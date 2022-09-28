Read full article on original website
Kathleen Thompson Hignight, Former Minister at First Presbyterian Hope
In life and in death we belong to God. Kathleen Thompson Hignight entered the Church Triumphant on September 28, 2022, surrounded by her family. Kathleen was born on March 7, 1959, to Charles T. Thompson and Mary Ruth Bell Thompson in Texarkana, Texas. After graduating from Arkansas High, she attended...
Improvements complete at Texarkana animal shelter
The Healthcare Trust Fund Board discussed moving forward with the revised three-tier plan for 2023. Marshall police chief speaks on hybrid juvenile gangs. Over the past couple of months, these gangs have been operating a little differently than a traditional gang, but it’s still causing major problems for the city and its residents.
PHS names homecoming court
PRESCOTT – Homecoming for the Prescott Curley Wolves will be Friday, Oct. 7, when the Wolves entertain the Fouke Panthers. The annual homecoming parade will be Monday, Oct. 3, at 5:30 p.m., starting at City Park and ending at Central Baptist Church. The queen and her court will first be introduced at the pep rally at 2 p.m. in the Prescott Sports Complex.
Parker’s boyfriend at time of alleged incident says relationship was emotional rollercoaster
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) — Prosecutors and defense attorneys both have rested their cases in the trial of the woman accused of killing a pregnant mother and removing her unborn baby from her womb. Taylor Parker’s boyfriend at the time of the alleged incident took the stand Thursday, Sept....
Damaris Martinez is Bobcats 2022 Homecoming Queen
At a coronation and pep rally held on the field at Hope High School’s Hammons Stadium the 2022 Homecoming Queen Damaris Martinez was issued her tiara. After the crowning, Martinez was given a microphone and spoke to the attendees: “I’m a little scared so … I want to thank God to begin with because I wouldn’t be here if he weren’t by my side. I want to thank my family for always supporting me and always loving me. Especially the teachers for not giving up on me, even though I’m hard-headed, so I pay attention in class. I’m so happy to be your queen. I love everyone here and I hope you all have a good night tonight.”
Fair Parade Draws Big Crowd, Fair Continues This Week
The Fair Parade in downtown Hope Tuesday drew big crowds in part due to perfect weather. Whether on a parade entry like this toddler or on the sidewalk like Bailey Rogers who was enjoying her first parade, the event delighted everyone. Parade winners in the “Open” category included Granny’s Babies...
SAU will present Homecoming Court Saturday afternoon
Southern Arkansas University has selected 20 students to be represented on the 2022 Homecoming Court. Riley Klober is a junior pre-health biology major from Magnolia. Sidtraveous Hampton is a junior K-12 physical education and health major. Abbie Jolly is a senior public health major. Carlin Whaley is a junior mass...
Kiwanis Club Hears About Proposed Quarter-Cent Sales Tax For Economic Development
The Hope Kiwanis Club heard a presentation from the Hempstead County Economic Development Corporation concerning the quarter-cent sales tax the organization is seeking to fund economic development. A video was shown detailing projects the EDC has done locally such as funding rail spur improvements in the industrial park and road improvements around the Tyson plant. The video pointed out several towns and counties such as Magnolia, Booneville, and Clark County that have economic development sales taxes. In particular it was noted Clark County recently acquired a Hostess facility that looked at Hempstead County but chose Clark County due to the economic development funds which helped with infrastructure for the new plant.
Observers Receive Warning
After Judge John Tidwell again warned observers in the courtroom about the graphic nature of upcoming crime scene photos and testimony, an expert in crime scene reconstruction testified Tuesday morning that what he saw at the scene of Hancock’s murder. Bowie County Assistant DA Kelley Crisp stated that it was not a quick death for Hancock, who was pregnant and brutally slashed and stabbed. Suspect Taylor Parker’s trial continues in New Boston.
House fire in Redwater destroys Clark home
The house was being renovated and Hastings was staying in an RV on the property. The home was uninsured, and Hastings also lost vehicles during the blaze. Redwater Fire Department worked the scene. Texarkana police have arrested a man in connection with a vehicle theft. Both the prosecution and defense...
New Mineral Springs School Resource Officer
Britany Rosenbaum was recently named the new School Resource Officer for the Mineral Springs School District. She is a 2011 graduate of Mineral Springs High School and has worked in law enforcement since she was 16, beginning as a jailer and dispatcher. Rosenbaum graduated from the Arkansas Law Enforcement Academy in 2019 and has worked as SRO in Texarkana and Genoa Central.
Obituary: Billy Jim May of Texarkana
Billy Jim May passed away peacefully in Texarkana, Texas, on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at the age of 77. Proud to be an Arkansas native, Billy Jim was born in Highland, Ark., on Jan. 18, 1946, to Fred and Velma May. He was the seventh child of a loving family of nine children, all raised in Highland, Ark.
Prescott, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Gruesome murder trial in New Boston continues with evidence presented from Texas ranger who interviewed defendant
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The murder trial of Taylor Parker continues in a Bowie County courtroom. Parker is accused of killing Reagan Hancock of New Boston, Texas and removing Hancock’s unborn child from her body. Texas Ranger Joshua Mason spent most of the day Wednesday, Sept. 28 in...
COVID-19 claims another Union County resident
Union County has suffered its 191st COVID-19 death, the Arkansas Department of Health said Wednesday. Nevada County gained two new cases on Wednesday, while numbers held steady or dropped in five other South Arkansas counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,288. Total Active Cases: 41, no change...
Hope Water & Light Warns of Utility Scam
Telephone and Email Utility Bill Scam hits Hope, Arkansas…Again. If you receive a call or email from someone saying that you forgot to pay your water and light bill, be cautious. Hope Water & Light employees are not making telephone calls or sending emails to customers requesting payments for utility bills. The email or caller tells you that our records indicate that we haven’t received payment for the previous month’s bill. They even give you a disconnection date in case it is not paid and a telephone number to call. Hope Water & Light employees are not making telephone calls or sending emails to our customers and making such a request. Hope Water & Light’s normal office hours are from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The only telephone numbers we provide for payments are 870-777-3000 or 844-201-7202. If it doesn’t seem right, chances are it isn’t right. You should always verify any information by contacting the customer service department at Hope Water & Light at 870-777-3000.
Day 11: Jury watches Taylor Parker interrogation videos
Taylor Parker told investigators that it was Reagan Hancock's idea to cut her unborn baby out of her own body on the morning of her murder.
Magnolia Police investigating South Clay Street homicide
Magnolia Police are investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday night. First responders were dispatched about 11:37 p.m. after a 911 call said that a man had apparently been struck by a vehicle on South Clay Street. Upon arrival, they found the body of Dennis Wayne Cooper, 60, of Magnolia....
Closing Statements In NE Texas Capital Murder Trial
Testimony in the Bowie County Capital Murder trial of Taylor Parker wrapped up Thursday, and closing arguments start Monday. The state is accusing Parker of murdering Reagan Hancock and her unborn baby, who Parker allegedly cut out of Hancock’s womb and kidnapped. She faces the death penalty or life without parole if convicted.
Man found shot dead in Magnolia; police investigating
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Magnolia Police Department is investigating after finding the body of a man who had been shot. Police say on Tuesday, Sept. 27 around 11:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of S Clay Street on reports of someone being hit by a car. When they got there, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound. The man was identified as Dennis Wayne Cooper, 60, of Magnolia.
