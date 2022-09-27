Miami, Sept. 29, 2022 – In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Miami Dade College (MDC) will partner with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to present Creating Innovative Pathways to Success for Diverse Communities on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 11 a.m. The panel will discuss how cloud computing is the sustainable workforce development model that is opening doors for non-traditional diverse candidates, meeting industry needs, and supporting local community economic vitality. This event is free and open to the public.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO