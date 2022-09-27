Read full article on original website
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
3 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The Second Season of the Chefs in Residency Program at Volver Restaurant kicks off with Chef Ruben "Big Rube" HarleyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Eastern State Penitentiary has been called one of America's most haunted places.Sara BPhiladelphia, PA
Cricket Clinic Experience at TCSL Event - Lukens Park, Horsham - Continuing cricket traditions of PhiladelphiaSanjivi IyerPhiladelphia, PA
Former Central Bucks East Star Is Playing for Penn State, One of Best Punters in Country
While he might have taken a roundabout route to Penn State, former Central Bucks East star Barney Amor is a consistent tour de force for the Nittany Lions’ special teams unit, writes Sam Cohn for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The 23-year-old punter was born in the Netherlands. He attended high...
papreplive.com
Week Six Chester County Football previews
We are heading into Week Six of the scholastic football season and with area teams starting the second half of the regular season, playoff and league races are heating up as every game has very significant meaning. Here is a look at all the Week Six action:. Bishop Shanahan (2-2)...
sjuhawknews.com
2023 basketball recruits set on elevating basketball in Philly
The All City Classic high school basketball showcase at Neumann Goretti High School on Sunday featured a series of games between prospects of varying ages from New York and Philadelphia. All three of the highly touted prospects in St. Joseph’s University’s recruiting class of 2023 played in the game for seniors.
Philadelphia high school football player killed Tuesday is identified
14-year-old Nicholas Elizalde was shot and killed following a scrimmage Tuesday afternoon
fastphillysports.com
HOW HURRICANE IAN AFFECTS PHILS DRIVE FOR A RED OCTOBER!
Hurricane Ian’s threat to Florida forced the Phillies to temporarily move players from their Clearwater, Florida, facility to Philly, manager Rob Thomson said. Players affected by the switch were those participating in the Instructional League and those recovering from injuries who could help the major league team at some point.
philasun.com
Statement from Philadelphia NAACP President CATHERINE HICKS on Roxborough HS shooting
The headline reads “5 TEEN FOOTBALL PLAYERS SHOT AFTER AMBUSH NEAR ROXBOROUGH HIGH SCHOOL IN PHILADELPHIA; 1 DEAD”. Same headline different victims, our sons and daughters are in trouble Philadelphia! We tell our children to go school, get involved, join activities and yet they still aren’t safe. Yesterday’s...
Former MMA fighter charged with murder for stabbing in Atlantic City, NJ casino hotel room
ATLANTIC CITY — A Philadelphia man is charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of a man whose body was found in a room at Ocean Casino Resort last week. Andrew Osborne, 34, was arrested in Philadelphia as a result of an investigation into the stabbing Friday afternoon, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
Great Gatsby-Inspired Bar and Grill Opens in Aston
Image of head chef Mike McGrogan and assistant chef Caroline Sylvester via Peg DeGrassa, Digital First Media. Gatsby’s Bar & Grill in Aston has opened its doors to customers, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Delaware County News Network. Located in the same building that used to house C.R. Shenanigans...
Raise a Glass to Montgomery County’s Best Bars
In a sea of good bars in the Philadelphia region, there some really stand out. Several, in fact, are right here in Montgomery County, according to a list by Philadelphia Magazine. Farm & Fisherman Tavern in Horsham has been recognized for its bar-restaurant combination. The farm-to-table eatery is well stocked...
billypenn.com
Critics say local TV news graphic frames Roxborough shooting like a ‘video game’
An ominously-lit football field overlaid with all-caps words highlighting “CONTINUING COVERAGE” — right next to an image of target crosshairs, as if one was looking through the scope on a gun. This imagery landed on televisions across the Delaware Valley after a 14-year-old was killed and four...
Elkins Park Residents Kept Their Celeb-Chef Brunch Under Wraps; Now, the Secret Is Out
Waffle tacos.Image via Chef Vargas - Brunch N' Tacos at Instagram. Chef Jose Vargas and his Brunch N’ Tacos is an Elkins Park hidden gem, one that locals flock to for five-star midmorning dishes with some ethnic zip. But to their chagrin — and to the advantage of brunch fans across Montgomery County — the word on this culinary gem is leaking. PHL17’s coverage of it, for example, is sure to extend locals’ wait for tables.
Cozy Up to the Best Fireside Dining in Montgomery County
With the summer heat far in the background and unlikely to return, it’s ideal weather for alfresco dining, especially at locations with fire features. Here are some restaurants in Montgomery Country with fire pits and fireplaces where diners can cozy up for drinks, conversation, and ideal fall Instagram pictures.
Philadelphia’s Annual Outfest Celebration Has Been Canceled for 2022
My favorite event of the year was just canceled. Well, sort of. The city’s annual OutFest street festival and celebration will not take place on Sunday, October 9, as many were hoping. This would have marked the first Outfest celebration since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The news...
Chef Cole Caprioni, Rocco’s at The Brick, Newtown, PA
Open since 1763, there is simply no denying the history that is built within the walls at the Brick in Newtown, PA. And at Rocco’s at the Brick, if there is one thing they want their guests to remember, it’s this: Whether dining in, carrying out or being entrusted to host a special event, family always comes first. From first dates to celebrating a job promotion, or wedding anniversary Rocco’s mission is to “share it with us once, share it for a lifetime.” The Keystone State eatery’s goal is to create memorable moments that guests will carry for a lifetime.
Phillymag.com
This Philly Wawa Now Closes for an Hour Each Afternoon to Avoid Students
And it's literally across the street from the local police station. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. The Philadelphia Police Department now says that the teens caught on video ransacking a Wawa store on Roosevelt Boulevard...
buckscountyherald.com
Dump the pump: Revisiting the war over the Point Pleasant Water Project
No issue in recent history has divided Bucks County residents more than the Point Pleasant water project, known familiarly as the “Pump.”. First proposed in the 1960s, the plan was designed to draw 95 million gallons a day from the Delaware River to alleviate droughts, support existing homes and businesses as well as future development, and provide cooling water for Philadelphia Electric Company’s Limerick nuclear power plant.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Larry Krasner Bombs Fox 29 Interview
Plus, the after-school shooting, Kenney's new gun ban, and more of what the city is talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if...
Massive junkyard fire sends black plume of smoke into Philadelphia sky
Crews worked all night to put out the hot spots of a massive junkyard fire in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.
delawarevalleynews.com
Bicycle Rider Struck and Killed By Car In Levittown
A bicycle rider was struck and killed by a Ford Mustang last night. Police said the car was on New Falls Road heading towards Falls Township. The bicycle rider was traveling towards the township building, crossing New Falls. Police are investigating to see exactly where the bicycle rider came from before the crash.
