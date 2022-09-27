Read full article on original website
secretatlanta.co
This Breathtaking Moon Installation Is On Its Way To Underground Atlanta
We don’t know about you, but nothing beats soaking up the night’s sky when there’s a full moon! If you agree, there’s a brand new art installation on its way to Atlanta that’s bound to rock your world! Museum of the Moon is a awe-inspiring art installation that has toured the globe, featuring an impressive spherical model of our gorgeous Moon.
secretatlanta.co
Come Get The Best Nail Art At Brookhavens Nail Nest In Time For The Ghoulish Season Ahead
Atlanta is home to some of the most unique creatives in any field. Nail techs are no different and now the competition is fiercer than ever. With celebs from Cardi B to Megan Thee Stallion constantly changing the game on what’s hot it’s no wonder nail art has become such a booming biz! Atlanta’s nail salon industry has continued to bloom year after year and 2022 has …for some of the biggest talent in the game.
AccessAtlanta
Are you brave enough to take on these metro Atlanta ghost tours?
Georgia’s historic cities are the perfect backdrop for those seeking an eerie experience. From cities you’ve frequented but never realized were haunted, to historic theatres, October is the perfect time to check in with the paranormal all around you. If you dare, check out the list below:. Little...
Everything to know about this year’s Cumming Country Fair & Festival
The Cumming Country Fair & Festival at the Cumming Fairgrounds will be held October 6 through 16(Image by Cumming Fairgrounds Facebook Page) (Forsyth County, GA) Racing pigs, lifesize transforming vehicles and a human cannonball are just some of the attractions that will be at this year’s “Fair Nights under Midway Lights” Cumming Country Fair & Festival at the Cumming Fairgrounds happening October 6 through 16.
secretatlanta.co
Everything You Need To Know About This Year’s Blacktoberfest Celebration
Blacktoberfest is an awesome festival kicking off this annual tradition in Atlanta, a celebration of beer, food, art, and entertainment that’ll take place during the second weekend of October. This will be the third installment of the beloved festival, founded by Black Brew’s Culture in Saint Louis. Finally...
idesignarch.com
Historic Brookhaven Mansion with Classic Southern Charm
This elegant gated home in Atlanta, Georgia with amazing curb appeal oozes charm the moment you enter the long welcoming driveway. The stunning symmetrical façade with classical columns greets you at the entrance. The 1939 historic home has been renovated by Ladisic Fine Homes and landscape architect Richard Anderson....
There's a fabulous golf course in the middle of Atlanta where you can dine overlooking lush greenery
Boone's at Bobby Jones Golf CourseMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Overlooking Bobby Jones Golf Course along Tanyard Creek in Atlanta is Boone’s restaurant. You don't need to be a member to dine at the restaurant either. There's a beautiful patio for the fall evenings that begin with beautiful skies and continue with perfect temperatures.
Corn dog, funnel cake revolution underway at Georgia fairs
Brian and Sue Gillette do whatever they can to get attention amid the flurry of colorful signs and bright lights on fair...
The Best Neighborhoods In Atlanta To Buy A Home
Atlanta is one of the most desirable cities in the U.S. to live in. Learn about some of the best neighborhoods in Atlanta, as well as the median house price.
AccessAtlanta
Pumpkin, spice and everything nice: 10 of the best pumpkin patches near Atlanta to visit this fall
Move over, Georgia peaches. This fall, it’s all about Georgia pumpkin patches! Find the perfect pumpkins to carve jack-o-lanterns, decorate your front porch, indulge in pumpkin pie, pose on the ‘Gram, or even make your own perfect pumpkin spiced latte. While you’re at it, experience some a-maze-ing fall activities such as corn mazes, hayrides, animal meet-and-greets and more. The list below includes some of the best places near Atlanta to pick a pumpkin and take part in fall activities that will leave you smiling as wide as a jack-o-lantern.
Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S.
For more than 35 years, Money magazine has been listing the best places to live in the U.S., and, this year, Atlanta tops the list. In the annual ranking, Money examines economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. According to Money, Atlanta took the top spot because “it is a […] The post Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S. appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
blueridgemountains.com
5 Favorite Fall Stops Along the Mountains and Countryside Driving Tour
You’ll begin your drive right off Hwy 515, taking a few small turns to reach Aska Road, which you’ll follow for the first half of the journey. If you’re starting really early or you won’t be hiking today, detour off Weaver Creek Rd or Snake Nation Road (named by the Cherokee Indians well before the Trail of Tears) for views of pastoral valleys, old churches, farms and more…otherwise make a note to visit them on your next Blue Ridge weekend.
Emory Wheel
Renew your wardrobe with Atlanta’s tasteful thrift store selections
Out of the Closet’s bright pink exterior is hard to miss. With over 20 stores across the United States, the thrift chain has quickly become a go-to for avid bargain shoppers. Luckily for Emory students, there’s a location just three miles away. This thrift store is full of...
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: “Mass timber” is new use of Georgia’s many acres of forests
SEPT. 30, 2022 | Forestry is mighty important to Georgia. With about two-thirds of the state covered in forests, Georgia has more plantation acres, more total timberland acreage and more privately-owned timberland acreage than any other state in the United States. And the forests provide 55,089 forest industry jobs. The...
This Atlanta Man Debunked 6 Myths About The City & They're Brutally Honest
Atlanta is experiencing a major surge in population as Americans from across the country flock to the city to relocate. One influencer thinks that this "great migration" has led to misconceptions surrounding Georgia's capital city, and wants to set the record straight from a local's perspective. In a viral video...
This Is The Best Place To Go Apple Picking In Georgia
Consider adding this to your Fall bucket list.
WEATHER UPDATE: Atlanta’s forecast improves as Hurricane Ian makes landfall
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall Wednesday on the west coast of Florida as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, but it will be days more before metro Atlanta feels the effects.
This Is What A $725/Month Townhome For Rent In Atlanta Looks Like & TikTok Has Big Feelings
A video went viral this week for taking you through a virtual walkthrough tour of a townhome for rent in Southwest Atlanta, GA at an unbeatable price. Appletree Townhomes on 2328 Campbellton Rd. lists their one bedroom, one bathroom "Ambrosia" rental for just $725/monthly. In the clip, TikTok content creator...
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in Georgia
If you're in the mood for some big juicy burgers with tons of flavor, then you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is planning to open a new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more.
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
