Adam Sandler received some of his strongest reviews of his career for his performance in Netflix’s “Hustle,” which dropped on the platform back in June. The actor and producer has always seemed like an easy target for critics to unload in reviews however, Sandler has never pretended to be anything more than who he is: a guy who loves movies and loves making them with his friends. “I like working hard,” Sandler says. “I like being around my friends who work hard. We push each other. ‘Hustle’ was a brand new vibe for us.” On the film awards season premiere of the...

MOVIES ・ 10 HOURS AGO