ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

High school football: Florida, Georgia schools cancel, postpone games as residents brace for Hurricane Ian's impact

By Thomas Frey, MaxPreps.com
MaxPreps
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
MaxPreps

MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 3 St. Frances Academy pulls off comeback win in Hawaii against Kahuku 22-15

No. 3 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) pulled off a comeback win against the top-ranked team in Hawaii — Kahuku. The third-ranked Panthers trailed 15-7 in the final eight minutes but four-star LSU commit Da’Shawn Womack returned a fumble for a 79-yard score to cut the deficit to 15-14. After a personal foul penalty on St. Frances Academy they missed a two-point attempt. The Panthers defense got a stop and drove down the field and Michael Van Buren found Kyree Benton for the game-winning score with :39 remaining. St. Frances Academy forced a turnover on downs to improve to 5-0. They have traveled over 8,400 miles this season and won in Ohio, Texas, Florida, South Carolina and Hawaii.
BELLFLOWER, CA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Georgia then keep on reading to to learn about three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients for their food. On top of that, all of these amazing seafood spots also have excellent online reviews, so there is really no reason why you should not pay them a visit, especially if you happen to live close by.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeland, GA
City
Gainesville, GA
State
Florida State
City
Jacksonville, GA
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Hurricanes#Tampa Bay Area#High School Football#Southwest Florida#American Football#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Hurricane Ian#The Associated Press#Img Academy#Wekiva Lrb Apopka Rrb
fox5atlanta.com

Tracking Ian: When, where could storm make second landfall?

ATLANTA - As Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on Florida's gulf coast, residents of the southeastern Atlantic Coast anxiously anticipate the looming storm's potential second landfall. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for Ian's effects.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Grice Connect

Statesboro hotels serving Florida evacuees

Ian made landfall on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 in Florida. Over two million residents are without power, and in addition, more than two million Florida residents were ordered to evacuate. Many of them have found their way to Statesboro. The abundance of hotels and fair market prices have made them...
STATESBORO, GA
April Killian

Black Panther Spotted in Alabama? Maybe...Maybe Not.

Fairly often I'll see a social media post, a news article, or a friend will send me a story about someone spotting a very rare "black panther" somewhere in the southern United States or in my home state of Alabama. Social media frenzies often erupt around these sightings with neighborly warnings such as "Keep the kids and pets indoors!" causing fear, panic and lots of gossip. Wildlife officials almost always completely dismiss these sightings - but I have found many of the witnesses to be very credible and sincere - and the sightings persist year after year. So, what exactly are all these people seeing?
ALABAMA STATE
southgatv.com

Kemp updates Georgians on Ian

SAVANNAH, GA- Governor Brian P. Kemp today joined state and local emergency management officials, local leaders, and others in Savannah to provide an update on Tropical Storm Ian preparations and the state’s planned response. The State of Emergency issued by Governor Kemp on Tuesday went into effect this morning...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy