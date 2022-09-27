ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Stone Gap, VA

ABC LICENSE Big Cherry Brewing Company, LLC - Brewery: Up to 500 Barrels

Big Cherry Brewing Company, LLC, trading as Big Cherry Brewing Company, LLC, 402 Wood Avenue East, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219-3253, Wise County, is applying to the VIRGINIA ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE CONTROL (ABC) AUTHORITY for a Brewery: Up to 500 Barrels license to sell or manufacture alcoholic beverages. Joshua Callahan. Owner.
Three deaths, 83 cases

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wise County increased by 83 between Sept. 21 and Wednesday. The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday morning that the county’s total confirmed cases in the months since the pandemic began had risen to 13,028 — up from 12,945 one week earlier.
