited the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday to recognize them for their service. Sheriff Greg Sanches said they have a good group of people at their office. “They do a good job, and I’m proud of them,” he said. The sheriff also said people share their […]
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Man accused of stabbing mother scheduled for trial soon

Jasper County District Attorney Anne Pickle says a man who is accused of stabbing and injuring his mother is scheduled for trial soon. Pickle says Charles Adams, Jr., 31, is accused of stabbing and cutting 54-year-old Wanda Kay Jackson on Sunday, September 19th, 2021. Jasper Police responded to at 510...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
KETK / FOX51 News

Sheriff: The remains of missing Trinity County couple have been found

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Sheriff Woody Wallace released a statement Saturday night saying the remains of the missing Trinity County couple, 60-year-old Karen Waters and 56-year-old Clayton Waters, have been found. “After a great lengthy investigation, we feel that we have located the remains of who we believe are Karen Waters and Clayton Waters. […]
KTRE

Temporary SH 21 bridge in Nacogdoches closed for inspection, repairs

East Texas Chapter of American Red Cross responds to Florida after Hurricane Ian. When it comes to recovery efforts, emergency responders from East Texas are already in Florida. “It’s a long road but all of our volunteers and all of our staff are willing to make it just to make the lives of Floridians a little bit easier,” said Doyle Rader, regional communications manager of the American Red Cross.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
kjas.com

JCSO announces arrest of oil well site criminal mischief suspect

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department has announced the arrest of a suspect in a recent case of criminal mischief at an oil well site in the south end of the county. According to Sheriff Mitchel Newman, it all began on Thursday, September 15th when deputies responded to the site on County Road 707 near Buna, and soon determined that their suspect was 33-year-old Bryan Anthony Barba, of Buna, for whom they obtained an arrest warrant.
scttx.com

SH7, Cummings Street in Joaquin Scene of Two-Vehicle Crash

October 2, 2022 - The intersection of Cummings Street and State Highway 7 was the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Saturday, October 1, 2022. According to Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper Keith Jones, at 5:45pm a white 2020 white Dodge 2500 pickup truck owned by Texas Flood and driven by Koy Jason Lane Burks, 25, of Overton was southbound on Cummings Street in Joaquin. As Burks approached the intersection with State Highway 7 (SH7) West he attempted to stop; however, he unintentionally depressed the accelerator and the truck entered SH7.
JOAQUIN, TX
KTRE

4 Lufkin firefighters deploying to assist Florida after Hurricane Ian

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin said four Lufkin firefighters are being deployed to Florida to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Asst. Chief Ryan Watson, Lt. Larry Tutt, Firefighter Blaine Byrum, and Firefighter Jose Grenados are leaving Friday afternoon and will be reporting to a staging area in Orlando later this weekend. Once they reach Orlando, they will be given assignments in storm-damaged areas.
LUFKIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy