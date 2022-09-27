ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cartersville, GA

secretatlanta.co

This Breathtaking Moon Installation Is On Its Way To Underground Atlanta

We don’t know about you, but nothing beats soaking up the night’s sky when there’s a full moon! If you agree, there’s a brand new art installation on its way to Atlanta that’s bound to rock your world! Museum of the Moon is a awe-inspiring art installation that has toured the globe, featuring an impressive spherical model of our gorgeous Moon.
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Come Get The Best Nail Art At Brookhavens Nail Nest In Time For The Ghoulish Season Ahead

Atlanta is home to some of the most unique creatives in any field. Nail techs are no different and now the competition is fiercer than ever. With celebs from Cardi B to Megan Thee Stallion constantly changing the game on what’s hot it’s no wonder nail art has become such a booming biz! Atlanta’s nail salon industry has continued to bloom year after year and 2022 has …for some of the biggest talent in the game.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Are you brave enough to take on these metro Atlanta ghost tours?

Georgia’s historic cities are the perfect backdrop for those seeking an eerie experience. From cities you’ve frequented but never realized were haunted, to historic theatres, October is the perfect time to check in with the paranormal all around you. If you dare, check out the list below:. Little...
DECATUR, GA
Justine Lookenott

Everything to know about this year’s Cumming Country Fair & Festival

The Cumming Country Fair & Festival at the Cumming Fairgrounds will be held October 6 through 16(Image by Cumming Fairgrounds Facebook Page) (Forsyth County, GA) Racing pigs, lifesize transforming vehicles and a human cannonball are just some of the attractions that will be at this year’s “Fair Nights under Midway Lights” Cumming Country Fair & Festival at the Cumming Fairgrounds happening October 6 through 16.
CUMMING, GA
secretatlanta.co

Everything You Need To Know About This Year’s Blacktoberfest Celebration

Blacktoberfest is an awesome festival kicking off this annual tradition in Atlanta, a celebration of beer, food, art, and entertainment that’ll take place during the second weekend of October. This will be the third installment of the beloved festival, founded by Black Brew’s Culture in Saint Louis. Finally...
ATLANTA, GA
idesignarch.com

Historic Brookhaven Mansion with Classic Southern Charm

This elegant gated home in Atlanta, Georgia with amazing curb appeal oozes charm the moment you enter the long welcoming driveway. The stunning symmetrical façade with classical columns greets you at the entrance. The 1939 historic home has been renovated by Ladisic Fine Homes and landscape architect Richard Anderson....
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Pumpkin, spice and everything nice: 10 of the best pumpkin patches near Atlanta to visit this fall

Move over, Georgia peaches. This fall, it’s all about Georgia pumpkin patches! Find the perfect pumpkins to carve jack-o-lanterns, decorate your front porch, indulge in pumpkin pie, pose on the ‘Gram, or even make your own perfect pumpkin spiced latte. While you’re at it, experience some a-maze-ing fall activities such as corn mazes, hayrides, animal meet-and-greets and more. The list below includes some of the best places near Atlanta to pick a pumpkin and take part in fall activities that will leave you smiling as wide as a jack-o-lantern.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S.

For more than 35 years, Money magazine has been listing the best places to live in the U.S., and, this year, Atlanta tops the list. In the annual ranking, Money examines economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. According to Money, Atlanta took the top spot because “it is a […] The post Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S. appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
blueridgemountains.com

5 Favorite Fall Stops Along the Mountains and Countryside Driving Tour

You’ll begin your drive right off Hwy 515, taking a few small turns to reach Aska Road, which you’ll follow for the first half of the journey. If you’re starting really early or you won’t be hiking today, detour off Weaver Creek Rd or Snake Nation Road (named by the Cherokee Indians well before the Trail of Tears) for views of pastoral valleys, old churches, farms and more…otherwise make a note to visit them on your next Blue Ridge weekend.
BLUE RIDGE, GA
gwinnettforum.com

BRACK: “Mass timber” is new use of Georgia’s many acres of forests

SEPT. 30, 2022 | Forestry is mighty important to Georgia. With about two-thirds of the state covered in forests, Georgia has more plantation acres, more total timberland acreage and more privately-owned timberland acreage than any other state in the United States. And the forests provide 55,089 forest industry jobs. The...
GEORGIA STATE

