Mcpherson, KS

KWCH.com

Dream Flight honoring veterans in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Monday, the non-profit organization, Dream Flights, gave seven military veterans a chance to fly in a Boeing Stearman biplane. The 1940 open cockpit aircraft was used in military training. “First time I’ve been in an open cockpit. It was pretty exciting. I can’t describe it,”...
BENTON, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas family braces for impact of Hurricane Ian after move to Florida

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Angie Scott’s family has only called the Orlando area ‘home’ for a few months. The family moved from Wichita over the summer, meaning this will be their first hurricane. Scott said the family isn’t sure what to expect, but they hope the severe weather they experienced in Kansas will help prepare them for Hurricane Ian.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Swarms of unidentified bugs a nuisance in S. Wichita neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It hasn’t been a typical beginning of the week for Wichita residents Steve and Evelyn Sandell. They realized something was wrong when they observed small black bugs swarming up and down their driveway and the exterior of their house. “I got up [Monday]. I opened...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Former Wichita residents brace for Hurricane Ian

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - As Floridians brace for the storm, former Kansans are preparing for their first hurricane. Two former Wichita residents tell us they boarded up their windows and stocked up on food and gas as they hunker down for Hurricane Ian. “It's scary, your family's safety is something...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Butler County voters to consider food-service requirement with liquor licenses

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KWCH) - Butler County business owners are closely watching an issue that will be presented in a question on the Nov. 8 general-election ballot. Butler County voters will decide whether businesses with liquor licenses should be required to make 30% of their sales from food. A “yes” vote would eliminate this requirement while a “no” vote means nothing will change.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police recruit officer arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department said one of its recruit officers was arrested on Wednesday following a domestic violence disturbance. The police department said around 6:50 p.m., officers were called out to the incident in the 1700 block of South Beech Street. They arrived and made contact with a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both of Wichita.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 29

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bolte, Alex Dale; 48; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving under influence of alcohol...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Woman charged in Kansas gentlemen’s club killing

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A woman accused in connection with the August 2020 deadly shooting outside a nightclub in Wichita made her first court appearance Tuesday. Autumn Metcalf, 31 of Wichita, is charged with solicitation to commit murder in the 1st degree, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just...
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (9/28)

BOOKED: Tara Bailey on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Contempt of Court, bond set at $1,044 cash only. BOOKED: Trent Rein on Great Bend Municipal Court case for Domestic Battery, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR bond. BOOKED: Marcus Miller on two Great Bend Municipal Court warrants...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Project Change: Great Bend Eco Devo has plans for old hotel property

Project Change is living up to its name. In January, Great Bend Economic Development board members began discussing ways to make the biggest impact on local communities. One of the items that kept emerging: the hotel located at 3017 10th Street in Great Bend, next to the Event Center. So Eco Devo Director Sara Hayden contacted the owners of the property and made an offer. Now Eco Devo owns the property with the intent to tear down the decrepit hotel and sell the property for the construction of a new hotel.
GREAT BEND, KS

