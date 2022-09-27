ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, PA

papreplive.com

Week Six Chester County Football previews

We are heading into Week Six of the scholastic football season and with area teams starting the second half of the regular season, playoff and league races are heating up as every game has very significant meaning. Here is a look at all the Week Six action:. Bishop Shanahan (2-2)...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
sjuhawknews.com

2023 basketball recruits set on elevating basketball in Philly

The All City Classic high school basketball showcase at Neumann Goretti High School on Sunday featured a series of games between prospects of varying ages from New York and Philadelphia. All three of the highly touted prospects in St. Joseph’s University’s recruiting class of 2023 played in the game for seniors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fastphillysports.com

HOW HURRICANE IAN AFFECTS PHILS DRIVE FOR A RED OCTOBER!

Hurricane Ian’s threat to Florida forced the Phillies to temporarily move players from their Clearwater, Florida, facility to Philly, manager Rob Thomson said. Players affected by the switch were those participating in the Instructional League and those recovering from injuries who could help the major league team at some point.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Great Gatsby-Inspired Bar and Grill Opens in Aston

Image of head chef Mike McGrogan and assistant chef Caroline Sylvester via Peg DeGrassa, Digital First Media. Gatsby’s Bar & Grill in Aston has opened its doors to customers, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Delaware County News Network. Located in the same building that used to house C.R. Shenanigans...
ASTON, PA
MONTCO.Today

Raise a Glass to Montgomery County’s Best Bars

In a sea of good bars in the Philadelphia region, there some really stand out. Several, in fact, are right here in Montgomery County, according to a list by Philadelphia Magazine. Farm & Fisherman Tavern in Horsham has been recognized for its bar-restaurant combination. The farm-to-table eatery is well stocked...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Elkins Park Residents Kept Their Celeb-Chef Brunch Under Wraps; Now, the Secret Is Out

Waffle tacos.Image via Chef Vargas - Brunch N' Tacos at Instagram. Chef Jose Vargas and his Brunch N’ Tacos is an Elkins Park hidden gem, one that locals flock to for five-star midmorning dishes with some ethnic zip. But to their chagrin — and to the advantage of brunch fans across Montgomery County — the word on this culinary gem is leaking. PHL17’s coverage of it, for example, is sure to extend locals’ wait for tables.
ELKINS PARK, PA
Total Food Service

Chef Cole Caprioni, Rocco’s at The Brick, Newtown, PA

Open since 1763, there is simply no denying the history that is built within the walls at the Brick in Newtown, PA. And at Rocco’s at the Brick, if there is one thing they want their guests to remember, it’s this: Whether dining in, carrying out or being entrusted to host a special event, family always comes first. From first dates to celebrating a job promotion, or wedding anniversary Rocco’s mission is to “share it with us once, share it for a lifetime.” The Keystone State eatery’s goal is to create memorable moments that guests will carry for a lifetime.
NEWTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Dump the pump: Revisiting the war over the Point Pleasant Water Project

No issue in recent history has divided Bucks County residents more than the Point Pleasant water project, known familiarly as the “Pump.”. First proposed in the 1960s, the plan was designed to draw 95 million gallons a day from the Delaware River to alleviate droughts, support existing homes and businesses as well as future development, and provide cooling water for Philadelphia Electric Company’s Limerick nuclear power plant.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Phillymag.com

Philly Today: Larry Krasner Bombs Fox 29 Interview

Plus, the after-school shooting, Kenney's new gun ban, and more of what the city is talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Bicycle Rider Struck and Killed By Car In Levittown

A bicycle rider was struck and killed by a Ford Mustang last night. Police said the car was on New Falls Road heading towards Falls Township. The bicycle rider was traveling towards the township building, crossing New Falls. Police are investigating to see exactly where the bicycle rider came from before the crash.
LEVITTOWN, PA

