wegotthiscovered.com
Adam Sandler offers a thoughtful response to people who don’t like his movies
Adam Sandler, the Sandman himself (sorry, Tom Sturridge!) is perhaps among the most colorfully divisive figures in the world of entertainment, mostly for good reasons that spill into bad ones. The 56-year-old comedian and actor is best known for two things; a tendency to cast his friends and family in films (think Kevin James, Rob Schneider, and David Spade, among others), and his iconic, if sometimes grating portrayal of a specific type of character.
Adam Sandler Talks ‘Hustle,’ Hosting ‘SNL’ This Season and Being Open to ‘Waterboy’ Sequel: ‘I Love Mama’
Adam Sandler received some of his strongest reviews of his career for his performance in Netflix’s “Hustle,” which dropped on the platform back in June. The actor and producer has always seemed like an easy target for critics to unload in reviews however, Sandler has never pretended to be anything more than who he is: a guy who loves movies and loves making them with his friends. “I like working hard,” Sandler says. “I like being around my friends who work hard. We push each other. ‘Hustle’ was a brand new vibe for us.” On the film awards season premiere of the...
Christian Bale Had to ‘Isolate’ From Chris Rock on ‘Amsterdam’ Set: He Was ‘So Bloody Funny I Couldn’t Act’
Frequent method actor Christian Bale typically has no problem morphing into his characters on set. But on his latest film, David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam,” he ran into an obstacle: his co-star Chris Rock. Bale says the director had Rock tell him some stories while on set, but...
Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Hold Hands as They Fly to the Emmys Together
Friends that fly together stay together. In honor of the upcoming Emmy Awards, Chris Meloni posted pictures from his flight to Los Angeles alongside his "Law & Order: SVU" costar Mariska Hargitay. On his Instagram, the two are seen first leaning over to talk to each other from either side of the aisle and then holding hands from opposite sides of the plane. "Talkin Emmy stuff with random lady," Meloni joked in his caption. "We became friends #OfftoLA."
Kaley Cuoco Walks 2022 Emmys Red Carpet With 'Ozark' Actor Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey
The actors made their first-ever red carpet debut on Monday at the 74th annual Emmy Awards on Monday night. Cuoco and Pelphrey, who stars on the Jason Bateman helmed show, “Ozark,” went Instagram official back in May. The “Flight Attendant” star, who is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress...
Law & Order's Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni's Chemistry Is Off the Charts at 2022 Emmys
Watch: Will SVU's Olivia & Elliot Ever Get Together? Mariska & Christopher Say... Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni—the gift that keeps on giving!. The Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime stars appeared on the Emmys 2022 red carpet (See all the red carpet looks here and find out all the Emmys winners here.), taking place live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., Sept. 12. The pair stopped to speak with Live From E! co-host Loni Love, who couldn't help but ask the question on all our minds: "Are we ever going to see Olivia [Benson] and Elliot [Stabler] get together? Come on. Give me the tea."
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Red Carpet Debut With a Big Bang at 2022 Emmy Awards
The flight attendant has arrived—and she isn't flying solo. Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey stepped out on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, marking their official red carpet debut as a couple. For the Sep. 12 event, Kaley sported a pink high-low...
Johnny Depp's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Johnny Depp is the proud father of two kids. The actor welcomed a daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, and a son, Jack Depp, with his former partner Vanessa Paradis before the pair split in 2012. "I could sit there all day and do nothing but watch them grow," Depp told Britain's Psychologies...
digitalspy.com
First look at Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan's Netflix spy thriller
Heart of Stone is set to be one of Netflix's big blockbusters of 2023, and we've now got our first look at the epic spy thriller. Written by The Old Guard's Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, the movie stars Gal Gadot as intelligence operative Rachel Stone, the only woman standing between her powerful organisation and the loss of its most valuable – and dangerous – asset.
Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort Reunite to Recreate ‘Dirty Dancing’ Finale Number: ‘Took a Few Tries’
They looked wonderful out there! Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort reunited for a spot-on rendition of the famous finale scene from Dirty Dancing. The West Side Story actor, 28, and the Big Little Lies alum, 30, both shared photos and videos from the dance session via Instagram on Tuesday, September 6. In a series of […]
‘Amsterdam’ Review: Christian Bale and Margot Robbie Head Starry Ensemble in David O. Russell’s Chaotic Cautionary Tale
David O. Russell’s Amsterdam is a lot of movies inelegantly squidged into one — a zany screwball comedy, a crime thriller, an earnest salute to pacts of love and friendship, an antifascist history lesson with fictional flourishes. Those competing strands all have their merits, bolstered by entertaining character work from an uncommonly high-wattage ensemble. But can any film be called satisfying when the storytelling is so convoluted it takes an hour or more to settle on the kind of story it wants to tell, let alone a cohesive tone in which to tell it? Only once Robert De Niro shows up as a distinguished war veteran drawn into a nefarious political conspiracy does momentum kick in.
Christopher Meloni Carries Mariska Hargitay on His Back After the Emmys in Adorable Photo
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay reunited on Monday night at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards!. After attending the award show together, the actor shared photos on his Twitter of the duo, giving fans a glimpse of how the night escalated. The first black-and-white photo captured Meloni and Hargitay at...
Matthew Koma mocks Adam Levine cheating allegations in Hilary Duff birthday post
Matthew Koma has poked fun at cheating allegations lodged against Adam Levine in a birthday post for his wife, actor Hilary Duff.The Maroon 5 singer, 43, made headlines last week when 23-year-old Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed she had a year-long affair with the singer, and that he asked to name his new baby after her. She went on to share what appeared to be screenshots of messages from Levine, some of which read: “It’s truly unreal how f***ing hot you are. Like it blows my mind.”And throughout the last week, multiple people spoke up out about Levine, as...
Daily Collegian
An annual fall-time revisitation of “Gilmore Girls”
As we approach autumn, we are reminded of the certain scents, memories and moments that make the time so nostalgic. Many of us fixate on certain movies or television shows to help us adapt to the changing seasons. Living in New England, we are lucky to experience all the seasons...
Bruce Willis sells rights to his ‘digital twin’ that might appear in future films
Bruce Willis has sold the rights to allow a “digital twin” of himself to be created.The 67-year-old actor sold his image rights to Deepfake, an artificial-intelligence-powered content optimisation platform which created a “digital twin” of Willis.The image can be used in movies and all sorts of projects.“With the advent of modern technology, I could communicate, work and participate in filming, even being on another continent,” Willis said of the project. “It’s a brand new and interesting experience for me, and I am grateful to our team.”This news comes after Willis retired from acting after being diagnosed with the brain...
msn.com
Jamie Lee Curtis Stuns in Sultry Throwback Pic With John Travolta
Jamie Lee Curtis shared a throwback photo with John Travolta. The black and white image pays homage to Perfect, the ’80s exercise-themed rom-com the two starred in together. “Monday memories with the one and only @johntravolta,” she captioned the post. Jamie Lee Curtis loves a good Throwback Thursday...
CBS News
Danielle Pinnock went from spoofing Hollywood to starring in one of its hottest comedies
Danielle Pinnock can thank her mother's wig for helping her get the role of a lifetime. The actress stars as Alberta, a Prohibition-era lounge singer living her best afterlife in the CBS comedy "Ghosts," which returns for its sophomore season on Thursday. Pinnock, who was familiar with the UK version...
Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley to Star in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Film ‘And’
Yorgos Lanthimos, the filmmaker behind dark comedies like “The Favourite” and “The Lobster,” has lined up a starry ensemble for his next movie, titled “And.” Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Jesse Plemons and Margaret Qualley will star in “And,” which is set at Searchlight Pictures. Plot details for the film have been kept under wraps. In addition to directing, Lanthimos is writing the screenplay with Efthimis Filippou, his collaborator on “The Lobster” and “The Killing of a Sacred Deer.” Element Pictures and Film4 helped develop the script, and Film4 co-financed the project, which begins principal photography in New Orleans next month. “Working with Yorgos continues...
