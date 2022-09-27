Read full article on original website
quikreader.com
LIVE COVERAGE: Ian regains hurricane strength as it barrels toward Carolinas
Ian has regained hurricane strength as it spun toward South Carolina a day after devastating a cross section of Florida. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Thursday to 75 mph. It was centered about 240 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina, and moving northeast at 10 mph. Ian made...
quikreader.com
NotedDC — Hurricane Ian brings DeSantis, Biden together
President Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) are putting aside their rocky relationship to aid the millions of people affected by Hurricane Ian’s devastation after it made landfall as a Category 4 storm on Wednesday afternoon. Images of flattened buildings, flooded homes and drivers caught in head-tall waters in the wake of the storm have dominated media attention...
quikreader.com
Oz closes on Fetterman in latest Pennsylvania Senate poll
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) has a 4-point edge over Republican candidate Mehmet Oz in the state's Senate race, according to a new Fox News survey. The poll found 45 percent of registered Pennsylvania voters said they’d vote for Fetterman if the Senate election was held today, compared with 41 percent for Oz. Eleven percent of...
quikreader.com
Newsom signs farmworkers union bill after pressure from Biden
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed into law a bill expanding union organizing rights after receiving pressure from President Biden this month to support the legislation. Newsom's office said a deal was reached with the United Farm Workers (UFW) union and the California Labor Federation to clarify language on additional legislation that would address implementation...
