Living Through a Friend Who is Living Through Hurricane Ian

A very good friend of mine who lives in the Tampa Bay area of Florida has been sharing with me what she has been going through regarding hurricane, Ian. When reports first started coming in about hurricane Ian, it looked like Cuba was going to get hit really hard, which it did, then the storm would lighten up as it would hit Florida a few days later. The storm was predicted to hit around 85 mph and then quickly move down to 35 mph.
Orlando Weekly

Video shows Old Hillsborough Bay 'sucked out' by Hurricane Ian

Video from earlier this morning on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa shows that Old Hillsborough Bay was blown out by the storm. The effect was compounded by low tide at the time, but nevertheless, the bay without water is  an eerie sight. The video came hours before Hurricane Ian made landfall south of the area. Videos from within the storm show how terrifying a Category 4 hurricane can be. [content-4]
Daylight Showing Post Hurricane Ian Damage In Florida

As the sun comes up, we’re seeing the mess than Hurricane Ian left behind in Tampa Bay. We escaped the brunt of Ian. Daylight is showing the terrifying damage seen in the south Florida. From St. Pete Police... St. Pete PD: “We have downed trees and power lines throughout...
TECO To Shut Down Service To Some Areas During Hurricane Ian

Many Tampa Bay counties have issued mandatory evacuations for residents in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Counties across the bay have opened up shelters to those in mandated evacuation zones as early as 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26. We will update this list as needed from ABC Action News. This list...
Photos: Hurricane Ian leaves Tampa with downed trees and temporarily sucks water out of Hillsborough River

Maybe it's the spirit of the Tocobaga, maybe it was Florida Man, but for some reason Tampa Bay chased away another direct hit. One day our luck is going to run out, but trees still went down around Tampa where winds blowing east to west created a negative storm surge that temporarily sucked water out of the Hillsborough River. We'll update this gallery as more photos from Ash come in.
Lessons learned from the Tampa Bay hurricane of 1921

City Escapes Big Hurricane read a tiny Page 2 headline in the Oct. 25, 1921 edition of the St. Petersburg Times. The story underneath explained that although Cuba was reportedly hit hard, rumors that Key West had been obliterated proved to be unfounded. “The tropical storm which was reported Monday...
The History of Tampa’s Biggest Rival High Schools

“What high school did you go to?” It’s a common question in Tampa whose answer gives special insight about a person. Today there are 28 public high schools in Hillsborough County — almost double what existed prior to 1984, when there were only eight high schools in Tampa and its immediate suburbs, one in Plant City and four in the unincorporated county. Tampa, and Hillsborough County, have experienced tremendous growth over the past 40 years. In addition to new roads, new communities and new shopping centers, there are also many new high schools. The opening of Armwood and Gaither in 1984 started a flood of new construction and 15 new high schools have opened since that time, the majority of them in unincorporated Hillsborough County.
Radio Works To Save Lives As Hurricane Ian Smacks Cuba, On The Way To Florida As A Cat 3 Storm With An Upgrade To Cat 4 By Wednesday

What do you think? Add your comment below. Radio stations all along the WEST COAST of FLORIDA and now more inland, are in final preparations for what forecasters are calling an historic strom, with HURRICANE IAN growing into a Category 4 storm with top winds of at least 140 mph before it makes landfall. That landfall is now predicted to be farther SOUTH than TAMPA, FL, more likely PORT CHARLOTTE, FL with increasing winds and heavy rain beginning WEDNESDAY into THURSDAY. This will also shift the storm cone farther east further affecting CENTRAL FL, and W. PALM BEACH and surrounding areas.
Damage from Hurricane Ian impacts South Tampa

SOUTH TAMPA, Fla. — Damage from Hurricane Ian was seen in many areas in Florida. Even South Tampa felt its wrath. Two of South Tampa’s major thoroughfares, Dale Mabry Highway and Kennedy Boulevard, took hits. A large tree branch blocked two lanes of traffic on Dale Mabry just...
