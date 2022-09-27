Fantastic Fest 2022: Five Latin filmmakers come together for the anthology ‘Satanic Hispanics’ which blends frights with laughs and gore for the most fun you’ll have at a horror film this year

The 1987 film The Running Man is remembered as a cult classic, aligning itself with the big action films of the 1980s and helping to further Arnold Schwarzenegger as one of the biggest movie stars in the world. The film was adapted from the Stephen King novel of the same name. However, for the on-screen adaptation, screenwriter Steven de Souza made a number of changes to make the film more cinematic than King’s writing in the book. Now filmmaker Edgar Wright wants to try his hand at adapting The Running Man, and de Souza has some thoughts on the matter.

