Read full article on original website
Related
Ex Baylor Coach Kim Mulkey Receives Backlash From Former Players For Brittney Griner Silence
Ex-Baylor Bears and current LSU Tigers women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey is choosing to remain silent about the Brittney Griner situation, and her former players aren't having it.
What to expect at the HOT Fair & Rodeo
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Heart O’ Texas fair and rodeo begins Thursday, October 6 and ends Friday, October 16. Concerts start on Friday, Otober 7, and you can see that lineup here. The livestock show starts September 28 and includes 5,000 kids. There are a few changes and additions this year. One thing […]
KWTX
Friends open comic, sports memorabilia shop in Waco, say people are investing in collectables
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - During a recession, people often put money into things like real estate or silver and gold...but how about comic books and sports memorabilia?. The owners of a brand new collectors shop in downtown Waco say, during these uncertain economic times, customers are coming to them to invest in something that has financial--and nostalgic--value.
KWTX
Missing Waco teenager found late Monday night
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers late Monday night said 17-year-old Samual Lee Robinson, reported missing earlier in the day, had been found. The teenager was last seen at Waco High School earlier in the afternoon when he was reported missing. According to family, Samual sent a message to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
baylorlariat.com
Baylor plans to hire 175 new faculty members
Baylor announced its plans to hire new faculty members as well as eight endowed chairs and the vice provost for global engagement. Provost Nancy Brickhouse said in the September newsletter that the university is looking to bring in 175 new faculty members for the 2022-2023 academic year. This past academic...
Body found in Robinson neighborhood identified
ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A body has been found in a Robinson neighborhood, and has been identified. Robinson Police were dispatched around 5:50 a.m. Wednesday to 720 S. Robinson Drive in regards to an unconscious and unresponsive individual. When officers arrived, they found the subject lying in the backyard. Robinson Police, the Robinson […]
Waco woman's restaurant honors life of late daughter
Martinez and her family immigrated from Mexico about a decade ago, seeking a better life. Today, you'll find her serving loyal customers at Lupita's Restaurant and Bakery on 19th Street in Waco.
KWTX
Waco Police search for missing teen
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing woman. BriAnna Franklin,18, was last seen before 5 a.m. at her home in the 4700 block of Hoddie Drive. According to police, the concern for Franklin is that she...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWTX
Woodway’s Carleen Bright Arboretum is hoping to reopen in November after being closed for three years
WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - After being closed for nearly three years, the Carleen Bright Arboretum is looking to reopen its gates to the public in November. That closure was caused by an $18 million sewer project that involved pipes running directly through the arboretum. Now that the sewer project is...
fox44news.com
Two Central Texas schools recognized nationally
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Central Texas schools are among 31 Texas schools being recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools. ESC Region 12 announced on Tuesday morning that Bynum School and Valley Mills High School have been given a prestigious honor awarded to exemplary and high-achieving elementary, middle, and high schools for their academic performance or progress in closing the achievement gap. This is the second consecutive year for both schools to receive this national award.
WacoTrib.com
Work begins on downtown Waco container project, rechristened 'Herringbone'
Two people wearing hard hats were knocking the doors off the shipping container complex formerly known as The Containery in downtown Waco on Tuesday, all for a good cause. The San Diego, California, company with plans to transform the brightly colored containers into a mix of retail, dining and lodging closed a deal on its purchase last week. Some demolition must take place to create a clean slate for modifications, said Philip Auchettl, CEO of Rad Lab, the firm that now owns the jumble at Fourth Street and Jackson Avenue.
News Channel 25
California family moving to Waco loses over $100K in stolen property: Police
BELLMEAD, Texas — A family moving to Central Texas from California has lost about $100,000 in property after their moving truck was stolen, police said. On Monday, September 26, police said a 26-foot Penske moving truck with a 20-foot cargo trailer was stolen from the 1500 block of North Interstate-35, according to the Bellmead Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWTX
More than $300K in property stolen in Bellmead recovered in Dallas
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - The Bellmead Police Department arrested multiple suspects after a moving truck with personal property valued at more than $300,000 was stolen. Police said the moving truck was reported stolen Sept. 26 from the Days Inn at 1500 North I-35 in Bellmead. According to the police, the...
KWTX
Waco realtor diagnosed with rare cancer makes it to ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ and rings the cancer treatment bell
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco realtor who was diagnosed with a rare cancer rang the cancer treatment bell Tuesday surrounded by loved ones to celebrate the end of his chemo treatments. “It’s super emotional, but it’s a much different emotion because it’s like it’s over with,” the patient, Jarrod...
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Hidden in Plain Sight Ribbon Cutting in Corsicana on Monday
The Corsicana & Navarro County Chamber of Commerce will have a ribbon cutting on October 3, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. to reveal the newly remodeled travel trailer. “Drug Prevention Resources (DPR) is excited to present the communities of Navarro, Dallas and Ellis county, with a mobile Hidden in Plain Sight presentation. DPR has remodeled the travel trailer to look like a mock bedroom to offer a real-life scenario of where illegal substances can be hidden in a child’s bedroom. The ribbon cutting will take place on October 3rd at 4:30 p.m. at the Kent Rogers Building (2200 W. 4th Ave.) in Corsicana.”
WacoTrib.com
McGregor grieves, comforts survivors after 'senseless' killing that left 5 dead
Mystery shrouded the case of a McGregor man accused of killing five people Thursday on his block in McGregor, but hundreds of anguished residents of this town of 5,200 west of Waco gathered to comfort the orphaned survivors. Law enforcement has released no names in the incident that involved two...
fox44news.com
Suspected carjacked vehicle recovered in Hill County
HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The driver of a vehicle reported taken in a carjacking is now in custody. Late Wednesday night, Hill County Sheriff’s Office deputies spotted the vehicle – which was reported taken during a carjacking in Mesquite. A high-risk stop was conducted. The...
KWTX
Waco attorney charged with misdemeanor in reported road rage incident involving food delivery driver
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco attorney was arrested on a misdemeanor unlawful restraint charge Tuesday night in what Hewitt police say began as a road rage incident. Denny Lessman, 50, a former political candidate in McLennan County and Falls County, was released from the McLennan County Jail on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after his arrest on the Class A misdemeanor charge.
Two killed in Robinson vehicle collision.
ROBINSON, Texas — A vehicle crash in Robinson left two people dead this Sunday in Robinson. Robinson Police say they were dispatched to the scene around 2:10 p.m., where they found a Chevrolet Suburban hauling a travel trailer upside down in the median between Loop 340 and the access road.
TSTC Culinary Arts restaurant will reopen to the public after two years
WACO, Texas — Texas State Technical College in Waco is finally welcoming back members of the public to its beloved student-operated restaurant this Wednesday, Sept. 28. This will be the first time that the school's Culinary Arts program has been able to welcome both members of the campus community and public to the restaurant in person in over two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Comments / 0