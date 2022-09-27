Read full article on original website
Related
After Wichita mom stars in Schmidt attack ad, defenders of Kelly as ‘education governor’ pounce
Democrat Laura Kelly responds to an attack ad from Republican Derek Schmidt on education policy, a key issue in the 2022 campaign for Kansas governor. The post After Wichita mom stars in Schmidt attack ad, defenders of Kelly as ‘education governor’ pounce appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Former Cargill worker going to prison, must pay back $33.7M
A former Cargill senior employee has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for bribery and a kickback scheme that defrauded Cargill.
KWCH.com
Dream Flight honoring veterans in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Monday, the non-profit organization, Dream Flights, gave seven military veterans a chance to fly in a Boeing Stearman biplane. The 1940 open cockpit aircraft was used in military training. “First time I’ve been in an open cockpit. It was pretty exciting. I can’t describe it,”...
KWCH.com
Kansas family braces for impact of Hurricane Ian after move to Florida
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Angie Scott’s family has only called the Orlando area ‘home’ for a few months. The family moved from Wichita over the summer, meaning this will be their first hurricane. Scott said the family isn’t sure what to expect, but they hope the severe weather they experienced in Kansas will help prepare them for Hurricane Ian.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWCH.com
Swarms of unidentified bugs a nuisance in S. Wichita neighborhood
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It hasn’t been a typical beginning of the week for Wichita residents Steve and Evelyn Sandell. They realized something was wrong when they observed small black bugs swarming up and down their driveway and the exterior of their house. “I got up [Monday]. I opened...
Volunteers make 25 stops on first weekend of Great Bend cleanup
The dumpsters are filling up at Sunflower Diversified Services on east 10th Street in Great Bend. Two dozen Damn It, Do It volunteers helped with the city-wide cleanup in Great Bend, picking up various items for disposal at 25 residences around the city. "We took everything from tires on rims,...
Traffic rerouted after gas line break
Emergency crews blocked off Murdock Street near Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital Thursday.
KAKE TV
Former Wichita residents brace for Hurricane Ian
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - As Floridians brace for the storm, former Kansans are preparing for their first hurricane. Two former Wichita residents tell us they boarded up their windows and stocked up on food and gas as they hunker down for Hurricane Ian. “It's scary, your family's safety is something...
RELATED PEOPLE
KWCH.com
Butler County voters to consider food-service requirement with liquor licenses
AUGUSTA, Kan. (KWCH) - Butler County business owners are closely watching an issue that will be presented in a question on the Nov. 8 general-election ballot. Butler County voters will decide whether businesses with liquor licenses should be required to make 30% of their sales from food. A “yes” vote would eliminate this requirement while a “no” vote means nothing will change.
KWCH.com
Wichita police recruit officer arrested
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department said one of its recruit officers was arrested on Wednesday following a domestic violence disturbance. The police department said around 6:50 p.m., officers were called out to the incident in the 1700 block of South Beech Street. They arrived and made contact with a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both of Wichita.
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 29
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bolte, Alex Dale; 48; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving under influence of alcohol...
KAKE TV
'If you're planning to visit Florida please wait': Kansas hurricane survivor gives warning
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Donna Motl has survived at least one hurricane just as strong as Ian, and she wants to pass one an important message: if you're planning to visit Florida anytime soon, please wait. "It's not a good time to even think about anyway, because there's so many...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman charged in Kansas gentlemen’s club killing
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A woman accused in connection with the August 2020 deadly shooting outside a nightclub in Wichita made her first court appearance Tuesday. Autumn Metcalf, 31 of Wichita, is charged with solicitation to commit murder in the 1st degree, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just...
Standoff in Salina ends with man in custody
A seven hour standoff in Salina on Tuesday, Sept. 27, ended with a man in custody.
Wichita band flirted with success. 40 years later, these ‘nerds’ are having a moment
The so-called “dean of American rock critics” called them a “great lost American band.” Their fans refuse to let them die.
Former Kansan hunkers down ahead of possible Hurricane Ian flooding
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – While there is concern over Hurricane Ian causing massive waves on the coast of Florida, one former Kansan who retired in central Florida is already taking action for possible floods. “We have heard it could be a big issue. That’s the way we understand it,” said former Sedgwick County Sheriff Robert […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (9/28)
BOOKED: Tara Bailey on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Contempt of Court, bond set at $1,044 cash only. BOOKED: Trent Rein on Great Bend Municipal Court case for Domestic Battery, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR bond. BOOKED: Marcus Miller on two Great Bend Municipal Court warrants...
Project Change: Great Bend Eco Devo has plans for old hotel property
Project Change is living up to its name. In January, Great Bend Economic Development board members began discussing ways to make the biggest impact on local communities. One of the items that kept emerging: the hotel located at 3017 10th Street in Great Bend, next to the Event Center. So Eco Devo Director Sara Hayden contacted the owners of the property and made an offer. Now Eco Devo owns the property with the intent to tear down the decrepit hotel and sell the property for the construction of a new hotel.
AOL Corp
Mural at historic Wichita building to be removed, stored until new home is found
A mural that has been in the lobby of the Eaton Place in downtown Wichita will be moved to a new location. The mural had been slated to be demolished Monday. But the property manager allowed creator Steve Murillo and several others to come in and work on removing the two-story art piece on Monday, Murillo said.
Comments / 0