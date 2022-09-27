ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexia, TX

What to expect at the HOT Fair & Rodeo

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Heart O’ Texas fair and rodeo begins Thursday, October 6 and ends Friday, October 16. Concerts start on Friday, Otober 7, and you can see that lineup here. The livestock show starts September 28 and includes 5,000 kids. There are a few changes and additions this year. One thing […]
Missing Waco teenager found late Monday night

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers late Monday night said 17-year-old Samual Lee Robinson, reported missing earlier in the day, had been found. The teenager was last seen at Waco High School earlier in the afternoon when he was reported missing. According to family, Samual sent a message to...
Baylor plans to hire 175 new faculty members

Baylor announced its plans to hire new faculty members as well as eight endowed chairs and the vice provost for global engagement. Provost Nancy Brickhouse said in the September newsletter that the university is looking to bring in 175 new faculty members for the 2022-2023 academic year. This past academic...
Body found in Robinson neighborhood identified

ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A body has been found in a Robinson neighborhood, and has been identified. Robinson Police were dispatched around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday to 720 S. Robinson Drive in regards to an unconscious and unresponsive individual. When officers arrived, they found the subject lying in the backyard. Robinson Police, the Robinson […]
Waco Police search for missing teen

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing woman. BriAnna Franklin,18, was last seen before 5 a.m. at her home in the 4700 block of Hoddie Drive. According to police, the concern for Franklin is that she...
Two Central Texas schools recognized nationally

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Central Texas schools are among 31 Texas schools being recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools. ESC Region 12 announced on Tuesday morning that Bynum School and Valley Mills High School have been given a prestigious honor awarded to exemplary and high-achieving elementary, middle, and high schools for their academic performance or progress in closing the achievement gap. This is the second consecutive year for both schools to receive this national award.
Work begins on downtown Waco container project, rechristened 'Herringbone'

Two people wearing hard hats were knocking the doors off the shipping container complex formerly known as The Containery in downtown Waco on Tuesday, all for a good cause. The San Diego, California, company with plans to transform the brightly colored containers into a mix of retail, dining and lodging closed a deal on its purchase last week. Some demolition must take place to create a clean slate for modifications, said Philip Auchettl, CEO of Rad Lab, the firm that now owns the jumble at Fourth Street and Jackson Avenue.
California family moving to Waco loses over $100K in stolen property: Police

BELLMEAD, Texas — A family moving to Central Texas from California has lost about $100,000 in property after their moving truck was stolen, police said. On Monday, September 26, police said a 26-foot Penske moving truck with a 20-foot cargo trailer was stolen from the 1500 block of North Interstate-35, according to the Bellmead Police Department.
More than $300K in property stolen in Bellmead recovered in Dallas

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - The Bellmead Police Department arrested multiple suspects after a moving truck with personal property valued at more than $300,000 was stolen. Police said the moving truck was reported stolen Sept. 26 from the Days Inn at 1500 North I-35 in Bellmead. According to the police, the...
Hidden in Plain Sight Ribbon Cutting in Corsicana on Monday

The Corsicana & Navarro County Chamber of Commerce will have a ribbon cutting on October 3, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. to reveal the newly remodeled travel trailer. “Drug Prevention Resources (DPR) is excited to present the communities of Navarro, Dallas and Ellis county, with a mobile Hidden in Plain Sight presentation. DPR has remodeled the travel trailer to look like a mock bedroom to offer a real-life scenario of where illegal substances can be hidden in a child’s bedroom. The ribbon cutting will take place on October 3rd at 4:30 p.m. at the Kent Rogers Building (2200 W. 4th Ave.) in Corsicana.”
Suspected carjacked vehicle recovered in Hill County

HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The driver of a vehicle reported taken in a carjacking is now in custody. Late Wednesday night, Hill County Sheriff’s Office deputies spotted the vehicle – which was reported taken during a carjacking in Mesquite. A high-risk stop was conducted. The...
Waco attorney charged with misdemeanor in reported road rage incident involving food delivery driver

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco attorney was arrested on a misdemeanor unlawful restraint charge Tuesday night in what Hewitt police say began as a road rage incident. Denny Lessman, 50, a former political candidate in McLennan County and Falls County, was released from the McLennan County Jail on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after his arrest on the Class A misdemeanor charge.
Two killed in Robinson vehicle collision.

ROBINSON, Texas — A vehicle crash in Robinson left two people dead this Sunday in Robinson. Robinson Police say they were dispatched to the scene around 2:10 p.m., where they found a Chevrolet Suburban hauling a travel trailer upside down in the median between Loop 340 and the access road.
TSTC Culinary Arts restaurant will reopen to the public after two years

WACO, Texas — Texas State Technical College in Waco is finally welcoming back members of the public to its beloved student-operated restaurant this Wednesday, Sept. 28. This will be the first time that the school's Culinary Arts program has been able to welcome both members of the campus community and public to the restaurant in person in over two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
